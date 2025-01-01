ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesSmoothTension 

LinesSmoothTension （Getメソッド）

線を使用して描画するときの曲線スムージングパラメータを返します。

double  LinesSmoothTension()

戻り値

スムージングパラメータ値。

「tension（張力）」値は（0.0; 1.0）の範囲内にあります。

LinesSmoothTension （Setメソッド）

線を使用して描画するときの曲線スムージングパラメータを設定します。

void  LinesSmoothTension(
  const double  tension      // パラメータ値
  )

パラメータ

tension

[in]  スムージングパラメータの値。.

「tension（張力）」値は（0.0; 1.0）の範囲内にあります。