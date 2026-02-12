User Guide: Signal Zone Filter in the Trading System

What is Signal Zone Filter?
Signal Zone Filter helps eliminate signals that appear in "floating" positions — meaning they are not near any important price zones. It only keeps signals that are connected to market structure zones (swing high/low, BOS, CHoCH).
Simply put:
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When a Buy signal appears → the filter checks: "Did this pattern sweep through a nearby support zone? Or was there a recent bullish BOS/CHoCH event?"
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If yes → signal is kept (displayed on chart)
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If no → signal is blocked (not displayed)
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Purpose: Reduce noise signals, trade only at structurally significant price zones.
How it works (2 OR conditions)
The filter uses 2 independent checks; only 1 of the 2 needs to be satisfied for a signal to pass:
Check 1: Swing Sweep
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Buy: Pattern low must touch below a nearby swing low (sweep support zone HL/LL)
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Sell: Pattern high must spike above a nearby swing high (sweep resistance zone HH/LH)
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Sweep distance is limited by Swing Sweep Max Depth to avoid mistaking real breakouts
Why "sweep"? In price action analysis, when price sweeps past a high/low then reverses → this is often a sign of liquidity sweep. Signals appearing right after a sweep typically have higher success probability.
Check 2: Event Recency
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Look for a BOS or CHoCH event in the same direction occurring within the last N candles
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Buy: needs recent bullish BOS or bullish CHoCH
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Sell: needs recent bearish BOS or bearish CHoCH
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Why recent events? If there was just a BOS/CHoCH → market structure just confirmed the direction → signals in that direction are more reliable.
How to enable Signal Zone Filter
Signal Zone Filter is built into these indicators: Mirage (Fakey), PinBar, InvertedHammer (and Template). By default, the filter is off (false).
To enable: right-click the indicator → Properties (or press F7) → find parameter Enable Signal Zone Filter → change to true.
Important note: Signal Zone Filter requires Market Structure to be running (because it needs swing and BOS/CHoCH data from Market Structure). Market Structure is always enabled by default, so you don't need to do anything extra.
Input parameters explained
1. Enable Signal Zone Filter — Turn filter on/off
|Info
|Details
|Name in indicator
|Enable Signal Zone Filter
|Default
|false (off)
|Values
|true / false
Meaning: Main switch. When false, all signals are kept (filter does not interfere). When true, filter starts checking and blocking signals that don't meet criteria.
Tip: Enable filter when you see the indicator displaying too many signals, especially signals in "empty space" (not near any high/low).
2. Swing Sweep Max Depth (×ATR) — Maximum sweep distance
|Info
|Details
|Name in indicator
|Swing Sweep Max Depth (×ATR)
|Default
|1.5
|Range
|0.1 to 5.0
|Unit
|ATR multiplier (×ATR)
Formula: Max sweep distance = Swing Sweep Max Depth × ATR
Example: ATR = 50 pips, Max Depth = 1.5 → pattern can only sweep maximum 75 pips (1.5 × 50) past the swing level. If it sweeps more than 75 pips → doesn't count as sweep.
When changing:
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Increase (2.0, 3.0...) → accept farther sweeps → easier to pass filter → more signals
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Decrease (0.5, 0.8...) → only accept sweeps close to swing level → fewer signals but more accurate
Tip: 1.5 works for most cases. If trading Gold (large range), can increase to 2.0–2.5. If trading forex majors (smaller range), keep 1.0–1.5.
3. Max Recent Swings to Check — Number of recent swings to check
|Info
|Details
|Name in indicator
|Max Recent Swings to Check
|Default
|8
|Range
|1 to 20
|Unit
|Number of swings
Meaning: Filter will check up to N most recent swings (from newest to oldest) to see if pattern swept past any of them.
When changing:
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Increase (12, 15, 20) → check more older swings → easier to find a sweep → more signals pass
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Decrease (3, 5) → only check a few recent swings → signal must be near newer swings to pass
Tip: Value of 8 is well balanced. On small timeframes (M5–M15) can increase to 10–12 because swings form faster. On large timeframes (H4–D1) keep 5–8.
