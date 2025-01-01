DocumentationSections
CMoneyFixedMargin is the class designed to implement money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed margin.

Description

CMoneyFixedMargin implements money management algorithm based on trading with predefined fixed margin.

Declaration

   class CMoneyFixedMargin: public CExpertMoney

Title

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedMargin.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneyFixedMargin

Class Methods by Groups

Money and Risk Management Methods

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Gets trade volume for a long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Gets trade volume for a short position

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators

Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney

Percent, ValidationSettings, CheckReverse, CheckClose

 