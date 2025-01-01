DocumentationSections
CMoneySizeOptimized

CMoneySizeOptimized is a class with implementation of money and risk management algorithm depending on results of the previous deals.

CMoneySizeOptimized implements the market entry algorithm with the lot size depending on results of the previous deals.

Declaration

   class CMoneySizeOptimized: public CExpertMoney

   #include <Expert\Money\MoneySizeOptimized.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

              CMoneySizeOptimized

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization

 

DecreaseFactor

Sets the parameter value

virtual ValidationSettings

Checks the settings

Money and Risk Management Methods

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Gets trade volume for a long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Gets trade volume for a short position

