Which DoIt EA Actually Fits You? (By Account Size & Temperament)

The wrong EA for you is not a bad EA. It is a good one you bought for the wrong reasons — and it will still lose you money, because the mismatch does the damage, not the code.

People ask "which DoIt EA is best?" The question has no answer, because "best" depends entirely on your account size, how much control you want to keep, and how much drawdown you can actually stomach. A gold specialist that is perfect for one trader is reckless for another. A portfolio chassis that suits one account is overkill for another. Best is personal.

You are not indecisive for not knowing which one to pick. You have been handed five products and a lot of marketing and almost no honest routing. So here is the routing — three questions that place you, then a straight read on which DoIt tool actually fits, including who each one is wrong for.

The 3 Questions That Place You

Before any product, answer these honestly. They matter more than any feature list:

How much do you want to automate? Hands-off (the system trades), structured (a portfolio runs with your oversight), or hands-on (you trade, AI checks you)? This is the biggest fork. What can your account actually survive? Not your dream balance — your real one, and the drawdown you can hold through without panic-closing. An aggressive specialist needs margin and a strong stomach; a guardrailed portfolio is built to be gentler. How much time and attention do you have? Set-and-forget, weekly check-ins, or active daily trading? Be honest about your real life, not your intended one.

Hold your three answers. Now the routing.

If You Want Hands-Off AI → Alpha Pulse AI

You want the system to make the decisions, you want to see why it made them, and you want a product that gets smarter as AI models improve rather than rotting the day it ships. That is Alpha Pulse AI: real model verdicts — GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok — before each trade, with visible reasoning, forward-tested in public.

It fits future-facing traders who want genuine automation with transparency, not a black box. It is not for someone who wants a finished, boring system with zero setup, or who expects AI to delete risk — it manages decisions, it does not predict the future. Price: $397 (early access). If you are unsure what the "AI" actually does, read that first — then audit its public Myfxbook yourself.

If You Want a Portfolio Chassis → MultiStrategy Pro

You have learned that one EA is one bet, and you want structure instead of a champion. MultiStrategy Pro is the portfolio framework: multiple strategy modules across different markets, account-level risk guardrails so no single module can sink the account, and an optional prop-firm mode. Its public v2 backtest reference runs 8 slots on $4,000 starting capital.

It fits traders who want diversification and survivability over one explosive curve, and who can sit through flat phases while uncorrelated modules do their job. It is not for someone chasing a single dramatic equity line who cannot tolerate boring stretches. Price: $97 (launch) — and you can test the logic first for free with the free USDJPY portfolio module before spending anything.

Not sure between hands-off AI and a portfolio? Start free.

The free USDJPY module lets you feel portfolio-style trading at zero cost, and Alpha Pulse AI is forward-tested in public so you can watch it before you buy. Two no-commitment ways to find your fit.

If You Want a Classic Specialist → GBP Master + Gold Guardian

You are not looking for AI or a portfolio. You want a proven, set-and-forget specialist EA with a long public history, and you have a real long-term account with margin to run it properly. GBP Master is a premium GBPUSD specialist with a 90%+ win rate over more than a thousand live trades — and it currently ships with Gold Guardian, the XAUUSD specialist, included free.

One honest caveat that is the whole point of this guide: these are aggressive specialists, not gentle bots. Gold Guardian's public track shows enormous growth and a maximum drawdown around 33% — wonderful if you size for it, dangerous if you over-leverage. And specialists go quiet: GBP Master can post zero trades in a month when conditions do not meet its criteria. The GBPUSD + XAUUSD two-pair core explains why these two complement each other. It is not for prop-firm challenges or tiny over-leveraged accounts. Price: $799 for GBP Master with Gold Guardian included (Gold Guardian alone is $399).

If You Trade Manually → Trade Coach AI

You like trading and you are not handing over the wheel. You do not need a robot; you need a checkpoint that catches your worst impulses before you click. Trade Coach AI validates your trade idea — entry, stop, target, daily bias, key levels, multi-timeframe context — and then you decide. You stay the trader.

