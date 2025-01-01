- Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator
Signals of the indicator Parabolic SAR
This module of signals is based on the market models of the indicator Parabolic SAR. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.
Conditions of Generation of Signals
Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.
|
Signal Type
|
Description of Conditions
|
For buying
|
Reverse — the indicator is below the price at the analyzed bar and above the price at the previous one.
|
For selling
|
Reverse — the indicator is above the price at the analyzed bar and below the price at the previous one.
|
No objections to buying
|
The price is above the indicator.
|
No objections to selling
|
The price is below the indicator.
Note
Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).
Adjustable Parameters
This module has the following adjustable parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Weight
|
Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.
|
Step
|
The step of price increment.
|
Maximum
|
Maximum rate of the speed of convergence of the indicator with the price.