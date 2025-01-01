CMoneySizeOptimized
CMoneySizeOptimized is a class with implementation of money and risk management algorithm depending on results of the previous deals.
Description
CMoneySizeOptimized implements the market entry algorithm with the lot size depending on results of the previous deals.
Declaration
class CMoneySizeOptimized: public CExpertMoney
Title
#include <Expert\Money\MoneySizeOptimized.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CMoneySizeOptimized
Class Methods by Groups
Initialization
Sets the parameter value
virtual ValidationSettings
Checks the settings
Money and Risk Management Methods
virtual CheckOpenLong
Gets trade volume for a long position
virtual CheckOpenShort
Gets trade volume for a short position
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
Methods inherited from class CExpertMoney