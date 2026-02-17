User Guide : Chart Theme User Guide

Table of Contents
- What is Chart Theme?
- Available themes
- Input settings guide
- Detailed explanation of each theme
- Custom color theme
- Restoring the default MT5 appearance
- Which theme is right for you?
- Frequently asked questions
- Tips for best results
1. What is Chart Theme?
Chart Theme is a feature that changes the entire chart color scheme in MetaTrader 5 — including the background, candles, grid, text, and Bid/Ask lines — with a single click.
Why change the chart appearance?
- Easier on the eyes: The default MT5 appearance (black background, green candles) looks dated and causes eye strain over long sessions. A modern theme reduces fatigue
- Signals stand out more: Dark Muted dims regular candles so that signal arrows and entry/SL/TP lines are clearly visible
- Professional look: A clean, TradingView-style chart makes analysis more comfortable
- Fully customizable: Choose a preset theme or set every color individually
-
2. Available Themes
The indicator provides 4 preset themes:
|Theme
|Display name in MT5
|Short description
|Dark
|Dark
|Dark blue-black background, bright green / red candles — TradingView style
|Dark Muted
|Dark Muted (for pattern highlight)
|Same as Dark but with dimmed candles — pattern signals stand out the most
|Light
|Light
|White background, green / red candles — for those who prefer a bright chart
|Custom
|Custom (use colors below)
|Set each color individually using the "Custom Theme Colors" input group
Detailed color reference
Dark & Dark Muted
|Element
|Dark (vivid)
|Dark Muted (dimmed)
|Background
|C'19,23,34' (deep blue-black)
|Same as Dark
|Text / Labels
|C'178,181,190' (light gray)
|Same as Dark
|Grid lines
|C'54,58,69' (dark gray)
|Same as Dark
|Bull candle body
|C'14,203,129' (bright green)
|C'18,140,95' (muted green)
|Bear candle body
|C'246,70,93' (bright red)
|C'160,56,72' (muted red)
|Candle wick
|C'120,123,134' (gray)
|Same as Dark
|Bid line
|Green
|Green
|Ask line
|Red
|Red
Light
|Element
|Color
|Background
|C'255,255,255' (white)
|Text / Labels
|C'19,23,34' (near-black)
|Grid lines
|C'233,236,239' (very light gray)
|Bull candle body
|C'8,153,129' (deep green)
|Bear candle body
|C'242,54,69' (deep red)
|Candle wick
|C'120,123,134' (gray)
3. Input Settings Guide
How to open settings
- Right-click the indicator on the chart and choose Properties (or press Ctrl+I )
- Switch to the Inputs tab
- Find the groups "=== CHART THEME ===" and "=== CUSTOM THEME COLORS ==="
Input table — CHART THEME group
|MT5 input name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Recommendation
|Theme
|Dropdown
|Dark Muted
|Selects the chart color scheme
|Use Dark Muted for signal analysis
Dropdown options:
- Dark — Dark background, vivid candles
- Dark Muted (for pattern highlight) — Dark background, dimmed candles (recommended)
- Light — Bright background
- Custom (use colors below) — Set your own colors
Input table — CUSTOM THEME COLORS group
This group only takes effect when Theme = Custom. If you select Dark, Dark Muted, or Light, these inputs are ignored.
|MT5 input name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Background
|Color
|C'19,23,34'
|Chart background color
|Foreground (text/labels)
|Color
|C'178,181,190'
|Color for text, labels, price/time axes
|Grid lines
|Color
|C'54,58,69'
|Color of grid lines
|Bull candle body
|Color
|C'14,203,129'
|Color of bullish candle bodies
|Bear candle body
|Color
|C'246,70,93'
|Color of bearish candle bodies
|Candle wick
|Color
|C'120,123,134'
|Color of candle wicks / shadows
|Bid price line
|Color
|C'14,203,129'
|Color of the Bid price line
|Ask price line
|Color
|C'246,70,93'
|Color of the Ask price line
|Show grid
|true/false
|false
|Show or hide the grid on the chart
4. Detailed Explanation of Each Theme
4.1. Dark — Dark background, vivid candles
Style: Similar to TradingView Dark Mode.
