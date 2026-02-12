User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System

What is Signal Zone Filter?

Signal Zone Filter helps eliminate signals that appear in "floating" positions — meaning they are not near any important price zones. It only keeps signals that are connected to market structure zones (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH).

Simply put:

When a Buy signal appears → the filter checks: "Did this pattern sweep through a nearby support zone? Or was there a recent bullish BOS/CHoCH event?" If yes → signal is kept (displayed on chart) If no → signal is blocked (not displayed)



Purpose: Reduce noise signals, trade only at structurally significant price zones.





How it works (2 OR conditions)

The filter uses 2 independent checks; only 1 of the 2 needs to be satisfied for a signal to pass:

Check 1: Swing Sweep

Buy: Pattern low must touch below a nearby swing low (sweep support zone HL/LL)

Sell: Pattern high must spike above a nearby swing high (sweep resistance zone HH/LH)

Sweep distance is limited by Swing Sweep Max Depth to avoid mistaking real breakouts

Why "sweep"? In price action analysis, when price sweeps past a high/low then reverses → this is often a sign of liquidity sweep. Signals appearing right after a sweep typically have higher success probability.





Check 2: Event Recency

Look for a BOS or CHoCH event in the same direction occurring within the last N candles Buy: needs recent bullish BOS or bullish CHoCH Sell: needs recent bearish BOS or bearish CHoCH



Why recent events? If there was just a BOS/CHoCH → market structure just confirmed the direction → signals in that direction are more reliable.

How to enable Signal Zone Filter

Signal Zone Filter is built into these indicators: Mirage (Fakey), PinBar, InvertedHammer (and Template). By default, the filter is off (false).

To enable: right-click the indicator → Properties (or press F7) → find parameter Enable Signal Zone Filter → change to true.





Important note: Signal Zone Filter requires Market Structure to be running (because it needs swing and BOS/CHoCH data from Market Structure). Market Structure is always enabled by default, so you don't need to do anything extra.

Input parameters explained

1. Enable Signal Zone Filter — Turn filter on/off

Info Details Name in indicator Enable Signal Zone Filter Default false (off) Values true / false

Meaning: Main switch. When false, all signals are kept (filter does not interfere). When true, filter starts checking and blocking signals that don't meet criteria.

Tip: Enable filter when you see the indicator displaying too many signals, especially signals in "empty space" (not near any high/low).

2. Swing Sweep Max Depth (×ATR) — Maximum sweep distance

Info Details Name in indicator Swing Sweep Max Depth (×ATR) Default 1.5 Range 0.1 to 5.0 Unit ATR multiplier (×ATR)

Meaning: Limits the maximum distance a pattern is allowed to sweep past a swing. If the pattern exceeds this distance, it's considered a real breakout (not a sweep) → doesn't count.

Formula: Max sweep distance = Swing Sweep Max Depth × ATR

Example: ATR = 50 pips, Max Depth = 1.5 → pattern can only sweep maximum 75 pips (1.5 × 50) past the swing level. If it sweeps more than 75 pips → doesn't count as sweep.

When changing:

Increase (2.0, 3.0...) → accept farther sweeps → easier to pass filter → more signals

Decrease (0.5, 0.8...) → only accept sweeps close to swing level → fewer signals but more accurate

Tip: 1.5 works for most cases. If trading Gold (large range), can increase to 2.0–2.5. If trading forex majors (smaller range), keep 1.0–1.5.

3. Max Recent Swings to Check — Number of recent swings to check

Info Details Name in indicator Max Recent Swings to Check Default 8 Range 1 to 20 Unit Number of swings



Meaning: Filter will check up to N most recent swings (from newest to oldest) to see if pattern swept past any of them.

When changing:

Increase (12, 15, 20) → check more older swings → easier to find a sweep → more signals pass

Decrease (3, 5) → only check a few recent swings → signal must be near newer swings to pass

Tip: Value of 8 is well balanced. On small timeframes (M5–M15) can increase to 10–12 because swings form faster. On large timeframes (H4–D1) keep 5–8.

