MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, BITCOIN, DXY, EURGBP



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸



The pair is currently testing a major supply zone based on a recently

broken rising trend line and a horizontal structure resistance.



I will expect another bearish wave from that area.



2️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰



The market looks very oversold after the last bearish wave.



The formation of a higher low indicates a weakness of the sellers.



If the price breaks and closes above the underlined resistance,

a local bullish reversal will be confirmed.



3️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💲



The market is stuck within a horizontal range.

We can expect a pullback from its support.



Alternatively, its breakout and a daily candle close below will

trigger a bearish wave.



4️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧



The price is stuck on a major demand cluster.

To confirm the start of a bullish wave from that, I suggest

waiting for a breakout of the resistance line of a falling wedge pattern.





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