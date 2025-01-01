CMoneyFixedMargin
CMoneyFixedMargin is the class designed to implement money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed margin.
Description
CMoneyFixedMargin implements money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed margin.
Declaration
|
class CMoneyFixedMargin: public CExpertMoney
Title
|
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedMargin.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CMoneyFixedMargin
Class Methods by Groups
|
Money and Risk Management Methods
|
|
virtual CheckOpenLong
|
Gets trade volume for a long position
|
virtual CheckOpenShort
|
Gets trade volume for a short position
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney