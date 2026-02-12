User Guide: StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals

1. Introduction

StoplossHunt Filter User Guide — Filtering "SL Sweep" Signals

StoplossHunt Filter is an intelligent tool that helps you identify trading signals with higher win probability by checking whether price "swept stoploss" before forming a pattern.

What is StoplossHunt Filter?

This is an automated filter that checks:

For BUY signals (bullish): Did price touch below the previous bottom? (sweeping buyers' stoploss)

(bullish): Did price touch below the previous bottom? (sweeping buyers' stoploss) For SELL signals (bearish): Did price touch above the previous top? (sweeping sellers' stoploss)

If price did not sweep stoploss → signal is rejected (weak, high risk) If price already swept stoploss → signal is accepted (strong, high probability)

Why should you use it?

When this filter is enabled, you will:

Only trade signals where "Smart Money" has already acted (swept the crowd's SL)

(swept the crowd's SL) Avoid mid-air signals (no clear momentum)

(no clear momentum) Increase win rate because you enter AFTER the market has purged weak liquidity

because you enter AFTER the market has purged weak liquidity Better understand market structure — know which levels have been swept

— know which levels have been swept



2. Why do you need StoplossHunt Filter?

How "sharks" (Smart Money) operate

Step 1: Market creates tops/bottoms → many traders sell/buy Step 2: SL orders cluster just below/above those tops/bottoms Step 3: Sharks push price past the top/bottom slightly → trigger all SL (massive liquidity) Step 4: Sharks absorb all that liquidity at a good price → then push price in the real direction

Without vs With the Filter

WITHOUT StoplossHunt Filter: You enter at "random" patterns mid-air, don't know if sharks have acted yet, easy to fall into traps.

WITH StoplossHunt Filter: You ONLY enter AFTER sharks have finished sweeping, you move IN THE SAME DIRECTION as the big money flow. Fewer signals but much higher quality.





3. Step-by-step Parameter Setup Guide

When you load the indicator onto a chart, you'll see 9 settings related to StoplossHunt Filter.





3.1. Enable Stoploss Hunt Filter (On/Off)

Parameter name InpSH_Enable Data type true/false Default value false (OFF)

false : All signals are accepted (no filtering)

true : ONLY accept signals with stoploss sweep

Enable when: Trading Gold, major Forex pairs, Smart Money / ICT style, want quality over quantity. Disable when: Testing new strategy, trading erratic small coins, already using many other filters.

3.2. Lookback Bars (Number of candles to look back)

Parameter name InpSH_LookbackBars Data type Integer (3-100) Default value 15 candles Recommendation Small TF → 10-20, Large TF → 30-50

The filter scans backwards this many candles to find previous tops/bottoms.

Increasing (e.g. 15 → 50): Finds more/older tops/bottoms, easier to pass filter, but may find levels no longer important

(e.g. 15 → 50): Finds more/older tops/bottoms, easier to pass filter, but may find levels no longer important Decreasing (e.g. 15 → 5): Only recent tops/bottoms, stricter, but may miss important levels

Recommended Lookback by Timeframe:

Timeframe Lookback Bars Notes M5 8-15 Scalping, nearby bottoms/tops only M15 15-25 Intraday, balanced H1 20-35 Swing, look further H4 30-50 Position, wide scan

General rule: High volatility products (indices, crypto) → increase 30-50% from the table above.

3.3. Adaptive NN (Automatic adjustment based on volatility)

Parameter name InpSH_AdaptiveNN Data type true/false Default value false

When ENABLED, the filter automatically adjusts Lookback Bars based on market volatility (ATR):

Strong volatility (high ATR) → Automatically INCREASE lookback

(high ATR) → Automatically INCREASE lookback Weak volatility (low ATR) → Automatically DECREASE lookback

Example: You set Lookback = 20, Adaptive = true. US session (strong vol) → system adjusts to ~30. Asian session (weak vol) → system adjusts to ~14.

Enable when: Trading across sessions, trading Gold, want auto-adjustment. Disable when: Only trade one fixed session, backtesting (need fixed parameters).

3.4. Min Hunt Distance (Minimum sweep distance)

Parameter name InpSH_MinHuntPips Data type Decimal (pips) Default value 0.0 (accept any)

Price must sweep at least this many pips past the previous top/bottom to count as a "hunt". This filters out market noise (spread, slippage touches of 0.1-0.2 pips).

Recommended MinHuntPips:

Product type MinHuntPips Notes Low volatility (Forex majors) 0.5 - 2.0 Small spread, slow moves Medium volatility (Gold, Forex cross) 2.0 - 5.0 Filter noise more clearly High volatility (Indices, Crypto) 5.0 - 50.0 Depends on average ATR

Tip: Start with MinHuntPips = 0 → observe → gradually increase until noise is filtered but real hunts are kept. Large broker spread → increase MinHuntPips.

3.5. Multi-Level Hunt Check

Parameter name InpSH_MultiLevel Data type 1, 2, or 3 Default value 1 (only check 1 level) Recommendation 2 (balanced), 3 (sideways market)

The filter checks this many levels of previous tops/bottoms:

Level 1: ONLY checks the nearest top/bottom → strictest

ONLY checks the nearest top/bottom → strictest Level 2: Checks 2 levels → balanced (recommended)

Checks 2 levels → balanced (recommended) Level 3: Checks 3 levels → easiest to pass, more opportunities

When to use: Level 1 for strong trending market. Level 2 for most cases. Level 3 for sideways market with many alternating tops/bottoms.

3.6. Show Prior Level Lines

Parameter name InpSH_ShowLines Data type true/false Default value true (SHOW)

Displays horizontal lines on chart marking swept tops/bottoms. Enable during learning phase, disable for cleaner chart in live trading.

3.7. Show Hunt Depth Labels

Parameter name InpSH_ShowLabels Data type true/false Default value true (SHOW)

Displays text label on chart, e.g.: "Hunt L1: 3.5 pips" showing which level was swept and how deep.

Reading hunt depth:

Shallow (1-3 pips): Light hunt, may just be testing level

Light hunt, may just be testing level Deep (5-10 pips): STRONG hunt, many SL triggered → very good signal

STRONG hunt, many SL triggered → very good signal Extremely deep (>15 pips): May be structure change, need caution

Recommendation: Keep ENABLED — helps assess signal quality quickly.

3.8. Line Color

Parameter name InpSH_LineColor Default value clrGray (gray)

Parameter name InpSH_LineColor Default value clrGray (gray)

Color of horizontal lines. Suggestions: clrGray (neutral), clrDimGray (dark background), clrSilver (softer). Avoid red/green (confuses with candle colors).

3.9. Line Style

Parameter name InpSH_LineStyle

Default value STYLE_DOT (dotted)

Value Name Appearance 0 STYLE_SOLID __________ (solid) 1 STYLE_DASH - - - - - - (dashed) 2 STYLE_DOT . . . . . . . (dotted) 3 STYLE_DASHDOT -.-.-.-.-(dash-dot) 4 STYLE_DASHDOTDOT -..-..-..-(dash-dot-dot)

Recommendation: STYLE_DOT — easy to distinguish from other chart lines.

4. How to Read Signals on Chart

4.1. BULLISH (BUY) Signal with Hunt

When you see: (1) Gray dotted horizontal line below candle pattern, (2) Label "Hunt L1: X pips", (3) Reversal candle (e.g.: Fakey, Pin Bar) forms AFTER touching the line.

Reading: Line = previous bottom. Price touched past this line = swept buyers' SL. Price reversed up = sharks finished feeding. → CONSIDER BUY (if other filters also PASS).

4.2. BEARISH (SELL) Signal with Hunt

Same logic reversed: horizontal line above candle = previous top. Price touched past it = swept sellers' SL. Price dropped = sharks pushing down. → CONSIDER SELL.

4.3. No Line = No Hunt = FILTERED OUT

Beautiful candle pattern but no horizontal line and no "Hunt" label → signal FILTERED OUT → SKIP (low probability "random" pattern).

4.4. Reading Hunt Depth

Hunt Depth Meaning Action 0.5 - 2 pips Light hunt Cautious, wait for confirmation 3 - 7 pips Moderate hunt Can enter trade 8 - 15 pips STRONG hunt High priority

5. 7 Practical Tips

Tip 1: Don't Enter IMMEDIATELY When Seeing Hunt

WRONG: See "Hunt" → enter immediately. RIGHT: See "Hunt" → wait for candle CLOSE → check other filters → enter.

