MarketBreakdown | EURUSD, BITCOIN, DXY, EURGBP
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #EURUSD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇺🇸
The pair is currently testing a major supply zone based on a recently
broken rising trend line and a horizontal structure resistance.
I will expect another bearish wave from that area.
2️⃣ #BITCOIN #BTCUSD daily time frame 💰
The market looks very oversold after the last bearish wave.
The formation of a higher low indicates a weakness of the sellers.
If the price breaks and closes above the underlined resistance,
a local bullish reversal will be confirmed.
3️⃣ #DXY Dollar Index daily time frame 💲
The market is stuck within a horizontal range.
We can expect a pullback from its support.
Alternatively, its breakout and a daily candle close below will
trigger a bearish wave.
4️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧
The price is stuck on a major demand cluster.
To confirm the start of a bullish wave from that, I suggest
waiting for a breakout of the resistance line of a falling wedge pattern.
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