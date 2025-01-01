ドキュメントセクション
LinesEndStyle（設定メソッド）

線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグを取得します。

ENUM_LINE_END  LinesEndStyle()

戻り値

線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグの値

LinesEndStyle（取得メソッド）

線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグの値を設定します。

void  LinesEndStyle(
  ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // フラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

end_style

[in]  線を使用して曲線をプロットする際に線の端をプロットするスタイルを示すフラグの値