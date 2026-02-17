User Guide: MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide





Table of Contents

Introduction Installation & Adding to Chart Input Guide — MTF Scanner Input Guide — MTF Scanner Dashboard Input Guide — MTF Alerts & Notify Input Guide — MTF Timeframes How to Use MTF Scan How to Use the MTF Dashboard Signal Dashboard (Trade Statistics Panel) FAQ & Common Issues

1. Introduction

MTF SCAN & Dashboard User Guide

MTF SCAN (Multi-TimeFrame Scanner) is a built-in feature that scans signals across multiple timeframes and multiple symbols simultaneously. Instead of opening separate charts for each symbol and timeframe, MTF Scan automatically scans all symbols in your Market Watch across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1) and displays the results on a Dashboard grid right on your chart.

What you get:

Scan up to 150+ symbols × 8 timeframes at once

at once Grid Dashboard showing BUY/SELL signals per cell (symbol × timeframe)

Click any signal cell to jump to that chart (symbol + timeframe)

(symbol + timeframe) Alerts when new signals appear, Entry hit, TP hit, SL hit

Full chart display: Entry, SL, TP1-4 lines, BUY/SELL arrows, price tracking path

2. Installation & Adding to Chart

Step 1: Attach the indicator to a chart

Open MetaTrader 5 Open any chart (e.g., XAUUSD, H1) Go to Insert → Indicators → Custom → select the indicator name (e.g., MirageTradingSystem ) Or drag and drop from the Navigator window (Ctrl+N) onto the chart

Step 2: Open the Inputs window

When you attach the indicator, the settings window opens automatically. You will see input groups organized by section:

=== MTF SCANNER === — Enable/disable and configure multi-symbol scanning

— Enable/disable and configure multi-symbol scanning === MTF SCANNER DASHBOARD === — Dashboard position and size

— Dashboard position and size === MTF SCANNER ALERTS === — Alert settings

— Alert settings === MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES === — Notification types

— Notification types === MTF TIMEFRAMES === — Select timeframes to scan

Tip: If the indicator is already on the chart, right-click the chart → Indicators List → select the indicator → Properties to reopen the Inputs window.

Step 3: Enable Allow DLL imports (if needed)

Go to the Common tab → check ✅ Allow DLL imports (some notification features require this permission).

Step 4: Click OK

The indicator will start scanning. The first time may take 5-15 seconds to load historical data for all symbols.

3. Input Guide — MTF Scanner

Group === MTF SCANNER === in the Inputs window:

Name in MT5 Type Default Description Recommendation Enable Multi-Symbol Scanner (150+ pairs) true/false true Master switch to enable/disable multi-symbol scanning. Set to false if you only want to use the indicator on the current chart. Disable on slow machines or when trading only one symbol. Only Scan Current Symbol (all TFs) true/false false When enabled, only scans the symbol currently open on the chart but across all selected timeframes. Does not scan other symbols. Enable when you only care about one symbol but want signals across multiple TFs (e.g., XAUUSD on M15, H1, H4, D1). Use MarketWatch Symbols true/false true Scans all symbols currently visible in the Market Watch window. Add symbols to Market Watch to include them. Remove symbols to exclude them. Always keep enabled. Manage the scan list by adding/removing symbols in Market Watch. History Depth per Symbol (bars, 30=default) Integer 30 Number of recent bars checked on each periodic scan cycle. Higher values look further back but use more resources. 30 suits most users. Increase to 50-100 to catch older signals. Decrease to 10-20 on slow machines. Batch Size (symbols/scan, 50=default) Integer 50 Number of symbols scanned per cycle (every few seconds). If Market Watch has 150 symbols and Batch Size is 50, scanning completes in 3 rounds. 50 suits most users. Decrease to 20-30 on slow machines. Increase to 100 on powerful machines. Look Back Bars (history, 50=default) Integer 50 / 200 Number of historical bars scanned on initial startup or when switching timeframes. After the first scan, only new bars are checked (much faster). Default is 50 (Mirage) or 200 (PinBar, InvertedHammer). 50-200 depending on your needs. Higher = finds older signals but slower startup. EA Signal Slots (50-500 capacity) Integer 500 Maximum signal storage slots for EA (Expert Advisor) to read via buffer. Only relevant if you use an EA to read signals from the indicator. Keep at 500. Regular users do not need to change this.