It fits discretionary traders with a real edge and a human tendency to sabotage it on tilt. It is not for someone who wants full automation (that is Alpha Pulse) or who expects the AI to be right 100% of the time. Price: $197 (launch). It will not manufacture an edge you do not have — it enforces the process around the edge you do.

Two Traders, Same $5,000, Different EA

To see why "best" is meaningless, put two traders with an identical $5,000 account side by side.

Trader A works a full-time job, checks charts twice a day at most, and wants the account to run without them. They do not enjoy watching the market — they want results while they sleep. For Trader A, a manual tool is useless and an aggressive specialist they cannot babysit is dangerous. The fit is hands-off automation with visible reasoning (Alpha Pulse AI), or a guardrailed portfolio they can leave alone (MultiStrategy Pro). Same $5,000, routed by the fact that their real constraint is attention, not capital.

Trader B loves trading. They read the chart every session, they have a genuine discretionary edge, and the last thing they want is a robot taking over the part they enjoy. Handing their account to automation would delete their edge, not scale it. For Trader B the fit is a second-opinion layer that checks their trades before they click (Trade Coach AI) — same account, opposite tool, because their constraint is discipline at the moment of execution, not a missing system.

Neither trader is more advanced than the other. They are different operators with different constraints, and the $5,000 tells you almost nothing on its own. This is why picking by price — "which is cheapest?" — or by headline return — "which has the biggest curve?" — routes so many people into a tool that fights how they actually trade. Your capital sets your risk sizing. Your temperament sets your tool. Get those two backwards and even an excellent EA becomes the wrong one.

The Decision Table

If you want… The fit Price Not for you if… Hands-off AI, visible reasoning Alpha Pulse AI $397 You want zero setup or expect no risk A diversified portfolio chassis MultiStrategy Pro $97 You only want one explosive curve A proven set-and-forget specialist GBP Master + Gold Guardian $799 You want prop-firm passing or tiny margin To keep trading manually, AI as a check Trade Coach AI $197 You want full automation

Prices reflect current early-access/launch pricing and may change. Every EA's live results are on a public Myfxbook — audit them before you buy.

The Honest Close

Notice what this guide did not do: tell you one product is best. None of them is. Alpha Pulse is wrong for the manual trader who loves the chart. Trade Coach is wrong for the person who wants to be hands-off. The specialists are wrong for a small prop-firm account. The portfolio is wrong for someone who needs a single thrilling curve. Each is excellent for the right person and a mistake for the wrong one — and the only variable is you.

Answer the three questions first. Then pick the tool that fits the trader you actually are, not the one the loudest marketing wants you to be. And whichever you choose, run the 10-minute audit on its public track record before you spend a cent. A fit you verified beats a hype you fell for.

Still deciding? The DoItTrading newsletter walks through each product's live results — wins and drawdowns — every week, so you can choose with data instead of a sales page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which DoIt product is the cheapest entry point?

The free USDJPY portfolio module is the true zero-cost starting point — a standalone piece of the MultiStrategy Pro framework you can run before buying anything. Among the paid products, MultiStrategy Pro at its launch price is the lowest entry, followed by Trade Coach AI and then Alpha Pulse AI. But cheapest is only relevant once you have decided which type of tool fits you — price should follow fit, not lead it.

Which is best for a small account?

A small account is usually better served by the guardrailed portfolio approach or the free module than by an aggressive specialist EA, because specialists like Gold Guardian carry large drawdowns that small, thin-margin accounts cannot absorb. Whatever you run, size by risk percent rather than fixed lots, and never deploy capital you could not afford to see halved during a normal drawdown.

Can I combine more than one DoIt product?

Yes, and many traders do — for example running an automated EA while using Trade Coach AI to validate separate manual trades, or anchoring a portfolio with a specialist slot. The key is to treat the combination as one portfolio: check that the pieces are not all making the same bet, and size the total risk at the account level rather than per product.

Which DoIt EA is best for prop firms?

MultiStrategy Pro, because it includes an optional prop-firm mode and account-level risk guardrails designed for tight drawdown limits. The aggressive specialists (GBP Master, Gold Guardian) are explicitly not built for prop-firm challenges — their drawdown profiles conflict with strict daily and maximum loss rules. Match the tool to the challenge's rules, not to its headline returns.