Signals of the Oscillator Triple Exponential Average 

Signals of the Oscillator Triple Exponential Average

This module of signals is based on the market models of the oscillator Triple Exponential Average. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type

Description of Conditions

For buying
  • Reverse — the oscillator turned upwards (the oscillator rises at the analyzed bar and falls at the previous one).

Triple Exponential Average Oscillator - Buy Signal

 

  • Crossing the zero level — the main line is above the zero level at the analyzed bar and below the zero level at the previous one.

Triple Exponential Average Oscillator - Buy Signal

 

  • Divergence — the first analyzed bottom of the oscillator is higher than the previous one, and the corresponding price bottom is lower than the previous one.

Triple Exponential Average Oscillator - Buy Signal

For selling
  • Reverse — the oscillator turned downwards (the oscillator falls at the analyzed bar and rises at the previous one).

Triple Exponential Average Oscillator - Sell Signal

 

  • Crossing the zero level — the main line is below the zero level at the analyzed bar and above the zero level at the previous one.

Triple Exponential Average Oscillator - Sell Signal

 

  • Divergence — the first analyzed peak of the oscillator is lower than the previous one, and the corresponding price peak is higher than the previous peak.

Triple Exponential Average Oscillator - Sell Signal

No objections to buying

Value of the oscillator grows at the analyzed bar.

No objections to selling

Value of the oscillator falls at the analyzed bar.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters:

Parameter

Description

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

PeriodTriX

Period of calculation of the oscillator.

Applied

A price series used for calculation of the oscillator.