Signals of the Oscillator DeMarker

This module of signals is based on the market models of the oscillator DeMarker. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type Description of Conditions For buying Reverse behind the oversold level — the oscillator turned upwards and its value at the analyzed bar is behind the oversold level (default value is 0.3). Divergence — the first analyzed bottom of the oscillator is higher than the previous one, and the corresponding price bottom is lower than the previous one. Double divergence — the oscillator form three consequent bottoms, each of them is higher than the previous one; and the price formed three corresponding bottoms, and each of them is lower than the previous one. For selling Reverse behind the overbought level — the oscillator turned downwards and its value at the analyzed bar is behind the overbought level (default value is 0.7). Divergence — the first analyzed peak of the oscillator is lower than the previous one, and the corresponding price peak is higher than the previous peak. Double divergence — the oscillator formed three consequent peaks, each of them is lower than the previous one; and the price formed three corresponding peaks, each of them is higher than the previous one. No objections to buying Value of the oscillator grows at the analyzed bar. No objections to selling Value of the oscillator falls at the analyzed bar.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters: