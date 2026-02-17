Trading Strategies

SIGNAL SCANNING CONFIGURATION GUIDE - MIRAGE TRADING SYSTEM EA

17 February 2026, 03:59
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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To ensure the Mirage Trading System EA operates according to your strategy, you must correctly configure the scanning scope in the Inputs tab. Below are the 3 main operating modes:

1. Single Chart Trading Mode

Use this when you want the EA to focus only on the specific currency pair and Timeframe currently open.

  • How to set up: Go to the Inputs tab and adjust the following parameters:


  • Result: The EA will only scan and receive signals from the active chart window you are currently viewing.

2. Multi-Timeframe Mode (Single Symbol)

Use this when you want the EA to find signals across all timeframes (M1, M5, H1, D1, etc.) for the current currency pair.

  • How to set up:


  • Result: The EA will automatically monitor signals from every timeframe of the specific asset currently open on your chart.

3. Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Mode (Full Market Scan)

Use this when you want the EA to automatically hunt for signals across all symbols and various timeframes simultaneously.

  • How to set up:

    1. Switch both of the following options to true:



    2. Important Note: In the specific list of Timeframes provided in the settings, manually tick (true) the specific timeframes you want the EA to scan (e.g., only select M15, H1, and H4).

  • Result: The EA will scan the entire symbol list and your selected timeframes to ensure no market opportunities are missed.






#Mirage Trading System