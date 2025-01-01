문서화섹션
MQL5 리ファ레ン스標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothTension 

LinesSmoothTension (Get method)

선을 사용하여 그릴 때 곡선 평활화 매개변수를 반환.

double  LinesSmoothTension()

값 반환

평활화 매개변수 값

참고

'tension' 값이 (0.0; 1.0] 범위 내에 있습니다.

LinesSmoothTension (Set method)

선을 사용하여 그릴 때 곡선 평활화 매개변수를 설정.

void  LinesSmoothTension(
   const double  tension      // 매개 변수
  \)

매개변수

tension

[in]  평활 매개변수 값.

참고

'tension' 값이 (0.0; 1.0] 범위 내에 있습니다.