4. Swing Sweep (HH/LH/HL/LL) — Enable/disable swing sweep check
|Info
|Details
|Name in indicator
|Swing Sweep (HH/LH/HL/LL)
|Default
|true
|Values
|true / false
Meaning: Enable/disable the swing sweep check (check 1). If disabled, filter relies only on recent BOS/CHoCH events.
Tip: Should keep true. Only disable if you want the filter to rely entirely on BOS/CHoCH events instead of swing zones.
5. BOS Recency Check — Enable/disable recent BOS check
|Info
|Details
|Name in indicator
|BOS Recency Check
|Default
|true
|Values
|true / false
Meaning: Allow signal to pass if there's a same-direction BOS (Break of Structure) event recently.
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Bullish BOS (BOS ▲) → allows Buy signal to pass
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Bearish BOS (BOS ▼) → allows Sell signal to pass
Tip: Should keep true. BOS is a trend continuation signal — very reliable.
6. CHOCH Recency Check — Enable/disable recent CHoCH check
|nfo
|Details
|Name in indicator
|CHOCH Recency Check
|Default
|true
|Values
|true / false
Meaning: Allow signal to pass if there's a same-direction CHoCH (Change of Character — reversal sign) event recently.
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Bullish CHoCH → allows Buy signal to pass
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Bearish CHoCH → allows Sell signal to pass
When to disable: If you only want to trade with the trend (not trade reversals), disable CHOCH Recency Check so filter only passes signals with BOS or sweep.
7. Event Lookback (bars after BOS/CHOCH) — Event time window
|Info
|Details
|Name in indicator
|Event Lookback (bars after BOS/CHOCH)
|Default
|10
|Range
|1 to 50
|Unit
|Number of candles (bars)
Meaning: After BOS/CHoCH occurs, signal must appear within the next N candles to be considered "recent". If signal appears after more than N candles → event is considered old → doesn't count.
Example: Event Lookback = 10, on H1 timeframe. If BOS ▲ occurs at 10:00 → Buy signal must appear before 20:00 (10 H1 candles = 10 hours) to pass because of this event.
When changing:
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Increase (20, 30, 50) → wider "window" → older events still count → easier to pass but less meaningful
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Decrease (3, 5) → only signals appearing very soon after event pass → stricter, more accurate
Tip: On M15–H1, value of 10 works well. On H4–D1, should decrease to 5–7 (each candle is already long, 10 H4 candles = nearly 2 days). On M1–M5 can increase to 15–20.
Signals visible on chart
Signal Zone Filter is a hidden filter — it doesn't draw any additional objects on the chart. Instead, it blocks or allows pattern signals (Fakey, PinBar, Inverted Hammer) to be displayed.
When filter is ON (enabled = true):
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Signal passes filter → displays normally (arrow, zone fill, trading line...)
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Signal is blocked → not displayed on chart (disappears completely)
When filter is OFF (enabled = false):
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All signals display normally (as if there's no filter)
How to know filter is working:
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Enable Debug Mode (in indicator parameters) → open Expert tab → find log lines tagged [SZ-FILTER] or [SZ_FILTER]
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Log will show: which signal PASS (and reason: swept which swing, or which event), which signal BLOCK
Before/after filter comparison:
|Status
|Number of signals
|Quality
|Filter OFF
|More
|Mix of good signals and noise
|Filter ON
|Fewer (typically 30–60% reduction)
|Only keeps signals near structure zones
Trading scenarios (examples)
Scenario 1: Buy signal passes via Swing Sweep
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Market Structure shows ▲ UPTREND , latest swing low (HL) at 2,030
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Buy pattern appears (e.g., Fakey Bullish), pattern low touches 2,028 (2 pips below HL)
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Filter checks: "Pattern low 2,028 < HL 2,030? → Yes. Distance 2 pips < Max Depth 75 pips? → Yes"
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Result: PASS — Pattern swept support zone → reliable signal → displays on chart
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Scenario 2: Buy signal passes via recent BOS
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No nearby swing (pattern doesn't sweep past any high/low)
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But 5 candles ago, BOS ▲ (bullish Break of Structure) occurred
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Filter checks: "Is there bullish BOS within 10 candles? → Yes (5 candles ago)"
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Result: PASS — Structure just confirmed bullish → Buy signal is reasonable
Scenario 3: Signal blocked
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Sell signal appears, but pattern high doesn't spike above any swing high
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And no bearish BOS/CHoCH within the last 10 candles
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Filter checks: "Sweep? → No. Event? → No"
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Result: BLOCK — Signal is "floating", not connected to structure zone → eliminated
Practical tips
Tip 1: Start with default values, fine-tune later
Enable filter with all default parameters first. Observe for 1–2 weeks how many signals the filter removes. If too few signals blocked → increase strictness. If too many good signals blocked → decrease strictness.
