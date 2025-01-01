MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothTension
LinesSmoothTension (Get method)
선을 사용하여 그릴 때 곡선 평활화 매개변수를 반환.
|
double LinesSmoothTension()
값 반환
평활화 매개변수 값
참고
'tension' 값이 (0.0; 1.0] 범위 내에 있습니다.
LinesSmoothTension (Set method)
선을 사용하여 그릴 때 곡선 평활화 매개변수를 설정.
|
void LinesSmoothTension(
매개변수
tension
[in] 평활 매개변수 값.
참고
'tension' 값이 (0.0; 1.0] 범위 내에 있습니다.