CMoneyFixedLot

CMoneyFixedLot is the class designed to implement money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed lot size.

Description

CMoneyFixedLot implements money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed lot size.

Declaration

class CMoneyFixedLot: public CExpertMoney

Title

#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertMoney CMoneyFixedLot

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization Lots Sets trading volume virtual ValidationSettings Checks the settings Money and Risk Management Methods virtual CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position virtual CheckOpenShort Gets trade volume for a short position