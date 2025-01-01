CExpertTrailing
CExpertTrailing is a base class for trailing algorithms, it does nothing but provides the interfaces.
How to use it:
1. Prepare an algorithm for trailing;
2. Create your own trailing class inherited from CExpertTrailing class;
3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.
You can find an examples of trailing classes in the Expert\Trailing\ folder.
Description
CExpertTrailing is a base class for implementation of trailing stop algorithms.
Declaration
class CExpertTrailing : public CExpertBase
Title
#include <Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CExpertTrailing
Direct descendants
CTrailingFixedPips, CTrailingMA, CTrailingNone, CTrailingPSAR
Class Methods by Groups
Checking of Trailing Stop Conditions
virtual CheckTrailingStopLong
Checks conditions to modify parameters of the long position
virtual CheckTrailingStopShort
Checks conditions to modify parameters of the short position
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, ValidationSettings, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators