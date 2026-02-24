Harami Trading System - MANUAL

1. INTRODUCTION





Harami Trading System v1.00

2-Bar Inside Reversal Detection with Quality Scoring

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

What is Harami Trading System?

Harami Trading System helps you spot Harami (inside reversal) patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts — automatically. The indicator scans every candle, filters out weak setups, and shows you only the best trading opportunities with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets already calculated. It works on any market and any timeframe, giving you more time to focus on your trading decisions instead of searching for patterns.

What Are Harami Patterns?

Harami patterns are powerful reversal patterns that appear when market momentum shifts from one direction to the other. The name "Harami" comes from the Japanese word for "pregnant" — the large mother candle contains the smaller child candle within its body, like a mother carrying a child.

Bullish Harami (Bullish Reversal)

After a sustained downtrend, a large bearish (red) candle appears, showing sellers still dominate. But on the very next bar, price opens within the mother candle's body and forms a small candle that stays completely inside the mother's body range. This sudden contraction in range signals that selling pressure has dried up. Buyers are stepping in, compressing the market for a potential upward breakout.

Bearish Harami (Bearish Reversal)

After a sustained uptrend, a large bullish (green) candle appears, showing buyers still dominate. But on the very next bar, price opens within the mother candle's body and forms a small candle that stays completely inside the mother's body range. This sudden contraction in range signals that buying pressure has dried up. Sellers are stepping in, compressing the market for a potential downward breakout.

When you see these patterns forming near important support or resistance levels, they become even more reliable signals for potential trend reversals.

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator scans your charts in real-time and checks each potential pattern against multiple quality requirements:

Checks that the first candle (mother) has a strong, decisive body showing clear trend direction Verifies the second candle (child) forms entirely inside the mother's body — this is the key "inside bar" check Evaluates the overlap ratio — how much of the child sits within the mother's range Scores additional factors like direction change, relative body size, and mother candle significance

Only patterns that pass all these checks appear on your chart, so you don't waste time on weak or invalid setups.

Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?

Every pattern gets a quality score from 0.00 to 1.00. This helps you focus on the best trading opportunities.

What the Score Means

The indicator evaluates 6 weighted factors: how cleanly the child fits inside the mother (25%), how much overlap exists between them (20%), whether the child reversed direction (15%), the child's relative body size (15%), the mother's body significance relative to ATR (15%), and the mother's body-to-range ratio (10%). Patterns with strong inside containment, clear direction reversal, and significant mother candles score highest.

Grade A (0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups

(0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability setups Grade B (0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading

(0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable setups worth trading Grade C (0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation

(0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation Grade D (0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution

(0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution Grade F (0.00 - 0.19) — Poor: Avoid trading these signals

Quality Threshold Setting

By default, the indicator only shows patterns scoring 0.30 or higher. You can adjust this in the settings:

Raise to 0.50 - 0.70 : See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality)

: See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality) Lower to 0.15 - 0.25 : See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality)

: See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality) Tip: Start with the default 0.30 and adjust based on your backtest results

What You See on the Chart

When the indicator detects a Harami pattern, it draws everything you need to know directly on the chart:

Signal Markers

Arrow icons : Green up-arrow for Bullish Harami, red down-arrow for Bearish Harami, placed at the child candle

: Green up-arrow for Bullish Harami, red down-arrow for Bearish Harami, placed at the child candle Quality labels: Score displayed next to each signal (e.g., "0.72" or "A")

Trading Lines

Entry line : Blue horizontal line at the entry price (Buy Stop above pattern high, Sell Stop below pattern low)

: Blue horizontal line at the entry price (Buy Stop above pattern high, Sell Stop below pattern low) Stop Loss line : Red line at the opposite pattern extreme + ATR buffer

: Red line at the opposite pattern extreme + ATR buffer Take Profit lines: Green lines at TP1 (1R), TP2 (2R), TP3 (3R), TP4 (4R) with R:R labels

Visual Zones

Pattern highlight : Shaded rectangle covering the 2-bar Harami pattern area

: Shaded rectangle covering the 2-bar Harami pattern area Tracking dots: Colored dots showing signal progress from pending through completion

Signal Lifecycle

Signals progress through different states, shown by changing colors and tracking dots:

Pending: Pattern just detected, waiting for entry confirmation Triggered: Entry price reached, trade is active Target Hit: Price reached take profit level (signal turns green) Stop Hit: Price hit stop loss (signal turns red) Cancelled: Signal invalidated before entry (signal disappears or grays out)

You can watch your signals evolve in real-time without opening any menus or panels.

