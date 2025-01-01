MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesEndStyle
LinesEndStyle (Set method)
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 끝 플로팅 스타일을 나타내는 플래그를 가져오기.
|
ENUM_LINE_END LinesEndStyle()
값 반환
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 표시 스타일을 나타내는 플래그의 값.
LinesEndStyle (Get method)
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 끝 플로팅 스타일을 나타내는 플래그를 설정.
|
void LinesEndStyle(
매개변수
end_style
[in] 선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 끝 플로팅 스타일을 나타내는 플래그 값.