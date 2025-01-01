CExpertTrailing

CExpertTrailing is a base class for trailing algorithms, it does nothing but provides the interfaces.

How to use it:

1. Prepare an algorithm for trailing;

2. Create your own trailing class inherited from CExpertTrailing class;

3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.

You can find an examples of trailing classes in the Expert\Trailing\ folder.

Description

CExpertTrailing is a base class for implementation of trailing stop algorithms.

Declaration

class CExpertTrailing : public CExpertBase

Title

#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertTrailing Direct descendants CTrailingFixedPips, CTrailingMA, CTrailingNone, CTrailingPSAR

Class Methods by Groups

Checking of Trailing Stop Conditions virtual CheckTrailingStopLong Checks conditions to modify parameters of the long position virtual CheckTrailingStopShort Checks conditions to modify parameters of the short position