4. Input Guide — MTF Scanner Dashboard

Group === MTF SCANNER DASHBOARD === in the Inputs window:

Name in MT5 Type Default Description Recommendation Show Scanner Results Panel true/false true Show/hide the Dashboard grid displaying MTF scan results on the chart. Disable if you only want alerts without the visual panel. Panel X Position (pixels) Integer 380 Horizontal position (pixels) of the Dashboard from the left edge of the chart. Adjust if the Dashboard covers important chart areas. You can also drag and drop it directly on the chart. Panel Y Position (pixels) Integer 100 Vertical position (pixels) of the Dashboard from the top edge of the chart. Same as above — drag and drop directly for convenience. Font Size (8-24 pixels) Integer 20 Font size for text in Dashboard cells. 20 is comfortable on Full HD. Decrease to 14-16 if it takes too much space. Increase to 22-24 for 2K/4K screens. Row Height (24-50 pixels) Integer 36 Height of each row in the Dashboard. 36 suits most users. Decrease to 24-28 to show more symbols in the same area.

5. Input Guide — MTF Alerts & Notify

Group === MTF SCANNER ALERTS ===

Name in MT5 Type Default Description Recommendation Enable Scanner Alerts (master switch) true/false true Master switch to enable/disable all alerts from MTF Scanner. When off, no alerts are sent regardless of the notify settings below. Disable when you don't want to be interrupted. Alert Cooldown (seconds between alerts) Integer 30 Minimum wait time (seconds) between two alerts for the same symbol + timeframe. Prevents alert spam. 30 seconds suits most users. Increase to 60-120 if overwhelmed by alerts.

Group === MTF SCANNER NOTIFY TYPES ===

Each event type below can be enabled/disabled independently:

Name in MT5 Default Description When to enable Notify: New Pattern Detected false Alert when a new pattern is detected on any symbol/TF. This is the earliest signal, before price reaches Entry. When you want the earliest heads-up on potential setups. May generate many alerts. Notify: Entry Price Hit true Alert when price reaches the Entry level of a signal. This is when a trade would be triggered. Always keep enabled — this is the most important alert for actual trading. Notify: Take Profit Hit false Alert when price reaches a Take Profit level (TP1, TP2, TP3, or TP4). When you want to track results without watching the chart constantly. Notify: Stop Loss Hit false Alert when price reaches the Stop Loss level (SL). When you want immediate notification of a stopped-out trade. Notify: Trailing Stop Hit false Alert when the Trailing Stop triggers. Trailing Stop automatically moves SL in your favor as price moves in the right direction. When using Trailing Stop and you want to know when it activates.

6. Input Guide — MTF Timeframes

Group === MTF TIMEFRAMES === lets you choose which timeframes to scan:

Name in MT5 Default Description Scan M1 (1-minute) timeframe true Scan the 1-minute chart Scan M5 (5-minute) timeframe true Scan the 5-minute chart Scan M15 (15-minute) timeframe true Scan the 15-minute chart Scan M30 (30-minute) timeframe true Scan the 30-minute chart Scan H1 (1-hour) timeframe true Scan the 1-hour chart Scan H4 (4-hour) timeframe true Scan the 4-hour chart Scan D1 (daily) timeframe true Scan the daily chart Scan W1 (weekly) timeframe false Scan the weekly chart (disabled by default)

Important notes:

W1 is disabled by default because weekly signals are rare and scanning them is resource-intensive.

because weekly signals are rare and scanning them is resource-intensive. Disable smaller TFs (M1, M5) if you trade swing/position (H1+) to significantly reduce load.

(M1, M5) if you trade swing/position (H1+) to significantly reduce load. Disable larger TFs (D1, W1) if you scalp (M1-M15) to reduce signal "noise."

(D1, W1) if you scalp (M1-M15) to reduce signal "noise." The Dashboard will automatically hide columns for disabled TFs.

