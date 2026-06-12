Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, BITCOIN, DXY, EURGBP

12 June 2026, 09:33
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
72

MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, BITCOIN, DXY, EURGBP

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸

The pair is currently testing a major supply zone based on a recently
broken rising trend line and a horizontal structure resistance.

I will expect another bearish wave from that area.

2️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰

The market looks very oversold after the last bearish wave.

The formation of a higher low indicates a weakness of the sellers.

If the price breaks and closes above the underlined resistance,
a local bullish reversal will be confirmed.

3️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💲

The market is stuck within a horizontal range.
We can expect a pullback from its support.

Alternatively, its breakout and a daily candle close below will
trigger a bearish wave.

4️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧

The price is stuck on a major demand cluster.
To confirm the start of a bullish wave from that, I suggest
waiting for a breakout of the resistance line of a falling wedge pattern.


Join My MQL5 Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxmasters


My Experts:

✔️ Blaze Synchro MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172553
✔️ Blaze Synchro MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172460

✔️ FX Avalanche MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173073
✔️ FX Avalanche MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173068

✔️ Bullion Horizon MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173050
✔️ Bullion Horizon MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173048

✔️ Aquila Gold MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173200
✔️ Aquila Gold MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173186


My Professional MT4/MT5 Indicators:

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167800

✔️ Wolfe Wave Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167805

✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167689

✔️ Candlestick Reversal Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167678

✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172588

✔️ Quadra Zone Entries MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172581

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949


#eurusd, bitcoin, eurgbp, DXY