Settings You Can Adjust

Here are the main settings that control how the indicator finds and displays Harami patterns:

Setting What It Does Default When to Change It ATR Period for volatility Period for calculating Average True Range used in all ATR-normalized thresholds 14 Increase for smoother readings on volatile pairs Min Mother Body/ATR (0.12=12%, relaxed for forex) Minimum mother candle body size relative to ATR 0.12 Raise to 0.20 if getting too many weak mothers Min Mother Range/ATR (0.30=relaxed) Minimum mother candle total range relative to ATR 0.30 Raise to 0.50 for more significant mother candles only Max Child/Mother Body Ratio (0.80=80%) Maximum child body as percentage of mother body 0.80 Lower to 0.60 for stricter inside containment Inside Tolerance (xATR, 0.05=5%) How much the child body can exceed mother body edges 0.05 Lower to 0.02 for strict inside-only patterns Require Trend Bars Before Pattern (0=disable) Number of same-direction bars before the mother candle 0 Set to 2-3 if you want trend context confirmation Min Quality (0.0-1.0, 0.30=relaxed) Minimum quality score to show a signal 0.30 Raise to 0.50 for fewer, stronger signals SL Buffer (xATR above/below pattern) Extra distance added to stop loss beyond pattern extreme 0.10 Increase for volatile markets, decrease for tight stops

Settings Tips

Start with all default settings and let the indicator run for a few days to see how it performs

If you get too many signals, raise the quality threshold or lower the Max Child/Mother Body Ratio

If signals are too rare, check if Inside Tolerance is too tight or Mother Body/ATR is too high

Always backtest any setting changes before using them on a live account

Best Timeframes and Markets

Recommended Timeframes

M15 — Quality: Medium | Frequency: Very High | Best for: Scalpers who want quick inside-bar reversals on intraday swings

— Quality: Medium | Frequency: Very High | Best for: Scalpers who want quick inside-bar reversals on intraday swings H1 — Quality: High | Frequency: High | Best for: Day traders seeking clear intraday Harami setups with good follow-through

— Quality: High | Frequency: High | Best for: Day traders seeking clear intraday Harami setups with good follow-through H4 — Quality: Very High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Swing traders who want well-defined inside reversals at session boundaries

— Quality: Very High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Swing traders who want well-defined inside reversals at session boundaries D1 — Quality: Excellent | Frequency: Low | Best for: Position traders looking for high-conviction daily reversal signals

Best Markets

XAUUSD (Gold) : Excellent Harami clarity on H1 and H4 — gold's momentum shifts produce clean inside bars

: Excellent Harami clarity on H1 and H4 — gold's momentum shifts produce clean inside bars EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY : Work well on all timeframes above M15, major pairs have reliable inside-bar patterns

: Work well on all timeframes above M15, major pairs have reliable inside-bar patterns US30, NAS100 : Best results on H4 and Daily — index volatility creates well-defined mother candles

: Best results on H4 and Daily — index volatility creates well-defined mother candles Cryptocurrency (BTCUSD): Use H4 or Daily timeframe for clearer inside containment signals

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, but these combinations tend to produce the most reliable signals.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Follow these steps to start using Harami Trading System:

Open MetaTrader 5 and load your chart (we recommend starting with XAUUSD on H1) In the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand "Indicators" and find "Harami Trading System" Drag the indicator onto your chart A settings window appears — click OK to use the default settings (recommended for first use) Watch for signals over the next few hours — green arrows for bullish, red for bearish After seeing a few signals, adjust the Quality Threshold if you want more or fewer signals To receive mobile alerts, enable "Allow notifications" in MT5 settings and turn on Push Alerts in the indicator inputs

That's it! The indicator is now scanning your charts automatically and will alert you when high-quality Harami patterns appear.

