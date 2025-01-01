CTrailingPSAR
CTrailingPSAR is a class with implementation of Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator.
Description
CTrailingPSAR class implements the Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator of the previous (completed) bar.
Declaration
class CTrailingPSAR: public CExpertTrailing
Title
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingParabolicSAR.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CTrailingPSAR
Class Methods by Groups
Initialization
Sets the value of step of Parabolic SAR indicator
Sets the value of maximum of Parabolic SAR indicator
virtual InitIndicators
Initializes indicators and timeseries
Check Trailing Methods
virtual CheckTrailingStopLong
Check conditions of trailing stop of a long position
virtual CheckTrailingStopShort
Check conditions of trailing stop of a short position
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, ValidationSettings, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries