MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveCustomPlotCBData
CustomPlotCBData (Get method)
사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드에서 사용할 개체에 대한 포인터를 가져오기.
|
void* CustomPlotCBData()
값 반환
사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드의 개체에 대한 포인터.
CustomPlotCBData (Set method)
사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드에서 사용할 개체에 대한 포인터를 설정하기.
|
void CustomPlotCBData(
매개변수
cbdata
[in] 사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드에서 사용할 개체에 대한 포인터