All Features at a Glance

Automatic Harami (inside reversal) detection for both Bullish and Bearish variants

6-factor weighted quality scoring: inside bar, overlap, direction change, relative body, mother ATR, mother ratio

ATR-normalized detection thresholds that adapt to any market volatility

Configurable inside tolerance for strict or relaxed containment matching

Signal states and lifecycle tracking (Pending → Active → Finished)

Quality filter to reject weak patterns below threshold

Extreme zone filter (overbought/oversold rejection)

Stoploss hunt filter (liquidity sweep validation)

Opposite signal filter (prevent conflicting signals)

Risk/Reward with 3 stop loss methods (Donchian, ATR, Pattern)

Up to 4 take profit levels (TP1-TP4)

Donchian Channel trailing stop loss

MTF Scanner (up to 150 symbols × 8 timeframes)

Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email)

Signal statistics dashboard

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

EA signal buffers for automated trading

For detailed guides on each feature, see the MANUAL included with the indicator.

Common Questions

Q: Why does the indicator sometimes show Harami patterns where the child candle has the same color as the mother?

The classic Harami definition requires the child to reverse color (bearish mother → bullish child). However, research shows that the inside containment structure itself is the key signal — color reversal is a quality bonus, not a requirement. Same-color Harami patterns score lower on the direction change factor but can still be valid reversal signals, especially at key support/resistance levels.

Q: What's the difference between Harami and an Inside Bar?

A traditional Inside Bar requires the child's entire range (high-to-low) to fit within the mother's range. A Harami specifically focuses on the child's body fitting inside the mother's body. This indicator uses the body-based Harami definition with configurable tolerance, making it slightly more permissive than a strict Inside Bar while focusing on the body structure that matters most for reversal significance.

Q: How do I reduce the number of signals if I'm getting too many?

Three effective ways: (1) Raise the Min Quality threshold from 0.30 to 0.50 or higher — this keeps only the strongest patterns. (2) Lower the Max Child/Mother Body Ratio from 0.80 to 0.60 — this requires tighter containment. (3) Increase the Min Mother Body/ATR to require more significant mother candles.

Q: Is the stop loss always at the opposite pattern extreme?

By default, the indicator uses Donchian Channel (lowest low / highest high over N bars) for stop loss placement, which adapts to market structure. You can switch to ATR-based (fixed distance from entry) or Pattern-based (opposite extreme + buffer) via the SL Method setting. Donchian tends to give the most balanced risk/reward.

Q: Can I use this indicator with an Expert Advisor for automated trading?

Yes! The indicator provides 10 EA signal buffers accessible via iCustom(). Buffer 0 contains signal direction, Buffer 1 the entry price, Buffer 2 the stop loss, and Buffers 3-6 the four take profit levels. Your EA can read these buffers to automatically place pending orders when signals appear.

What's New — Version 1.00

This is the v1.00 release of Harami Trading System. Key features include:

Automatic Harami (inside reversal) detection for Bullish and Bearish patterns

6-factor weighted quality scoring with configurable thresholds

ATR-normalized detection for universal market compatibility

3 stop loss methods: Donchian Channel, ATR Multiplier, Pattern-specific

4 take profit levels with configurable R:R ratios (1R, 2R, 3R, 4R)

Donchian Channel trailing stop with auto-activation

Multi-timeframe scanner (150 symbols × 8 timeframes)

Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)

7-layer signal filtering system

4-channel alert system with anti-spam protection

Professional chart themes (Dark, Dark Muted, Light, Custom)

EA signal buffers for automated trading integration

Getting Help

If you have questions or need support:

Documentation : Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above

: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above MQL5 Profile : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support

I'm committed to helping you get the most out of this indicator.

Ready to Start?

Harami Trading System is designed to save you time and help you find high-probability Harami patterns automatically. Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings — you can fine-tune everything later as you get comfortable with how it works.

Happy trading!

Ich Khiem Nguyen

Harami Trading System v1.00 — Created February 2026