Price often sweeps and sweeps again. Waiting for close = confirming real reversal.

Tip 2: Deeper Hunt = Stronger Signal

Hunt < 3 pips → Weak, need more confirmation. Hunt 5-10 pips → Good signal. Hunt > 10 pips → Extremely strong, high priority. Note: High volatility products have higher thresholds. Hunt too deep vs normal volatility → may be real breakout.

Tip 3: Trade During Peak Hours

Strongest hunts: US session (20:00-02:00 VN / 13:00-19:00 UTC), European session (14:00-20:00 VN / 07:00-13:00 UTC), London open (14:00-15:00 VN). Weak hunts: Asian session (early morning VN) — low volume, rare/unclear. If trading M15/M5 → ONLY trade European-US session.

Tip 4: Combine with Risk Management

Stop Loss: Place SL past the hunt point (below/above lowest/highest sweep by 1-3 pips). Take Profit: Deep hunt (>10 pips) → larger TP (R:R 1:3 to 1:5). Shallow hunt (<5 pips) → smaller, safer TP.

Tip 5: Read Market Structure

Hunt at important support/resistance (H4, D1) → extremely strong signal (confluence). Hunt in middle of range → weaker signal.

Tip 6: Multi-Level Hunt = Super Signal

Label "Hunt L2: 15 pips" or "Hunt L3: 20 pips" = price swept deep, reaching level 2 or 3. Level 2-3 + hunt > 10 pips = great opportunity. Level 1 + hunt < 5 pips = weak signal.

Tip 7: Don't Trade Against Major Trend

No matter how strong the hunt, NEVER trade against H4/D1 trend. StoplossHunt Filter + Direction Filter (same trend) = Perfect combo.

6. Real-World Scenarios

Scenario 1: Bullish Hunt — US Session

Setup: M15, US session (~21:00-23:00 VN), H1 uptrend. What happened: Price created a bottom 12 candles ago → price touched past it by 2 pips → bullish Pin Bar formed → Label: "Hunt L1: 2.0 pips". Analysis: Hunt exists but shallow (2 pips). However: H1 uptrend + US session + Pin Bar = good confluence. Decision: ENTER BUY at 50% lot (shallow hunt → cautious). Result: TP1 (1:2) hit after ~35min, TP2 (1:4) hit after ~1.5h. Lesson: Shallow hunt + strong confluence = still profitable.

Scenario 2: Bearish Hunt — London Open

Setup: M15, London open (~14:00 VN), H4 downtrend. What happened: Price touched past old top by 3 pips → bearish engulfing → Label: "Hunt L1: 3.0 pips". Decision: ENTER SELL full lot (3 pip hunt + downtrend + London open + strong pattern). Result: TP1 (1:2) hit after ~20min. Lesson: Hunt at London Open + trend alignment = golden formula.

Scenario 3: When to SKIP

Setup: M15, 08:00 (weak Asian session), H1 sideways. What happened: Price touched past range bottom only 0.5 pips → Fakey pattern → Label: "Hunt L1: 0.5 pips". Decision: SKIP (hunt too shallow + Asian session + no trend). Result: Price reversed against → skip was correct. Lesson: Not every hunt should be traded. Must have context (time, trend, depth).

7. Combining with Other Features

StoplossHunt Filter is extremely powerful when combined with other filters.

7.1. Hunt + Direction Filter (Trend Alignment)

Direction Filter only allows signals in H1/H4 trend direction. When both PASS → signal with trend + with hunt = extremely high win probability.

Filter Setting Direction Filter ON, Timeframe = H1, Trend Period = 50 StoplossHunt Filter ON, Lookback = 20, MultiLevel = 2

7.2. Hunt + Quality Filter (High-Quality Only)

Quality Filter only accepts patterns with Quality Score > 0.7. When both PASS → beautiful pattern + hunt = golden signal.

7.3. Hunt + Extreme Zone Filter (Overbought/Oversold)

Extreme Zone Filter accepts signals when RSI is in extreme zone. When both PASS → extreme + hunt = strong reversal.

