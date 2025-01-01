문서화섹션
LinesEndStyle (Set method)

선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 끝 플로팅 스타일을 나타내는 플래그를 가져오기.

ENUM_LINE_END  LinesEndStyle()

값 반환

선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 표시 스타일을 나타내는 플래그의 값.

LinesEndStyle (Get method)

선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 끝 플로팅 스타일을 나타내는 플래그를 설정.

void  LinesEndStyle(
   ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

end_style

[in]  선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 끝 플로팅 스타일을 나타내는 플래그 값.