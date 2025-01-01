- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
CustomPlotCBData（获得方法）
获得自定义曲线绘制模式中使用的对象指针。
|
void* CustomPlotCBData()
返回值
用于自定义曲线绘制模式的对象指针。
CustomPlotCBData（设置方法）
设置自定义曲线绘制模式中使用的对象指针。
|
void CustomPlotCBData(
参数
cbdata
[in] 自定义曲线绘制模式中使用的对象指针