Filter Setting Extreme Zone Filter RSI < 30 or > 70 StoplossHunt Filter ON, MinHuntPips = 5.0

7.4. 3-Filter Stack (Hunt + Quality + Direction)

Most powerful combo for medium/long-term traders:

Filter Setting Role Direction Filter H4 trend Major trend alignment Quality Filter Min = 0.7 Beautiful pattern StoplossHunt Filter MinHunt = 5, MultiLevel = 2 Strong hunt

Result: 1-3 signals/week, win rate 75-85%, R:R 1:3 to 1:5. Best for busy traders who want quality over quantity.

7.5. Strategy by Timeframe

M5 (Scalping): Direction=M15 trend, Hunt MinHunt=1.0 Lookback=10, Quality Min=0.6. Target: 5-15 pips/trade.

M15 (Intraday): Direction=H1 trend, Hunt MinHunt=3.0 Lookback=20 MultiLevel=2, Quality Min=0.7. Target: 20-50 pips/trade.

H1 (Swing): Direction=H4 trend, Hunt MinHunt=5.0 Lookback=30 MultiLevel=2, Quality Min=0.75, Extreme Zone RSI<35 or >65. Target: 80-150 pips/trade.

H4 (Position): Direction=D1 trend, Hunt MinHunt=10.0 Lookback=50 MultiLevel=3, Quality Min=0.8. Target: 200-500 pips/trade.





8. FAQ

Q1: Enabled filter but no signals?

Try: (1) Increase Lookback to 25-30, (2) Set MinHuntPips = 0.0, (3) Increase MultiLevel to 3, (4) Disable other filters temporarily. If still nothing → check indicator is running correctly.

Q2: What hunt depth is "good enough"?

Hunt depth > 2x your MinHuntPips = good. > 4x = very good. Higher volatility products have higher thresholds.

Q3: Trade EVERY signal with hunt?

NO. Hunt is necessary but not sufficient. Still need: trend alignment, quality pattern, good trading hours, reasonable context.

Q4: Is Adaptive NN useful?

Yes if trading across sessions or Gold. Not needed if only one session or backtesting. Rule: ENABLE for live, DISABLE for backtesting.

Q5: Why do signals with hunt still lose?

Possible: "fake hunt" (trap), news/events, hunt too shallow (<2 pips), no confirmation. Solutions: Only trade deep enough hunts, avoid major news, wait for candle close + 1 confirmation candle.

Q6: MultiLevel = 1, 2, or 3?

Level 1 = strictest. Level 2 = recommended for most. Level 3 = sideways market. Start with 2, adjust based on signal count.

Q7: Works for crypto?

Yes with adjustments: increase MinHuntPips (based on ATR), increase Lookback, Adaptive = true (required). Note: crypto has "wash trading" → combine with Quality + Volume filter.

Q8: How to know settings are good?

Backtest 1 month (20+ trading days). Target: Win rate >60%, 1-5 signals/day (M15/H1), avg R:R >1:2. Too low win rate → settings too loose. Too few signals → too strict. Too many → too loose.

Q9: Show Lines and Labels?

Learning (1-3 months): ENABLE both. Proficient: disable Lines, keep Labels. Live trading: Labels ON for quick decisions.

Q10: Compatible with SMC (Smart Money Concepts)?

Absolutely! StoplossHunt Filter automates Liquidity Sweep / Stop Hunt. Combine with Order Block, FVG, BOS for a powerful automated SMC system.

SMC + Hunt workflow: (1) Identify Order Block on H1/H4 → (2) Wait for price to return → (3) Hunt + reversal pattern at OB → ENTER.

9. Conclusion

StoplossHunt Filter helps you filter out 70-80% of junk signals, only trade when Smart Money has acted, and increase win rate by 15-25%.

Remember: Hunt is necessary but not sufficient. Combine with other filters, maintain strict risk management, and don't FOMO.

Next steps:

Load indicator onto chart Set according to recommendation table (section 8) Observe 1 week (no trades, just watch) Demo backtest 2 weeks Live trade with small lots

Wishing you successful trading!

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen Version: 1.0 Last updated: 2026-02-11



