Signals of the indicator Parabolic SAR

This module of signals is based on the market models of the indicator Parabolic SAR. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type

Description of Conditions

For buying

Reverse — the indicator is below the price at the analyzed bar and above the price at the previous one.

Parabolic SAR - Buy Signal

For selling

Reverse — the indicator is above the price at the analyzed bar and below the price at the previous one.

Parabolic SAR - Sell Signal

No objections to buying

The price is above the indicator.

No objections to selling

The price is below the indicator.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters:

Parameter

Description

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

Step

The step of price increment.

Maximum

Maximum rate of the speed of convergence of the indicator with the price.

 