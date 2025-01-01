DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesMoney Management ClassesCMoneyFixedLot 

CMoneyFixedLot

CMoneyFixedLot is the class designed to implement money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed lot size.

Description

CMoneyFixedLot implements money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed lot size.

Declaration

   class CMoneyFixedLot: public CExpertMoney

Title

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyFixedLot

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization

 

Lots

Sets trading volume

virtual ValidationSettings

Checks the settings

Money and Risk Management Methods

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Gets trade volume for a long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Gets trade volume for a short position

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators

Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney

Percent, CheckReverse, CheckClose

 