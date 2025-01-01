CMoneyNone
CMoneyNone is a class with implementation of the "absence" of money and risk management.
Description
CMoneyNone class implements trading with minimal allowed lot.
Declaration
class CMoneyNone: public CExpertMoney
Title
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyNone.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CMoneyNone
Class Methods by Groups
Initialization
virtual ValidationSettings
Checks the settings
Money and Risk Management Methods
virtual CheckOpenLong
Gets trade volume for a long position
virtual CheckOpenShort
Gets trade volume for a short position
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney