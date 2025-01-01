DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference / Standard Library / Strategy Modules / Trailing Stop Classes / CTrailingPSAR 

CTrailingPSAR

CTrailingPSAR is a class with implementation of Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator.

Description

CTrailingPSAR class implements the Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator of the previous (completed) bar.

Declaration

class CTrailingPSAR: public CExpertTrailing

Title

   #include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingParabolicSAR.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertTrailing

              CTrailingPSAR

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization

 

Step

Sets the value of step of Parabolic SAR indicator

Maximum

Sets the value of maximum of Parabolic SAR indicator

virtual InitIndicators

Initializes indicators and timeseries

Check Trailing Methods

 

virtual CheckTrailingStopLong

Check conditions of trailing stop of a long position

virtual CheckTrailingStopShort

Check conditions of trailing stop of a short position

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, ValidationSettings, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries

 

 