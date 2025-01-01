MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesEndStyle
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesEndStyle（設定メソッド）
線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグを取得します。
|
ENUM_LINE_END LinesEndStyle()
戻り値
線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグの値
LinesEndStyle（取得メソッド）
線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグの値を設定します。
|
void LinesEndStyle(
パラメータ
end_style
[in] 線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグの値