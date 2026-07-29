A Free Indicator That Shows the Volatility Squeeze Before the Move (No Repainting)

We released a free indicator that marks volatility compression - the squeeze - and the moment it releases. No repainting.









Big directional moves tend to start from low volatility, but a chart does not show "low volatility" directly. This indicator marks it: orange dots while the Bollinger band sits fully inside the Keltner channel - the squeeze. When the band pushes back outside, the squeeze has released, and an arrow shows the direction the closed bars were already moving.





What it draws

- The Bollinger band (blue) and the Keltner channel (grey, dotted), both computed from closed bars.

- Orange dots on the middle band while the squeeze is on (Bollinger fully inside Keltner).

- A green arrow when the squeeze releases with upward closed-bar momentum, a red arrow with downward momentum.





No repainting

Both channels, the squeeze state and the release are computed from closed bars only. An arrow appears on the bar right after the release is confirmed and never moves or disappears later. You can scroll back and trust what you see.





Honest note

This is a visualisation tool, not a signal service. Most squeezes resolve as fakeouts: the release arrow only tells you which way momentum pointed when volatility expanded, not whether the move will continue. In ranging markets the release dies immediately. Watch how squeezes resolve on your instrument before you trade the idea, and never trade a release without a stop-loss.





The same logic as an EA

Bitcoin Coil Squeeze Breakout trades exactly this squeeze release on BTCUSD - with a hard stop-loss on every trade, an ATR trailing stop, one position, no martingale and no grid. It loses money when the market ranges; that is what breakout trading is.





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Our measured backtest data for every EA (profit factor, equity drawdown, trade count, year-by-year results) is published at fxea365.com/ea/ranking

All of our free tools are listed on our seller profile: mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller