Fundamental Market Analysis for July 27, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD:

EUR/USD begins the session recovering from last week’s decline. The pause in US strikes against Iran and the drop in oil prices have eased concerns about renewed acceleration in US inflation. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has fallen, while the probability of an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase has declined slightly. As a result, the dollar has lost some of the demand generated by geopolitical tensions.

For the euro, the outcome of the ECB’s latest meeting remains important. The central bank kept interest rates unchanged and confirmed that it would continue assessing incoming data without committing to a predetermined policy path. Uncertainty surrounding the energy shock is limiting a stronger recovery in the single currency, although today’s decline in oil prices reduces the risk of additional pressure on the eurozone economy and supports demand for the euro.

The main driver of the current session is the dollar’s correction ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The market still expects the US central bank to deliver restrictive signals, limiting the upside potential for EUR/USD. Nevertheless, the latest momentum reflects lower Treasury yields and weaker defensive demand for the dollar, making a moderate continuation of the pair’s recovery the base-case scenario.

Trading idea: BUY 1.1405, SL 1.1375, TP 1.1465





GBPUSD:

The pound is receiving support at the beginning of the week from lower oil prices and improved investor appetite for risk assets. For the United Kingdom, which depends on energy imports, this reduces the threat of renewed cost and inflation pressures. The dollar is retreating after a strong previous week as the pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran has reduced demand for the US currency as a defensive asset.

The domestic backdrop remains mixed ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England meeting. The current policy rate stands at 3.75%, while the recent slowdown in inflation limits the need for immediate tightening. Weak economic growth may encourage the central bank to maintain a cautious stance. This uncertainty does not provide a strong independent catalyst for the pound, but it also does not offset the support coming from the external environment.

The key factor for GBP/USD today is the weakening of the dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Lower US Treasury yields and a reduced geopolitical risk premium are supporting the pair’s recovery. UK fiscal risks may limit the move, but as long as the current market sentiment persists, the buying idea is consistent with the stronger short-term impulse.

Trading idea: BUY 1.3355, SL 1.3320, TP 1.3425





USDJPY:

The yen begins the week with a moderate recovery after recording its largest weekly decline in more than two months. Falling oil prices improve the backdrop for Japan as a major energy importer and reduce the risk of deteriorating terms of trade. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has declined to around 4.63%, weakening the support the dollar receives from interest rate differential trades.

The yen is also supported by fresh warnings from the Japanese authorities that they are prepared to respond to excessive exchange rate movements. The US Treasury has additionally urged the Bank of Japan to continue raising interest rates, linking policy normalization to lower currency volatility. These signals do not guarantee intervention, but with the yen trading near four-decade lows, they increase the risk of reduced demand for the dollar.

The wide interest rate differential remains a limiting factor for the yen. The market expects the Bank of Japan to maintain a cautious position on Friday, while the Federal Reserve may reaffirm its concerns about inflation. However, within the current session, lower oil prices, declining US Treasury yields, and weaker demand for the dollar outweigh this structural backdrop. The base-case scenario therefore allows for a further moderate decline in USD/JPY.

Trading idea: SELL 163.60, SL 164.05, TP 162.50





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