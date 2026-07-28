Funded Gold: Trading Results from July 20th to 28th on XAUUSD

Welcome to a new review of the Funded Gold advisor.

To make my EA evaluation more transparent, I continue to publish all closed positions without exception. Individual trades are shown immediately after closing and are then combined into a summary for the selected period.

In this article, we will look at trading Funded Gold from July 20 to July 28, 2026. During this time, the EA opened eight trades on XAUUSD and ended the period with a total profit of +$40,119.89 .

Current trading can be monitored via an open MQL5 signal:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



Funded Gold page and demo:

Overall results

Funded Gold worked on the XAUUSD instrument and the H1 timeframe.

Summary statistics for the period:

Period: July 20–28, 2026

Total transactions: 8

Profitable trades: 7

Losing trades: 1

Win Rate: 87.50%

Total Profitable Trades: +$49,230.89

Total Loss: -$9,111.00

Overall result: +$40,119.89

How to check the results

All Funded Gold trades can be verified via an open MQL5 signal. The page displays the trading history, account changes, and new EA positions:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



You can also test the advisor's performance in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. To do this, download the Funded Gold demo version, select XAUUSD, set the H1 timeframe, and run a test for the period from July 20 to July 28, 2026.

Results may vary slightly between brokers due to quotes, spreads, trading server time, and order execution.

Funded Gold page and demo:

Result

Between July 20 and 28, Funded Gold opened eight trades. Seven positions closed profitably, and one was closed with a stop loss.

The final result of the advisor was: +$40,119.89 with a Win Rate of 87.50%

We will continue to publish individual trades and general reviews so that every user can consistently monitor Funded Gold's performance and independently verify the results presented.

Past trading performance does not guarantee similar future results.



