Characteristics:
- Deep blue-black background ( C'19,23,34' ) — comfortable for extended viewing sessions
- Bright green bull candles and bright red bear candles — easy to distinguish at a glance
- Grid hidden by default — clean, uncluttered chart
- Bid (green) and Ask (red) lines displayed
Best for:
- General trading and technical analysis
- When you want clearly visible candles without needing signal indicators to stand out
4.2. Dark Muted — Dimmed candles, highlighted signals (Recommended)
Style: Dark theme with muted candles — designed specifically for pattern indicators.
Characteristics:
- Same background as Dark (deep blue-black)
- Bull and bear candles are approximately 40% dimmer than Dark — creating a visual backdrop for signals
- Arrows, entry/SL/TP lines, and labels are noticeably more prominent than on the standard Dark theme
- When "Color pattern candles" (Visualization) is enabled, the pattern candles are highlighted — creating very strong contrast
Best for:
- Pattern signal analysis (Fakey, PinBar, Inverted Hammer)
- When you want signals to stand out as much as possible
- This is the default theme and is recommended for most users
4.3. Light — Bright background
Style: Similar to TradingView Light Mode.
Characteristics:
- White background — ideal for printing or taking screenshots
- Deep green and deep red candles — easy to read on a bright background
- Very light gray grid — does not clutter the chart
Best for:
- Daytime trading in a well-lit room
- When you need to take screenshots or print charts
- Anyone who prefers a bright, open look
4.4. Custom — Choose your own colors
Style: Entirely up to you.
When you select Custom (use colors below) , the system reads the 9 inputs in the "Custom Theme Colors" group and applies them to the chart. You can set a different color for each element independently.
Best for:
- Traders with specific color preferences
- When you want the chart to match other indicators already on the chart
- When you need to optimize colors for a personal condition (for example, color blindness)
5. Custom Color Theme
Step 1: Set Theme = Custom
Open Properties → Inputs → Change Theme to Custom (use colors below)
Step 2: Choose a color for each element
Click the color swatch next to each input in the "Custom Theme Colors" group. The MT5 color picker window will open.
Step 3: Click OK
The chart updates immediately.
Popular custom color palettes
Navy Blue:
|Element
|Color code
|Background
|C'0,18,51'
|Foreground
|C'200,210,220'
|Grid
|C'30,50,80'
|Bull candle
|C'0,230,118'
|Bear candle
|C'255,82,82'
|Wick
|C'100,120,150'
Charcoal:
|Element
|Color code
|Background
|C'40,40,40'
|Foreground
|C'210,210,210'
|Grid
|C'65,65,65'
|Bull candle
|C'76,175,80'
|Bear candle
|C'229,115,115'
|Wick
|C'150,150,150'
Cream:
|Element
|Color code
|Background
|C'253,246,227'
|Foreground
|C'60,60,60'
|Grid
|C'230,220,200'
|Bull candle
|C'34,139,34'
|Bear candle
|C'178,34,34'
|Wick
|C'130,130,130'
6. Restoring the Default MT5 Appearance
When you remove the indicator from a chart, the chart appearance is automatically restored to the MT5 default (black background, green candles).
How it works:
- When the indicator is removed, the system resets all chart colors back to the MT5 defaults
- The chart returns to its original appearance — it does not retain the previous theme
- You do not need to manually adjust colors afterward
Note: If you have other indicators on the chart that apply their own themes, removing this indicator will reset the chart to the MT5 default. The other indicators are unaffected, but the chart will switch to a black background.
7. Which Theme is Right for You?
Recommendations by use case
|Use case
|Recommended theme
|Reason
|Pattern signal analysis
|Dark Muted
|Dimmed candles make signals stand out the most
|General trading, technical analysis
|Dark
|Clear candles, visually appealing
|Daytime trading in a bright room
|Light
|White background is not glaring in bright light
|Screenshots / printing
|Light
|White background saves ink and is clear when printed
|Personal color preference
|Custom
|Full freedom to choose each color
|Red-green color blindness
|Custom
|Use an accessible color pair (e.g., blue / orange)
|Monitoring multiple charts at once
|Dark Muted
|Dimmed candles reduce visual noise across many charts
By trading style
|Trading style
|Theme
|Explanation
|Scalper (M1–M15)
|Dark
|Needs clearly visible candles for fast reactions
|Day trader (M30–H4)
|Dark Muted
|Needs prominent signals for multi-timeframe analysis
|Swing trader (H4–W1)
|Dark or Dark Muted
|Both work well
|Analyst (research)
|Light
|Easy to screenshot and present
8. Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Does changing the Theme affect signals?
