CMoneyFixedRisk

CMoneyFixedRisk is a class with implementation of money management algorithm with fixed predefined risk.

Description

Declaration

class CMoneyFixedRisk: public CExpertMoney

Title

#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedRisk.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertMoney CMoneyFixedRisk

Class Methods by Groups

Money and Risk Management Methods virtual CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position virtual CheckOpenShort Gets trade volume for a short position