DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesModules of Trade SignalsSignals of the Indicator Envelopes 

Signals of the Indicator Envelopes

This module of signals is based on the market models of the indicator Envelopes. The mechanism of making trade decisions based on signals obtained from the modules is described in a separate section.

Conditions of Generation of Signals

Below you can find the description of conditions when the module passes a signal to an Expert Advisor.

Signal Type

Description of Conditions

For buying
  • The price is near the lower line of the indicator at the analyzed bar.

Envelopes - Buy Signal

 

  • The price crossed the upper line of the indicator at the analyzed bar.

Envelopes - Buy Signal

For selling
  • The price is near the upper line of the indicator at the analyzed bar.

Envelopes - Sell Signal

 

  • The price crossed the lower line of the indicator at the analyzed bar.

Envelopes - Sell Signal

No objections to buying

No signals.

No objections to selling

No signals.

Note

Depending on the mode of operation of an Expert Advisor ("Every tick" or "Open prices only") an analyzed bar is either the current bar (with index 0), or the last formed bar (with index 1).

Adjustable Parameters

This module has the following adjustable parameters:

Parameter

Description

Weight

Weight of signal of the module in the interval 0 to 1.

PeriodMA

Period of calculation of the indicator.

Shift

Shift of the indicator along the time axis (in bars).

Method

Method of averaging.

Applied

A price series used for calculation of the indicator.

Deviation

Deviation of the envelope borders from the center line (MA) in percentage terms.

 