7. How to Use MTF Scan

7.1. How does scanning work?

After attaching the indicator and enabling the MTF Scanner:

Startup (5-15 seconds): Loads historical data for all symbols × timeframes Historical scan: Finds patterns that appeared in the most recent N bars (per Look Back Bars ) Real-time scan: Each time a new bar closes, checks for new signals Display: Results appear on the Dashboard + alerts fire if enabled

7.2. Signals displayed on chart

When a signal is detected, you will see on the chart:

Arrows:

▲ Green = BUY signal

= signal ▼ Red = SELL signal

= signal Arrows appear at the price and time where the pattern was detected

Horizontal lines (Trading Lines):

Blue = Entry (entry level)

= Entry (entry level) Red = Stop Loss

= Stop Loss Green / Yellow / Orange / Purple = TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (take profit levels)

Price labels:

Show exact price and pip distance at each level

Tracking path:

Dotted line connecting Entry to TP/SL levels as price moves

Helps you visualize the price "journey" after the signal appears

Quality Score:

A number from 0.0 to 1.0 displayed on the arrow

displayed on the arrow Closer to 1.0 = stronger, more reliable pattern

7.3. Signal states

Each signal goes through these states:

State Visual Meaning PENDING Dashed Entry line Waiting for price to reach Entry ACTIVE Solid Entry line Price has reached Entry, tracking TP/SL TP HIT Green marker at TP level Price hit Take Profit (win) SL HIT Red marker at SL level Price hit Stop Loss (loss) EXPIRED Hidden or faded Signal expired (price didn't reach Entry within N bars)

7.4. Signal filters

The indicator applies 7 filters automatically in order:

Spacing — Filters signals too close together (prevents clustering) Quality — Filters low-quality patterns (below Min Quality threshold) Extreme Zone — Filters signals in overbought/oversold zones Direction — Filters by direction (BUY only, SELL only, or both) Stoploss Hunt — Filters signals near stoploss hunt zones Signal Zone — Filters by market structure zone (BOS/CHOCH) Opposite — Filters opposite signals when an active signal already exists

These filters use settings from other input groups (Quality Filter, Direction Filter, etc.). The indicator automatically syncs between the current chart and multi-symbol scan results.

8. How to Use the MTF Dashboard

8.1. Dashboard layout

The MTF Dashboard displays as a grid on the chart:

Rows : One row per symbol

: One row per symbol Columns : One column per timeframe (left to right: M1 → W1)

: One column per timeframe (left to right: M1 → W1) Empty cell : No signal

: No signal Cell with BUY (green background) : Buy signal

: Buy signal Cell with SELL (red background): Sell signal

8.2. Information in each signal cell

When a cell contains a signal, you will see:

BUY or SELL — trade direction

or — trade direction Q:75% — pattern quality score (e.g., 75% = good quality)

8.3. Click to jump to chart

Most important feature: Click any signal cell on the Dashboard → the chart will automatically:

Switch to that symbol Switch to that timeframe Display the signal with full Entry, SL, TP lines on the chart

Example: Click the "BUY" cell in the EURUSD row, H4 column → chart switches to EURUSD H4 and shows the signal.

8.4. Pagination

The Dashboard shows a maximum of 10 symbols at once

at once If more than 10 symbols have signals, use the Prev / Next buttons to navigate pages

buttons to navigate pages Symbols without signals are not displayed (saves space)

8.5. Drag & Minimize

Drag : Hold the Dashboard title bar and drag to your preferred position

: Hold the Dashboard title bar and drag to your preferred position Minimize : Click the [ − ] button on the Dashboard corner to minimize/expand

: Click the button on the Dashboard corner to minimize/expand Position saved: When switching timeframes or restarting, the Dashboard retains its position + minimize state

8.6. Color coding

Cell color Meaning Green BUY signal Red SELL signal Empty / Gray No signal

9. Signal Dashboard (Trade Statistics Panel)

In addition to the MTF Dashboard (multi-symbol grid), the indicator also has a Signal Dashboard — a smaller statistics panel showing trade results for the current chart.

Input group === SIGNAL DASHBOARD ===

Name in MT5 Type Default Description Show Signal Dashboard (stats panel) true/false true Show/hide the statistics panel Dashboard X Position (pixels) Integer 20 Horizontal position Dashboard Y Position (pixels) Integer 150 Vertical position Font Size (8-24 pixels) Integer 20 Font size Row Height (18-40 pixels) Integer 28 Row height

What it displays

The Signal Dashboard shows:

Total signals on the current chart

on the current chart BUY signal count (Bullish) — in green

(Bullish) — in green SELL signal count (Bearish) — in red

(Bearish) — in red States : Pending / Active / Finished with respective counts

: Pending / Active / Finished with respective counts TP results: Win/Loss for each TP1-4 + TSL level, win rate, total profit/loss pips

The Signal Dashboard only counts signals on the current chart (1 symbol + 1 timeframe). The MTF Dashboard is the multi-symbol grid.

