Oil Is Losing Its Geopolitical Premium #WTI

#UKOIL — Geopolitical Premium Continues to Fade

Oil prices remain under pressure as the market steadily removes the geopolitical premium that dominated pricing during the peak of Middle East tensions.

Improving prospects for U.S.–Iran negotiations, the normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and expectations of increasing global supply have shifted market sentiment. Instead of focusing on potential supply disruptions, investors are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a more balanced—or even oversupplied—oil market.

At the same time, concerns about slower global economic growth continue to weigh on demand expectations. Softer manufacturing activity, cautious energy consumption forecasts, and expectations of a gradual economic slowdown are limiting the upside for crude prices.

From a technical perspective, the $88–104 range represented the period when geopolitical risks were heavily embedded in oil prices. The decisive move below $88 indicates that this risk premium is being unwound, with market participants assigning a lower probability to further escalation.

Unless geopolitical tensions intensify again or supply disruptions re-emerge, the dominant narrative is likely to remain centered on improving supply conditions and moderating demand growth.

Current market theme: the market is no longer trading the risk of disruption—it is increasingly trading the prospect of normalization.