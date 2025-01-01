DocumentationSections
CMoneyNone is a class with implementation of the "absence" of money and risk management.

Description

CMoneyNone class implements trading with minimal allowed lot.

Declaration

   class CMoneyNone: public CExpertMoney

Title

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneyNone.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyNone

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization

 

virtual ValidationSettings

Checks the settings

Money and Risk Management Methods

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Gets trade volume for a long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Gets trade volume for a short position

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators

Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney

Percent, CheckReverse, CheckClose

 