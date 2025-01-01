ドキュメントセクション
CustomPlotCBData（取得メソッド）

カスタム曲線プロットモードで使用するオブジェクトへのポインタを取得します。

void*  CustomPlotCBData()

戻り値

カスタム曲線プロットモードで使用するオブジェクトへのポインタ

CustomPlotCBData（設定メソッド）

カスタム曲線プロットモードで使用するオブジェクトへのポインタを設定します。

void  CustomPlotCBData(
  void*  cbdata      // オブジェクトへのポインタ
  ）

パラメータ

cbdata

[in]  カスタム曲線プロットモードで使用するオブジェクトへのポインタ

 