Free EA. Real Logic. Nothing Locked.

Before You Trust Any EA With Real Capital, Download This One And See How It Actually Works.

The standard advice before buying an automated trading system is to do your research. Read the description. Check the backtest. Look at the signal history. What nobody mentions is that none of those things tell you how the system makes its decisions.

An equity curve tells you what happened. It does not tell you why. A win rate tells you how often trades closed in profit. It does not tell you what the system does when it is wrong or how the losses are contained. A backtest on a clean trending period tells you the system can win in those conditions. It does not tell you what happens in the conditions it was not tested on.

The only way to actually know how an EA works is to have full access to the inputs and run it yourself. Nova FI Trader gives you that. For free.

What Full Access Means In Practice

Every input in Nova FI Trader is visible and adjustable. Risk percentage, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, spread filter, session filter, news filter, volatility controls, direction bias. You can test each one individually in the Strategy Tester, change a parameter, run the backtest again, and see exactly what that parameter does to the results.

That process teaches you more about how automated trading systems work than any description or review ever could. And it builds the kind of understanding that protects you when you are evaluating paid systems, because you know what to look for and what questions to ask.

The signal logic is Force Index crossover. When the reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters agree, the trade opens. Hard stop loss on every position. No martingale, no grid, no recovery chain. You can verify all of it yourself before trusting it with anything live.

The Free Setup Library Is In The Telegram Channel

Alongside the EA, the Nova Telegram channel has a free setup library with tested configurations for different markets and risk profiles. Download one, load it in the Strategy Tester, and see how it performs across different periods. Adjust it to your own account and risk tolerance with a real reference point to start from.

The Telegram channel also posts daily live session updates from the Nova GOLD Breakout live signal. Chart screenshots, entries, exits, summaries. The full picture of what systematic trading looks like in current market conditions, free to read, before any purchase decision.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

Full input access means you can verify how it works before you trust it. That is the only way to evaluate an EA that actually protects you.