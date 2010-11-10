The Use of the MQL5 Standard Trade Class libraries in writing an Expert Advisor

Introduction



The new MQL5 program comes with a lot of built-in Standard class libraries which are meant to make development of MQL5 Expert Advisors, Indicators and Scripts as easy as possible for traders and developers.



These class libraries are available in the \Include\ folder located within the MQL5 folder in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal folder. The class libraries are divided into various categories – Arrays, ChartObjects, Charts, Files, Indicators, Strings and Trade classes.



In this article, we will describe in detail how we can use the built-in Trade classes to write an Expert Advisor. The Expert Advisor will be based on a strategy that will include closing and modifying of opened positions when a stipulated condition is met.

If you already have an idea of what classes are and how they can be used, then you are welcome to another world of opportunity which the new MQL5 language has to offer.



If, on the other hand, you are completely new to MQL5; then I suggest you read these two articles for a start Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners, Writing an Expert Advisor Using the MQL5 Object-Oriented Programming Approach or any other article that will give you an introduction to the new MQL5 language. There are a lot of articles that have been written that will give you the required knowledge.



1. The Trade Classes



The trade classes folder consists of different classes which are meant to make life easier for traders who which to develop an EA for personal use or for programmers who will not have to re-invent the wheel when developing their Expert Advisors (EA).



In using a class, you do not have to know the internal workings of the class (that is, how it accomplishes what the developer says it does), all you need to concentrate on is how the class can be used to solve your problem. This is why using a built in class library makes things pretty easy for anyone who wants to use them. In this article we will be looking at the major classes that will be needed in the course of developing an Expert Advisor.



In discussing the classes, we will not bother ourselves with the internal details of the classes, but we will discuss in details what the class can do and how we can use it to accomplish our mission in developing a very profitable EA. Let us discuss them one after the other.

1.1 The СAccountInfo Class

The CAccountInfo is a class that makes it easy for the user to have access to all the account properties or information for the current opened trade account in the client terminal.



To understand better, we will look at the major member functions of this class that we may likely use in our EA. Before we can use a class, we must first of all create an object of that class, so to use the CAccountInfo class, we must create an object of the class.

Let’s call it myaccount:

CAccountInfo myaccount;

Remember that to create an object of a class, you will use the class name followed by the name you wish to give the object.



We can now use our myaccount object to access the public member functions of the CAccountInfo class.



Method

Description

Example of use

myaccount.Login() This function is used when you want to get the account number for the current opened trade in the terminal. long accountno = myaccount.Login() myaccount. TradeModeDescription() This function is used to get the description of the trade mode for the currently active account on the terminal.

string acc_trading_mode = myaccount.TradeModeDescription(); myaccount. Leverage() This function is used to get the description of the trade mode for the currently active account on the terminal. long acc_leverage = myaccount.Leverage(); myaccount. TradeAllowed() This function is used to check if trade is allowed on the active account on the terminal. If trade is not allowed, the account cannot trade. if (myaccount.TradeAllowed()) { } else { } myaccount. TradeExpert() This function is used to check if Expert Advisors are allowed to trade for the currently active account in the terminal.

if (myaccount.TradeExpert()) { } else { } myaccount. Balance() This function gives the account balance for the active account on the terminal. double acс_balance = myaccount.Balance(); myaccount. Profit() This function is used to obtain the current profit of the active account on the terminal. double acс_profit = myaccount.Profit(); myaccount. FreeMargin() This function is used to get the free margin of the active account on the terminal. double acс_free_margin = myaccount.FreeMargin(); m yaccount. Currency() This function is used to get the deposit currency for the active account on the terminal. string acс_currency = myaccount.Currency(); myaccount.OrderProfitCheck(const string symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation, double volume, double price_open, double price_close) This function gets the evaluated profit, based on the parameters passed. The input parameters are: symbol, trade operation type, volume and open/close prices.

double op_profit=myaccount.OrderProfitCheck( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 1.0 , 1.2950 , 1.3235 ); Print ( "The amount of Profit for deal buy EURUSD", "at 1.2950 and sell at 1.3235 is: " ,op_profit); myaccount.MarginCheck(const string symbol,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,double volume, double price ) This function is used to get the margin required to open an order. This function has four input parameters which are : the symbol (currency-pair), order type, the lots (or volume) to trade and the order price. This function is very important when placing a trade. double price= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double margin_req=myaccount.MarginCheck( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,LOT,price); myaccount. FreeMarginCheck(const string symbol,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,double volume, double price ) This function is used to obtain the amount of free margin left in that active account when an order is placed. It has four input parameters which are : the symbol (currency-pair), order type, lots (or volume) to trade and the order price. double acс_fm=myaccount.FreeMarginCheck( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,LOT,price); myaccount. MaxLotCheck(const string symbol,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE trade_operation,double price) This function is used to get the maximum lot possible to placing an order for the active account on the terminal. It has three input parameters which are : the symbol, the order type and the order open price. double max_lot=myaccount.MaxLotCheck( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,price);

1.2 The СSymbolInfo Class



The CSymbolInfo class makes it very easy for the user to quickly have access to all the properties of the current symbol.



To use the class, we must create an object of the class, in this case we will call it mysymbol.

CSymbolInfo mysymbol;

Let us have a look at most of the functions of this class that may be used in the process of writing our Expert Advisor:

Method Description Example of use mysymbol. Name(string name) This function is used to set the symbol for the class object. It takes the symbol name as input parameter. mysymbol.Name( _Symbol ); mysymbol.Refresh() This function is used to refresh all the symbol data. It is also called automatically when you set a new symbol name for the class. mysymbol.Refresh(); mysmbol. RefreshRates() This function is used to check the latest quotes data. It returns true on success and false on failure. This is a useful function you cannot do without. if (!mysymbol.RefreshRates()) { } mysymbol. IsSynchronized() This function is used to check if the current data of the set symbol on the terminal is synchronized with the data on the server. It returns true if data are synchronized and false if not. if (!mysymbol.IsSynchronized()) { } mysymbol. VolumeHigh() This function is used to get the maximum volume of the day for the set symbol. long max_vol = mysymbol.VolumeHigh(); mysymbol. VolumeLow() This function is used to get the minimum volume of the day for the set symbol. long min_vol = mysymbol.VolumeLow(); mysymbol.Time() This function is used to get the time of the last price quote for the set symbol. datetime qtime = mysymbol.Time(); mysymbol. Spread() This function is used to get the current spread value (in points) for the set symbol.

int spread = mysymbol.Spread(); mysymbol. StopsLevel() This function is used to get the minimal level (in points) to the current close price for which stop loss can be placed for the set symbol. A very useful function for use if you are considering using Trailing Stop or order /position modification. int stp_level = mysymbol.StopsLevel(); mysymbol. FreezeLevel() This function is used to get the distance (in points) of freezing trade operation for the set symbol int frz_level = mysymbol.FreezeLevel(); mysymbol.Bid() This function is used to get the current BID price for the set symbol. double bid = mysymbol.Bid(); mysymbol. BidHigh() This function is used to get the maximum/highest BID price for the day. double max_bid = mysymbol.BidHigh(); mysymbol. BidLow() This function is used to get the minimum/lowest BID price for the day for the set symbol. double min_bid = mysymbol.BidLow(); msymbol.Ask() This function is used to get the current ASK price for the set symbol. double ask = mysymbol.Ask(); mysymbol. AskHigh() This function is used to get the maximum/highest ASK price for the day for the set symbol. double max_ask = mysymbol.AskHigh(); mysymbol. AskLow() This function is used to get the minimum/lowest ASK price for the day. double min_ask = mysymbol.AskLow(); mysymbol. CurrencyBase() This function is used to get the base currency for the set symbol. string base_currency = mysymbol.CurrencyBase(); mysymbol. ContractSize() This function is used to get the amount for the contract size for trading the set symbol. double cont_size = mysymbol.ContractSize(); mysymbol. Digits() This function is used to get the number of digits after the decimal point for the set symbol. int s_digits = mysymbol.Digits (); mysymbol.Point() This function is used to get the value of one point for the set symbol. double s_point = mysymbol.Point (); mysymbol.LotsMin() This function is used to obtain the minimum volume required to close a deal for the symbol. double min_lot = mysymbol.LotsMin(); mysymbol.LotsMax() This function is used to obtain the maximum volume required to close a deal for the symbol. double max_lot = mysymbol.LotsMax(); mysymbol.LotsStep() This function is used to obtain the minimum step of volume change to close a deal for the symbol. double lot_step = mysymbol.LotsStep(); mysymbol.NormalizePrice(double price) This function is used to get a normalized price to the correct digits of the set symbol. double n_price = mysymbol.NormalizePrice(mysymbol.Ask()); mysymbol.Select() This function is used to determine if a symbol has been selected in the market watch window. It returns true if symbol has been selected otherwise it returns false.