10. FAQ & Common Issues

Q: Dashboard not visible on chart?

Check:

Input Show Scanner Results Panel = true Input Enable Multi-Symbol Scanner = true The Dashboard may be minimized — look for a small title bar on the chart and click to expand The Dashboard may have been dragged off-screen — reset Panel X Position = 380 and Panel Y Position = 100

Q: Dashboard shows but no signals?

Possible causes:

Data still loading — Wait 10-30 seconds after attaching the indicator. Check the Expert tab (Ctrl+Shift+E) to monitor loading progress. Filters too strict — Try lowering Min Quality (in the Quality Filter group). For example: from 0.6 down to 0.4. Few symbols in Market Watch — Add more symbols to Market Watch (Ctrl+M → right-click → Show All). No patterns exist — The market simply has no signals meeting the criteria right now. This is normal.

Q: Dashboard only shows signals for the current timeframe, not other TFs?

Cause: Data for other timeframes hasn't been downloaded by MT5 yet.

Solution:

Wait an additional 10-30 seconds — the indicator automatically retries loading data Manually open charts on a few other TFs (e.g., open EURUSD H1, H4) so MT5 downloads the data Check the Expert log — if you see "unverified signals," the indicator is retrying

Q: Signal on Dashboard but clicking doesn't switch chart?

Check:

Make sure no other window is overlapping the Dashboard Click exactly on the cell with BUY/SELL text (not an empty cell) The symbol must be in your Market Watch for the switch to work

Q: Too many alerts firing constantly?

Solution:

Increase Alert Cooldown to 60-120 seconds Disable notify types you don't need (e.g., keep only Notify: Entry Price Hit ) Disable smaller TFs (M1, M5) if you don't scalp — smaller TFs generate more signals

Q: MT5 running slow / lag after enabling MTF Scanner?

Solution:

Decrease Batch Size to 20-30 Disable unneeded TFs (e.g., disable M1, M5, W1) Reduce symbols in Market Watch (keep 20-30 key symbols) Decrease History Depth per Symbol to 15-20 If still slow, enable Only Scan Current Symbol to scan only one symbol

Q: Signals appear then disappear?

This is normal behavior in these cases:

Signal expired: Price didn't reach Entry within the designated time period Filtered by Opposite Signal: A stronger opposite signal appeared → old signal is hidden Filtered by Quality: If you increased Min Quality, weaker signals get filtered out

Q: After switching timeframes, Dashboard goes blank then reappears?

This is normal behavior. When switching timeframes:

The indicator must reload data for the new TF The Dashboard will be blank for 2-5 seconds Signals gradually reappear Dashboard position and minimize state are preserved

Q: Signals on current chart differ from MTF Dashboard?

This is by design:

Current chart shows signals for 1 symbol + 1 TF

shows signals for 1 symbol + 1 TF MTF Dashboard shows signals from ALL scanned symbols + TFs

shows signals from ALL scanned symbols + TFs The two sources may differ because each applies filters in its own context

Q: Numbers on Signal Dashboard and MTF Dashboard don't match?

This is normal:

Signal Dashboard counts all signals on the current chart (including historical)

counts all signals on the current chart (including historical) MTF Dashboard only shows active signals (Pending or Active)

only shows signals (Pending or Active) The two panels count from different data sources and criteria





Quick Reference

Want to... Do... Enable MTF Scanner Enable Multi-Symbol Scanner = true Scan only 1 symbol Only Scan Current Symbol = true Show/hide Dashboard Show Scanner Results Panel = true/false Choose TFs to scan Enable/disable each TF in the MTF TIMEFRAMES group Get alerts on Entry hit Enable Scanner Alerts = true + Notify: Entry Price Hit = true Reduce lag Decrease Batch Size, disable unneeded TFs, reduce Market Watch symbols Move Dashboard Drag the title bar on the chart Minimize Dashboard Click the [ − ] button on the Dashboard



