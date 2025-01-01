CTrailingPSAR

CTrailingPSAR is a class with implementation of Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator.

Description

CTrailingPSAR class implements the Trailing Stop algorithm based on the values of Parabolic SAR indicator of the previous (completed) bar.

Declaration

class CTrailingPSAR: public CExpertTrailing

Title

#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingParabolicSAR.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertTrailing CTrailingPSAR

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization Step Sets the value of step of Parabolic SAR indicator Maximum Sets the value of maximum of Parabolic SAR indicator virtual InitIndicators Initializes indicators and timeseries Check Trailing Methods virtual CheckTrailingStopLong Check conditions of trailing stop of a long position virtual CheckTrailingStopShort Check conditions of trailing stop of a short position