4. Swing Sweep (HH/LH/HL/LL) — Enable/disable swing sweep check

Info Details Name in indicator Swing Sweep (HH/LH/HL/LL) Default true Values true / false



Meaning: Enable/disable the swing sweep check (check 1). If disabled, filter relies only on recent BOS/CHoCH events.

Tip: Should keep true. Only disable if you want the filter to rely entirely on BOS/CHoCH events instead of swing zones.

5. BOS Recency Check — Enable/disable recent BOS check

Info Details Name in indicator BOS Recency Check Default true Values true / false



Meaning: Allow signal to pass if there's a same-direction BOS (Break of Structure) event recently.

Bullish BOS (BOS ▲) → allows Buy signal to pass

Bearish BOS (BOS ▼) → allows Sell signal to pass

Tip: Should keep true. BOS is a trend continuation signal — very reliable.

6. CHOCH Recency Check — Enable/disable recent CHoCH check

nfo Details Name in indicator CHOCH Recency Check Default true Values true / false



Meaning: Allow signal to pass if there's a same-direction CHoCH (Change of Character — reversal sign) event recently.

Bullish CHoCH → allows Buy signal to pass

Bearish CHoCH → allows Sell signal to pass

When to disable: If you only want to trade with the trend (not trade reversals), disable CHOCH Recency Check so filter only passes signals with BOS or sweep.

7. Event Lookback (bars after BOS/CHOCH) — Event time window

Info Details Name in indicator Event Lookback (bars after BOS/CHOCH) Default 10 Range 1 to 50 Unit Number of candles (bars)



Meaning: After BOS/CHoCH occurs, signal must appear within the next N candles to be considered "recent". If signal appears after more than N candles → event is considered old → doesn't count.

Example: Event Lookback = 10, on H1 timeframe. If BOS ▲ occurs at 10:00 → Buy signal must appear before 20:00 (10 H1 candles = 10 hours) to pass because of this event.

When changing:

Increase (20, 30, 50) → wider "window" → older events still count → easier to pass but less meaningful

Decrease (3, 5) → only signals appearing very soon after event pass → stricter, more accurate

Tip: On M15–H1, value of 10 works well. On H4–D1, should decrease to 5–7 (each candle is already long, 10 H4 candles = nearly 2 days). On M1–M5 can increase to 15–20.

Signals visible on chart

Signal Zone Filter is a hidden filter — it doesn't draw any additional objects on the chart. Instead, it blocks or allows pattern signals (Fakey, PinBar, Inverted Hammer) to be displayed.

When filter is ON (enabled = true):

Signal passes filter → displays normally (arrow, zone fill, trading line...)

Signal is blocked → not displayed on chart (disappears completely)

When filter is OFF (enabled = false):

All signals display normally (as if there's no filter)

How to know filter is working:

Enable Debug Mode (in indicator parameters) → open Expert tab → find log lines tagged [SZ-FILTER] or [SZ_FILTER]

Log will show: which signal PASS (and reason: swept which swing, or which event), which signal BLOCK

Before/after filter comparison:

Status Number of signals Quality Filter OFF More Mix of good signals and noise Filter ON Fewer (typically 30–60% reduction) Only keeps signals near structure zones

Trading scenarios (examples)

Scenario 1: Buy signal passes via Swing Sweep

Market Structure shows ▲ UPTREND , latest swing low (HL) at 2,030

Buy pattern appears (e.g., Fakey Bullish), pattern low touches 2,028 (2 pips below HL)

Filter checks: "Pattern low 2,028 < HL 2,030? → Yes. Distance 2 pips < Max Depth 75 pips? → Yes"

Result: PASS — Pattern swept support zone → reliable signal → displays on chart



Scenario 2: Buy signal passes via recent BOS

No nearby swing (pattern doesn't sweep past any high/low)

But 5 candles ago, BOS ▲ (bullish Break of Structure) occurred

Filter checks: "Is there bullish BOS within 10 candles? → Yes (5 candles ago)"

Result: PASS — Structure just confirmed bullish → Buy signal is reasonable

Scenario 3: Signal blocked

Sell signal appears, but pattern high doesn't spike above any swing high

And no bearish BOS/CHoCH within the last 10 candles

Filter checks: "Sweep? → No. Event? → No"

Result: BLOCK — Signal is "floating", not connected to structure zone → eliminated

Practical tips

Tip 1: Start with default values, fine-tune later

Enable filter with all default parameters first. Observe for 1–2 weeks how many signals the filter removes. If too few signals blocked → increase strictness. If too many good signals blocked → decrease strictness.

