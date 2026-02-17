SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA

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1. Single Chart Trading Mode

Use this when you want the EA to focus only on the specific currency pair and Timeframe currently open.

How to set up: Go to the Inputs tab and adjust the following parameters:





Result: The EA will only scan and receive signals from the active chart window you are currently viewing.

2. Multi-Timeframe Mode (Single Symbol)

Use this when you want the EA to find signals across all timeframes (M1, M5, H1, D1, etc.) for the current currency pair.

How to set up:



Result: The EA will automatically monitor signals from every timeframe of the specific asset currently open on your chart.

3. Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Mode (Full Market Scan)

Use this when you want the EA to automatically hunt for signals across all symbols and various timeframes simultaneously.

How to set up: Switch both of the following options to true :



Important Note: In the specific list of Timeframes provided in the settings, manually tick (true) the specific timeframes you want the EA to scan (e.g., only select M15, H1, and H4).

Result: The EA will scan the entire symbol list and your selected timeframes to ensure no market opportunities are missed.



















