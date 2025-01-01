MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothTension
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesSmoothTension （Getメソッド）
線を使用して描画するときの曲線スムージングパラメータを返します。
|
double LinesSmoothTension()
戻り値
スムージングパラメータ値。
注
「tension（張力）」値は（0.0; 1.0）の範囲内にあります。
LinesSmoothTension （Setメソッド）
線を使用して描画するときの曲線スムージングパラメータを設定します。
|
void LinesSmoothTension(
パラメータ
tension
[in] スムージングパラメータの値。.
注
「tension（張力）」値は（0.0; 1.0）の範囲内にあります。