GBPUSD Price Pattern Analysis - Harami Awaits Confirmation

GBPUSD is breaking to be above the 1.5880 mark in the wake of a Harami pattern. A close above the barrier would help confirm the key reversal formation and open the prospect of a more sustained recovery. Selling interest would likely be renewed at the 1.6170 ceiling. A slide back below 1.5880 would see the risks skewed towards the Mid-September 2013 low near 1.5770.





The four hour chart offered an early bounce signal in the form of a Morning Star formation. With bearish patterns seemingly lacking a push higher over the session ahead may be achievable. Yet it should be monitored closely for signs of exhaustion that could be evidenced by Doji candlesticks.