if (mysymbol.Select()) { } else { } mysymbol.Select(bool select) This function is used to select a symbol in the Market watch window or to remove a symbol in the market watch window. It should be noted that removing a symbol from the market watch window when the chart is opened of when it already has a position opened will return false. if (!mysymbol.Select()) { mysymbol.Select( true ); } else { mysymbol.Select( false ); } mysymbol.MarginInitial() This function is used to get the amount required for opening a position with volume of one lot in the margin currency. double init_margin = mysymbol.MarginInitial() ; mysymbol.TradeMode() This function is used to obtain the order execution type allowed for the symbol. if (mysymbol.TradeMode() == SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL ) { } mysymbol.TradeModeDescription() This function is used to obtain the description of the order execution type allowed for the symbol. Print ("The trade mode for this symbol is ", mysymbol.TradeModeDescription());

1.3 The СHistoryOrderInfo Class

The CHistoryOrderInfo is another class that makes it very easy to handle order history properties.



Once we create an object of this class we can then use the object to access the important public member functions that we need to solve an immediate problem.

Let us name the object of the class myhistory.

CHistoryOrderInfo myhistory;

Let us look at some of the major functions of this class.

In using this class to get the details of orders in history, we need to first of all get the total orders in history and then pass the order ticket to our class object, myhistory.

if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { int tot_hist_orders = HistoryOrdersTotal ();

We will now iterate through the total history orders available and get the details of each history orders with our class object.

ulong h_ticket; for ( int j= 0 ; j<tot_hist_orders; j++) { h_ticket = HistoryOrderGetTicket (j)); if (h_ticket>0 ) {

Method

Description Example of use myhistory.Ticket(ulong ticket) This function is used to select the order ticket for which we want to obtain its properties or details. myhistory.Ticket(h_ticket); myhistory.Ticket() This function is used to obtain the order ticket for an order. ulong o_ticket = myhistory.Ticket(); myhistory. TimeSetup() This function is used to obtain the Time the order was carried out or setup. datetime os_time = myhistory.TimeSetup(); myhistory.Order Type() This function is used to obtain the order type (ORDER_TYPE_BUY, etc). if (myhistory.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { } myhistory. State() This function is used to obtain the current state of the order.

If the order has been cancelled, accepted, rejected or placed, etc. if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_REJECTED ) { } myhistory. TimeDone() This function is used to obtain the time the order was placed, cancelled or rejected. datetime ot_done = myhistory.TimeDone(); myhistory. Magic() This function is used to get the Expert Advisor id that initiated the order. long o_magic = myhistory.Magic(); myhistory. PositionId() This function is used to get the id of position to which the order was included when placed. long o_posid = myhistory.PositionId(); myhistory. PriceOpen() This function is used to get the Order open price. double o_price = myhistory.PriceOpen(); myhistory. Symbol() This function is used to get the symbol property (currency pair) of the order. string o_symbol = myhistory.Symbol ();

Don’t forget that we used these functions within a loop of total orders in history.



1.4 The СOrderInfo Class



This COrderInfo is a class that provides easy access to all the pending order properties. Once an object of this class has been created, it can be used to public member functions of this class.



The usage of this class is somewhat similar to the CHistoryOrderInfo class discussed above.

Let us create an object of the class, we will call it myorder.

COrderInfo myorder;

To be able to use this class to obtain the details of a pending order, we need to first of all get the total available orders and then select them by the order ticket.

if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { int o_total = OrdersTotal ();

We will loop through the total orders and obtain their corresponding properties using the object we have created.

for ( int j= 0 ; j<o_total; j++) {

Method

Description

Example of use myorder.Select(ulong ticket) This fucntion is used to select an order by ticket number so that the order can easily be manipulated. if (myorder.Select( OrderGetTicket (j)) { } myorder.Ticket() This function is used to get the order ticket for the selected order. ulong o_ticket = myorder.Ticket(); myorder. TimeSetup() This function is used to get the time this order was setup. datetime o_setup = myorder.TimeSetup(); myorder. Type() This function is used to get the order type like ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP, etc. if (myorder.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { } myorder. State() This function is used to get the state of the order.

If the order has been cancelled, accepted, rejected or placed, etc. if (myorder.State() == ORDER_STATE_STARTED ) { } myorder. TimeDone() This function is used to get the time the order was placed, rejected or cancelled. datetime ot_done = myorder.TimeDone(); myorder. Magic() This function is used to get the id of the Expert Advisor that initiated the order. long o_magic = myorder.Magic(); myorder. PositionId() This function is used to obtain the id of the position to which the order is included when placed. long o_posid = myorder.PositionId(); myorder. PriceOpen() This function is used to get the open price for the order. double o_price = myorder.PriceOpen(); myorder. StopLoss() This function is used to obtain the Stop loss of the order. double s_loss = myorder.StopLoss(); myorder. TakeProfit() This function is used to obtain the Take Profit of the order. double t_profit = myorder.TakeProfit(); myorder. PriceCurrent() This function is used to get the current price of the symbol in which the order was placed. double cur_price = myorder.PriceCurrent(); myorder. Symbol() This function is used to get the name of the symbol in which the order was placed. string o_symbol = myorder.Symbol (); myorder. StoreState() This function is used to save or store the current detail of the order so that we will able to compare if anything has changed later. myorder.StoreState(); myorder. CheckState() This function is used to check if the detail of the order that was saved or stored has changed. if (myorder.CheckState() == true) { }





1.5 The CDealInfo Class

The CDealInfo class provide access to all the history of deal properties or information. Once we have created an object of this class, we will then use it to get every information about deals in history, in a similar way to the CHistoryOrderInfo class.



So, the first thing we want to do is to create an object of this class and name it mydeal.

CDealInfo myinfo;

We will start by getting the total deals in history

if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { int tot_deals = HistoryDealsTotal ();

We will now iterate through the total history orders available and get the details of each history orders with our class object.

ulong d_ticket; for ( int j= 0 ; j<tot_deals; j++) { d_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if (d_ticket> 0) {

