Signals of the Indicator Adaptive Moving Average

This module is based on the market models of the indicator Adaptive Moving Average. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type Description of Conditions For buying Failed breakout. The price has crossed the indicator downwards (the Open price of the analyzed bar is above the indicator and the Close price is below the indicator) but the indicator rises (weak indicator line roll-back signal). Moving Average crossover. The price has crossed the indicator upwards (the Open price of the analyzed bar is below the indicator and the Close price is above the indicator) and the indicator rises (strong signal). True breakout. The lower shadow of the bar has crossed the indicator (the Open and Close prices of the analyzed bar is above the indicator, and the Low price is below the indicator) and the indicator rises (indicator line roll-back signal). For selling Failed breakout. The price has crossed the indicator upwards (the Open price of the analyzed bar is below the indicator and the Close price is above the indicator) but the indicator falls (weak indicator line roll-back signal). Moving Average crossover. The price has crossed the indicator downwards (the Open price of the analyzed bar is above the indicator and the Close price is below the indicator) and the indicator falls (strong signal). True breakout. The upper shadow of the bar has crossed the indicator (the Open and Close prices of the analyzed bar are below the indicator, and the High price is above the indicator) and the indicator falls (indicator line roll-back signal). No objections to buying The price is above the indicator. No objections to selling The price is below the indicator.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only"), an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters: