CMoneyFixedLot
CMoneyFixedLot is the class designed to implement money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed lot size.
Description
Declaration
class CMoneyFixedLot: public CExpertMoney
Title
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CMoneyFixedLot
Class Methods by Groups
Initialization
Sets trading volume
virtual ValidationSettings
Checks the settings
Money and Risk Management Methods
virtual CheckOpenLong
Gets trade volume for a long position
virtual CheckOpenShort
Gets trade volume for a short position
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney