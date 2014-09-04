USDJPY Technical Analysis: Harami Awaiting Confirmation and Bullish Engulfing Formation Hints At Intraday Recovery

Harami Awaiting Confirmation To Warn Of A Correction









USD/JPY has been left in a precarious position as Harami threatens to topple the pair. If confirmed by an ensuing down session it could signal a correction towards buying support at the 104.25 floor. However, against the backdrop of a short-term uptrend buying dips would be preferred.The four hour chart offered an early indication that USD/JPY’s upside momentum was fading. A Doji formation near 105.28 signaled hesitation from the bulls. The emergence of a key reversal pattern near intraday support at 104.73 offers some hope for a retest of the pair’s recent highs.