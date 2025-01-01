CMoneyNone

CMoneyNone is a class with implementation of the "absence" of money and risk management.

Description

CMoneyNone class implements trading with minimal allowed lot.

Declaration

class CMoneyNone: public CExpertMoney

Title

#include <Expert\Money\MoneyNone.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertMoney CMoneyNone

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization virtual ValidationSettings Checks the settings Money and Risk Management Methods virtual CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position virtual CheckOpenShort Gets trade volume for a short position