Tip 2: Combine with Market Structure to understand meaning
When signal passes filter, open Expert tab to see reason:
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If passed via sweep HL → pattern swept bullish support zone → very strong in Uptrend
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If passed via sweep LL → pattern swept new low → may be reversal sign (be more careful)
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If passed via same-direction BOS → momentum is strong → trend-following signal
Tip 3: Disable CHoCH if you only trade with trend
If your trading style is trend-only (no catching reversals):
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Keep BOS Recency Check = true
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Set CHOCH Recency Check = false
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Result: signals only pass when sweeping swing or having BOS (trend continuation) — don't pass because of CHoCH (reversal)
Tip 4: Warning about "false sense of security"
Filter helps eliminate weak signals, but doesn't guarantee 100% remaining signals will win. Risks still exist:
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Sweep might be a real breakout (price continues far, doesn't return)
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Recent BOS/CHoCH doesn't guarantee momentum will sustain
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Always use stop loss and proper money management, regardless of what filter says
Tip 5: Adjust Event Lookback by timeframe
|Timeframe
|Suggested Event Lookback
|Reason
|M1–M5
|15–20 bars
|Short candles, "recent" event needs more candles
|M15–H1
|8–12 bars
|Balanced (default 10 works well)
|H4–D1
|5–7 bars
|Each candle is long, too-old event loses meaning
Tip 6: Use Debug Mode to understand filter
Enable Debug Mode = true in indicator parameters, then open MT5 → View → Toolbox → Expert tab. You'll see log lines like:
text
Use this information to:
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Understand why signal was blocked
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Fine-tune parameters appropriately
Tip 7: Be careful using filter on small timeframes + ranging markets
In ranging markets (Market Structure shows ◆ RANGING ), swing highs/lows alternate close together. Patterns easily "sweep" past swings → most signals pass → filter is less effective.
Recommendation: Combine Signal Zone Filter with Direction Filter. Direction Filter will block signals in ranging markets, while Signal Zone Filter filters position in trending markets.
Optimize by trading style
|Style
|Swing ATR Mult
|Max Zones
|Event Lookback
|CHoCH
|Notes
|Scalp (M1–M5)
|1.0–1.5
|10–12
|15–20
|true
|Need many swings, wide event window
|Intraday (M15–H1)
|1.5 (default)
|8
|10
|true
|Balanced — recommended for most
|Swing (H4–D1)
|2.0–2.5
|5–8
|5–7
|false
|Strict filtering, only large sweeps + BOS, no CHoCH
Quick summary
|If you want to...
|Do this
|Enable filter
|Set Enable Signal Zone Filter = true
|Keep more signals
|Increase Swing ATR Mult, Max Zones, Event Lookback
|Filter more strictly
|Decrease above values, disable CHoCH
|Only trade with trend
|Disable CHOCH Recency Check
|Understand why signal was blocked
|Enable Debug Mode, read Expert tab
|Signals disappeared after enabling
|Normal — filter is removing weak signals
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: After enabling filter, all signals disappeared?
A: Possibly market is ranging + no recent BOS/CHoCH. Try increasing Event Lookback or Swing ATR Mult. If still none → market truly has no suitable structure zones.
Q: Does filter draw anything on chart?
A: No. Filter works "behind the scenes" — only blocks/allows signals. To see swing zones (HH/HL/LH/LL) and BOS/CHoCH, enable Show Swing Markers and Show BOS/CHOCH Lines in Market Structure section.
Q: Must Market Structure be enabled for filter to work?
A: Yes. Market Structure provides swing and event data for the filter. Market Structure is always enabled by default, so no need to worry.
Q: Should I enable filter from the start or only when needed?
A: Recommended to use indicator without filter first to get familiar with signals. Then enable filter to reduce noise once you understand how the indicator works.