CustomPlotCBData (Get method)

사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드에서 사용할 개체에 대한 포인터를 가져오기.

void*  CustomPlotCBData()

값 반환

사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드의 개체에 대한 포인터.

CustomPlotCBData (Set method)

사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드에서 사용할 개체에 대한 포인터를 설정하기.

void  CustomPlotCBData(
   void*  cbdata      // 개체에 대한 포인터
  \)

매개변수

cbdata

[in]  사용자 지정 곡선 플로팅 모드에서 사용할 개체에 대한 포인터

 