No. Theme only changes the appearance (colors) of the chart. Pattern signals, filters, the Dashboard, SL/TP levels — everything works exactly the same regardless of which theme is selected.
Q2: I selected Dark Muted but want to change just one color (e.g., the bull candle). Can I do that?
Not directly. When Dark, Dark Muted, or Light is selected, the system applies a fixed color set. To change a single color, you need to:
- Set Theme = Custom
- Copy the Dark Muted color values into the Custom Theme Colors inputs
- Change only the color you want
Dark Muted colors to copy:
|Input
|Value
|Background
|C'19,23,34'
|Foreground
|C'178,181,190'
|Grid
|C'54,58,69'
|Bull candle
|C'18,140,95'
|Bear candle
|C'160,56,72'
|Wick
|C'120,123,134'
|Bid line
|C'14,203,129'
|Ask line
|C'246,70,93'
Q3: Does the Theme apply to all charts?
No. The Theme only applies to the chart the indicator is attached to. Other open charts are not affected. If you want the same theme on multiple charts, attach the indicator to each chart individually and select the same theme.
Q4: After removing the indicator, the chart turned completely black. Is that normal?
Yes. That is the MT5 default appearance (black background, green candles). The chart has restored successfully. If you want to keep a custom appearance, simply attach the indicator again.
Q5: The Custom Theme Colors inputs have no effect. Why?
Check the Theme input — it must be set to Custom (use colors below) . If Dark, Dark Muted, or Light is selected, the Custom Theme Colors group is completely ignored.
Q6: I want to turn off the Theme and keep my current MT5 colors. How?
There is currently no "None" option (no theme applied). The workaround:
- Set Theme = Custom
- Open an MT5 chart that already has the appearance you want to keep and note down the color values for each element
- Enter those color values into the Custom Theme Colors inputs
Q7: Does the Theme work in Strategy Tester?
Yes. The Theme is applied when the indicator initializes (OnInit), so in Strategy Tester visual mode the chart will display the selected theme correctly.
9. Tips for Best Results
Tip 1: Use Dark Muted + Color Pattern Candles
Combine Dark Muted with the "Color pattern candles" input (in the Visualization group) set to true :
- Regular candles: dimmed (muted green / muted red)
- Pattern candles: highlighted and bright (the 4 candles forming a Fakey pattern, the 1 PinBar candle, etc.)
- Result: Patterns "pop" off the chart — you spot them instantly
Tip 2: Save a Template after setting your Theme
Once you have the appearance set up the way you like:
- Right-click on the chart → Template → Save Template...
- Give it a name (e.g., MirageTheme_DarkMuted )
- Next time you open a new chart, just load the template and the appearance is ready
Tip 3: Custom Theme for color blindness
If you have difficulty distinguishing red from green, use Custom Theme with an alternative color pair:
|Candle type
|Suggested alternative
|Bull candle
|Dodger blue ( C'30,144,255' )
|Bear candle
|Orange ( C'255,165,0' )
Or:
|Candle type
|Suggested alternative
|Bull candle
|White ( C'255,255,255' )
|Bear candle
|Purple ( C'186,85,211' )
Tip 4: Use Light theme for screenshots you share
When you want to take a screenshot to share on social media or in a group:
- Temporarily switch Theme = Light
- Take the screenshot ( Alt + PrintScreen )
- Switch back to your preferred theme
Reason: A white background is easy to read on any device and does not lose detail when the image is compressed.
Tip 5: Multiple charts open — use Dark Muted
When you have 4–6 charts open at once (multiple pairs), Dark Muted helps by:
- Reducing visual noise — dimmed candles do not compete for your attention
- Letting signals on each chart stand out individually
- Causing less eye strain compared to 6 charts with vivid candles all at once
Quick Reference Summary
|Question
|Answer
|Default theme?
|Dark Muted (dimmed candles, prominent signals)
|How many preset themes?
|4: Dark, Dark Muted, Light, Custom
|Does changing the theme affect signals?
|No — appearance only
|Want to choose your own colors?
|Set Theme = Custom, then adjust the 9 color inputs
|Will removing the indicator reset the theme?
|Yes — chart reverts to MT5 default
|Best theme for signals?
|Dark Muted + Color Pattern Candles = true
|Works in Strategy Tester?
|Yes
Final tip: Dark Muted was designed specifically for pattern indicators — candles are dimmed so that signals can "shine". That is why it is set as the default theme. Try it before switching to something else.