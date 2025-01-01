DocumentationSections
CMoneyFixedRisk

CMoneyFixedRisk is a class with implementation of money management algorithm with fixed predefined risk.

Description

CMoneyFixedRisk class implements the money management algorithm with fixed predefined risk.

Declaration

   class CMoneyFixedRisk: public CExpertMoney

Title

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedRisk.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyFixedRisk

Class Methods by Groups

Money and Risk Management Methods

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Gets trade volume for a long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Gets trade volume for a short position

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators

Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney

Percent, ValidationSettings, CheckReverse

 