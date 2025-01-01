CMoneyFixedRisk
CMoneyFixedRisk is a class with implementation of money management algorithm with fixed predefined risk.
Description
CMoneyFixedRisk class implements the money management algorithm with fixed predefined risk.
Declaration
|
class CMoneyFixedRisk: public CExpertMoney
Title
|
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedRisk.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CMoneyFixedRisk
Class Methods by Groups
|
Money and Risk Management Methods
|
|
virtual CheckOpenLong
|
Gets trade volume for a long position
|
virtual CheckOpenShort
|
Gets trade volume for a short position
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney