Signals of the Oscillator Relative Vigor Index

This module of signals is based on the market models of the oscillator Relative Vigor Index. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type

Description of Conditions

For buying

Crossing of the main and signal line — the main line is above the signal line at the analyzed bar and below the signal line at the previous one.

Relative Vigor Index - Buy Signal

For selling

Crossing of the main and signal line — the main line is below the signal line at the analyzed bar and above the signal line at the previous one.

Relative Vigor Index - Sell Signal

No objections to buying

Value of the oscillator grows at the analyzed bar.

No objections to selling

Value of the oscillator falls at the analyzed bar.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters:

Parameter

Description

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

PeriodRVI

Period of calculation of the oscillator.