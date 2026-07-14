Gold Catalyst EA — The Complete Setup Guide

Hello traders,





This is the permanent, step-by-step setup reference for Gold Catalyst EA MT5 — written so that a first-time MQL5 buyer can go from purchase to a correctly running system without guessing. Bookmark it; I keep it updated.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





📌 Step 1 — Get the EA into your terminal





1. Buy or rent on the product page (a rental month is a great first step — see my "Demo First" post).





2. Open MetaTrader 5 and log in with your MQL5.community account: Tools → Options → Community tab → enter your MQL5 login and password. This is the step most first-time buyers miss — the terminal must know who you are to deliver your purchase.





3. In the terminal's Toolbox (bottom panel), open the Market tab → Purchased section → find Gold Catalyst EA → Install. The EA appears in Navigator under Expert Advisors → Market.





No files to download from anywhere else, ever. If someone offers you this EA as a file outside MQL5 — it's pirated, unverifiable, and possibly modified. Products install only through the terminal.





📌 Step 2 — Put it on the right chart





1. Open a XAUUSD chart. Gold Catalyst is built for XAUUSD only — not silver, not indices, not other pairs. (Broker symbol names vary: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a — use your broker's gold-vs-dollar symbol; if unsure, ask their support which symbol is spot gold.)





2. Set the chart to the timeframe stated on the product page.





3. Drag Gold Catalyst from Navigator onto the chart. In the dialog that opens, under the Common tab, ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.





4. Click the AutoTrading button in the terminal's top toolbar until it is GREEN. Red button = the terminal is forbidding ALL robots, regardless of settings — the #1 cause of "it's not trading!" messages I receive.





You'll know it's alive by the EA's name in the chart's top-right corner with a small hat icon — and by entries appearing in the Experts tab of the Toolbox.





📌 Step 3 — The inputs, honestly explained





Gold Catalyst ships with its tested configuration as the defaults — the same structural setup that produced the published forward record. The current public input list is on the product page; the philosophy for each group:





- Stop Loss / Take Profit distances: the system's tested asymmetric structure — protection close, target far. These ARE the strategy's skeleton. Changing them doesn't "tune" Gold Catalyst; it creates a different, untested system wearing its name. Leave them at defaults.





- Lot size: the one input that is genuinely YOURS. It scales everything — growth, losses, and drawdown depth — proportionally. Read my dedicated sizing post before choosing; when in doubt, start smaller than you think.





- Slippage: maximum accepted price deviation on execution. Default suits typical conditions.





- Internal engine parameters: the values behind the system's decision structure — public as names, private as logic. Defaults are the tested values. Do not optimize them against a backtest and deploy the result — that is curve fitting, and I've written a whole post on why it destroys accounts.





One honest sentence that summarizes this section: every input you change moves you off the map that 2.5 years of forward testing actually explored.





📌 Step 4 — Give it a body that never sleeps





Gold trades around the clock; a laptop that sleeps, updates, or loses Wi-Fi will hole your results randomly. Two solid options:





- MQL5 VPS (simplest): rent directly inside the terminal (right-click your account in Navigator → Register a Virtual Server), then migrate — your chart + EA run 24/7 co-located near your broker. No server knowledge needed.





- Any Windows VPS you manage yourself, with the terminal running permanently.





My own forward account has run this way, uninterrupted, since March 2024. Also remember the safety floor from my risk post: the stop loss of every open trade lives on the broker's server — even a dead VPS cannot strip protection from open positions. Uptime is about catching NEW opportunities, not about safety.





📌 Step 5 — The first-week checklist





- Day 1: confirm the smiley/hat on the chart, AutoTrading green, no errors in the Experts tab.





- When the first trade opens: verify in the terminal that it carries BOTH a stop loss and a take profit. (It will. Check anyway — trust, then verify, always.)





- Don't judge results for weeks. You know this system's character from my other posts: stretches of small capped losses are normal operation, not malfunction.





- Any error message you don't understand: screenshot the Experts tab and send it to me in a private message. Real setup issues are almost always one of: AutoTrading off, wrong symbol, algo-trading unchecked, or MQL5 login missing in the terminal.





👉 Gold Catalyst EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132275





Choosing your lot size before the first trade: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772582





The right way to test before committing: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772597





I answer every setup question personally — that's not a support policy, it's how I'd want to be treated after paying for something.





⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading Forex/CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance — including forward-testing results — does not guarantee future returns. Always test on a demo account first and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.