Tip 2: Combine with Market Structure to understand meaning

When signal passes filter, open Expert tab to see reason:

If passed via sweep HL → pattern swept bullish support zone → very strong in Uptrend

If passed via sweep LL → pattern swept new low → may be reversal sign (be more careful)

If passed via same-direction BOS → momentum is strong → trend-following signal

Tip 3: Disable CHoCH if you only trade with trend

If your trading style is trend-only (no catching reversals):

Keep BOS Recency Check = true

Set CHOCH Recency Check = false

Result: signals only pass when sweeping swing or having BOS (trend continuation) — don't pass because of CHoCH (reversal)

Tip 4: Warning about "false sense of security"

Filter helps eliminate weak signals, but doesn't guarantee 100% remaining signals will win. Risks still exist:

Sweep might be a real breakout (price continues far, doesn't return)

Recent BOS/CHoCH doesn't guarantee momentum will sustain

Always use stop loss and proper money management, regardless of what filter says

Tip 5: Adjust Event Lookback by timeframe

Timeframe Suggested Event Lookback Reason M1–M5 15–20 bars Short candles, "recent" event needs more candles M15–H1 8–12 bars Balanced (default 10 works well) H4–D1 5–7 bars Each candle is long, too-old event loses meaning



Tip 6: Use Debug Mode to understand filter

Enable Debug Mode = true in indicator parameters, then open MT5 → View → Toolbox → Expert tab. You'll see log lines like:

text

[SZ-FILTER] BUY PASS: Swept HL at 2030.50 (depth=2.3 pips) [SZ-FILTER] SELL BLOCK: No sweep at 2045.20, no recent bearish event

Use this information to:

Understand why signal was blocked

Fine-tune parameters appropriately

Tip 7: Be careful using filter on small timeframes + ranging markets

In ranging markets (Market Structure shows ◆ RANGING ), swing highs/lows alternate close together. Patterns easily "sweep" past swings → most signals pass → filter is less effective.

Recommendation: Combine Signal Zone Filter with Direction Filter. Direction Filter will block signals in ranging markets, while Signal Zone Filter filters position in trending markets.

Optimize by trading style

Style Swing ATR Mult Max Zones Event Lookback CHoCH Notes Scalp (M1–M5) 1.0–1.5 10–12 15–20 true Need many swings, wide event window Intraday (M15–H1) 1.5 (default) 8 10 true Balanced — recommended for most Swing (H4–D1) 2.0–2.5 5–8 5–7 false Strict filtering, only large sweeps + BOS, no CHoCH





Quick summary

If you want to... Do this Enable filter Set Enable Signal Zone Filter = true Keep more signals Increase Swing ATR Mult, Max Zones, Event Lookback Filter more strictly Decrease above values, disable CHoCH Only trade with trend Disable CHOCH Recency Check Understand why signal was blocked Enable Debug Mode, read Expert tab Signals disappeared after enabling Normal — filter is removing weak signals





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: After enabling filter, all signals disappeared?

A: Possibly market is ranging + no recent BOS/CHoCH. Try increasing Event Lookback or Swing ATR Mult. If still none → market truly has no suitable structure zones.

Q: Does filter draw anything on chart?

A: No. Filter works "behind the scenes" — only blocks/allows signals. To see swing zones (HH/HL/LH/LL) and BOS/CHoCH, enable Show Swing Markers and Show BOS/CHOCH Lines in Market Structure section.

Q: Must Market Structure be enabled for filter to work?

A: Yes. Market Structure provides swing and event data for the filter. Market Structure is always enabled by default, so no need to worry.

Q: Should I enable filter from the start or only when needed?

A: Recommended to use indicator without filter first to get familiar with signals. Then enable filter to reduce noise once you understand how the indicator works.