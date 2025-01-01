CMoneyFixedMargin

CMoneyFixedMargin is the class designed to implement money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed margin.

Description

Declaration

class CMoneyFixedMargin: public CExpertMoney

Title

#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedMargin.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertMoney CMoneyFixedMargin

Class Methods by Groups

Money and Risk Management Methods virtual CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position virtual CheckOpenShort Gets trade volume for a short position