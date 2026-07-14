Gold Catalyst FAQ: Every Question Buyers Ask, Answered Honestly

Hello traders,





These are the real questions I receive about Gold Catalyst — in comments, in private messages, from buyers and from skeptics. I answer them here the way I answer them privately: directly, including the ones that are uncomfortable for a seller. This post grows over time; if your question is missing, send it to me and it may join the list.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📌 The product





Q: Is this an indicator I have to trade manually?





No. Gold Catalyst is a complete Expert Advisor: it opens, protects, manages and closes its own trades on XAUUSD. You configure it once (see the Setup Guide post) and it operates autonomously.





Q: Does it work on pairs other than gold?





No, and I refuse to pretend otherwise. It was designed, tested and forward-proven on XAUUSD exclusively. Running it elsewhere means running an untested system.





Q: Is it plug and play?





Mechanically yes — install, attach, enable, done (full walkthrough in the Setup Guide). But read the drawdown and sizing posts BEFORE the first real dollar. The setup takes minutes; understanding what you're running is what protects you in month three.





📌 The numbers





Q: Only a 12% win rate? Is that a typo?





Not a typo — a design. Average winners are roughly 8 times average losers, so the arithmetic profits while most individual trades lose. Read "Losing Trades Are Part of the Plan" — if that post doesn't convince you, this system genuinely isn't for you, and I'd rather you know before buying.





Q: I saw you admit a 40% drawdown. Why would I buy from someone who says that?





Reverse the question: every real system that has traded for years has a worst chapter. I publish mine with causes and context; others let you discover theirs after purchase. The number you should fear is not 40% — it's the drawdown nobody told you about. Two more honest layers: relative drawdown scales with your sizing choice (see the sizing post), and reducing that drawdown profile is exactly what Gold Catalyst's continuous development is working toward — honestly, without guaranteeing any ceiling, because nobody honest can.





Q: Will I get the same results as the published account?





No — and distrust anyone who promises result-matching. Different brokers, spreads, entry dates and sizing produce different outcomes around the same system character. What you should expect to match is the BEHAVIOR: capped uniform losses, rare large winners, streaks, discipline.





Q: Can you show verified proof?





The forward record — 2,474 trades since March 2024 — is documented across this blog series, and the account is independently tracked. Send me a private message and I'll gladly share details, plus you can generate your own proof for free via demo or a rental month. I built the evidence stack specifically so you don't have to take my word for anything.





📌 The money





Q: Why does the lifetime license cost $3,000?





Because I price the evidence, not the file. You're buying a system with years of continuous forward testing, published honest statistics, active development, and a developer who answers. That said — I DON'T recommend starting at $3,000: rental tiers exist (starting far lower) precisely so you can pay a small price to verify everything I claim before committing. A seller confident in his product prefers you rent first. I do.





Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?





Market purchases follow MQL5's platform rules, so treat every purchase as final and de-risk it the smart way instead: free demo first, rental month second, lifetime only after the product has proven itself to you. That path needs no guarantees — only patience.





Q: How many accounts can I run it on?





The activation count is listed on the product page — MQL5 enforces it automatically. Check the page for the current number.





📌 The operation





Q: Do I need a VPS?





Strongly recommended (the record you're reading was produced on one, running since March 2024). Simplest path is MQL5's built-in VPS. Details in the VPS post. Note the safety floor either way: stops live on the broker's server, so open trades stay protected even through outages.





Q: Which broker should I use?





Any solid MT5 broker with tight, honest XAUUSD costs. Measure the spread yourself across sessions (how-to in the VPS and brokers post). I won't name-drop brokers here — measure, don't believe.





Q: The EA hasn't traded for days. Is it broken?





Almost always: no. Check the first-week checklist in the Setup Guide (AutoTrading green, algo-trading allowed, correct symbol, no errors in Experts tab) — and then remember this system trades when its conditions exist, not when we're bored. Silence during wrong conditions is discipline, and discipline is what you paid for.





Q: Can I change the stop loss to reduce risk?





Please don't — that rebuilds the strategy into an untested one. The one risk dial that's yours is lot size. Full math in the sizing post.





📌 The uncomfortable ones





Q: Will this work forever?





Unknown — by anyone, about anything, in markets. Market regimes change, and no strategy or EA in the world stays frozen and performs identically under every condition; whoever guarantees you otherwise — including a drawdown that "never exceeds" some number — is not being honest. What I offer instead of a forever-promise: a system that has already survived regime change in public, and continuous development toward an architecture that does not rest on a single engine — complementary engines covering different market conditions, standing down and taking over as the regime demands, combining when conditions favor both. Its goal is adaptation and a better-behaved drawdown profile — tested on data, promised no dates. The forward account keeps running; so does the honesty.





Q: If it's profitable, why sell it?





Fair question, honestly answered: capital and income diversification — a system's profits scale with the capital behind it, and I am not a fund; selling the work is how a developer funds the years of building, testing and infrastructure behind it. Second, less obvious reason: selling in public, with published forward results, forces a discipline on the developer that private trading never would. This blog is that discipline.





Ask me what's missing here — comments or private message, hard questions welcome:





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





The setup guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772606





The sizing mathematics: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772607





The full honest record: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772602





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.