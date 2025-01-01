CMoneySizeOptimized

CMoneySizeOptimized is a class with implementation of money and risk management algorithm depending on results of the previous deals.

Description

CMoneySizeOptimized implements the market entry algorithm with the lot size depending on results of the previous deals.

Declaration

class CMoneySizeOptimized: public CExpertMoney

Title

#include <Expert\Money\MoneySizeOptimized.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertMoney CMoneySizeOptimized

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization DecreaseFactor Sets the parameter value virtual ValidationSettings Checks the settings Money and Risk Management Methods virtual CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position virtual CheckOpenShort Gets trade volume for a short position