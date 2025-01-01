文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveCustomPlotCBData 

CustomPlotCBData（获得方法）

获得自定义曲线绘制模式中使用的对象指针。

void*  CustomPlotCBData()

返回值

用于自定义曲线绘制模式的对象指针。

CustomPlotCBData（设置方法）

设置自定义曲线绘制模式中使用的对象指针。

void  CustomPlotCBData(
   void*  cbdata      // 对象指针
   )

参数

cbdata

[in]  自定义曲线绘制模式中使用的对象指针

 