Method

Description Example of use mydeal.Ticket(ulong ticket) This function is used to set the deal ticket for further use by the object we have created mydeal.Ticket(d_ticket); mydeal.Ticket() This function is used to get the deal ticket ulong deal_ticket = mydeal.Ticket(); mydeal.Order() This function is used to get the order ticket for the order in which the deal was executed long deal_order_no = mydeal.Order(); mydeal.Time() This function is used to get the time the deal was executed datetime d_time = mydeal.Time(); mydeal.Type() This function is used to obtain the deal type, whether it was a DEAL_TYPE_SELL , etc if (mydeal.Type() == DEAL_TYPE_BUY ) { } mydeal. Entry() This function is used to obtain the direction of the deal, whether it is DEAL_ENTRY_IN or DEAL_ENTRY_OUT , etc. if (mydeal.Entry() == DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { } mydeal. Magic() This function is used to obtain the id of the Expert Advisor that executed the deal. long d_magic = mydeal.Magic(); mydeal.PositionId() This function is used to get the unique position identifier for the position in which the deal was part of. long d_post_id = mydeal.PositionId(); mydeal. Price() This function is used to get the price at which the deal was executed double d_price = mydeal.Price(); mydeal. Volume() This function is used to get the volume (lot) of the deal double d_vol = mydeal.Volume(); mydeal. Symbol() This function is used to obtain the symbol (currency-pair) for which the deal was executed string d_symbol = mydeal.Symbol ();





1.6 The CPositionInfo Class

The CPositionInfo class provides easy access to the current position properties. We must create an object of this class to be able to use it to get the position properties.

Let us create an object of this class and call it myposition.

CPositionInfo myposition;

We will now use this object to get open positions details. We will start by getting the total open positions available:

int pos_total = PositionsTotal ();

It is now time to go through all open positions to get their details.

for ( int j= 0 ; j<pos_total; j++) {

Method

Description Example of use myposition. Select(const string symbol) This function is used to select the symbol corresponding to the current open position so that it can be worked on. if (myposition.Select( PositionGetSymbol (j))) { } OR if (myposition.Select( _Symbol )) { } myposition. Time() This function is used to get the time the position was opened. datetime pos_time = myposition.Time(); myposition. Type() This function is used to get the type of position opened. if (myposition.Type() == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { } myposition. Magic() This function is used to obtain the id of the Expert Advisor that opened the position. long pos_magic = myposition.Magic(); myposition. Volume() This function is used to get the volume (lots) of the open position. double pos_vol = myposition.Volume(); myposition. PriceOpen() This function is used to get the price at which the position was opened – the position open price. double pos_op_price = myposition.PriceOpen(); myposition. StopLoss() This function is used to get the Stop Loss price for the open position. double pos_stoploss = myposition.StopLoss(); myposition. TakeProfit() This function is used to get the Take Profit price for the open position. double pos_takeprofit = myposition.TakeProfit(); myposition. StoreState() This function is used to store the current state of the position. myposition.StoreState(); myposition. CheckState() This function is used to check if the state of the open position has changed. if (!myposition.CheckState()) { } myposition. Symbol() This function is used to get the name of the symbol in which the position was opened. string pos_symbol = myposition.Symbol ();





1.7 The СTrade Class

The CTrade class provides easy access to the trade operations in MQL5. To use this class, we have to create an object of the class and then use it to perform the necessary trade operations.

We will create an object of this class and name it mytrade:

CTrade mytrade;

The first step is to set most of the parameters that the object will use in making trade operation.

Method Description

Example of use mytrade. SetExpertMagicNumber(ulong magic) This function is used to set the expert id (magic number) the class will use for trade operations. ulong Magic_No= 12345 ; mytrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic_No); mytrade. SetDeviationInPoints(ulong deviation) This function is also used to set the value of deviation (in points) to be used when placing a trade. ulong Deviation= 20 ; mytrade.SetDeviationInPoints(Deviation); mytrade. OrderOpen(const string symbol,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double volume,

double limit_price,double price,double sl,

double tp,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,

datetime expiration,const string comment="") This function is used to place a pending order. To use this function, the parameters must first of all be prepared and then passed to this function. double Lots = 0.1 ; double SL = 0 ; double TP = 0 ; double Oprice = mysymbol.Bid()- _Point * 550 ; mytrade.OrderOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELLSTOP ,Lots, 0.0 ,Oprice, SL,TP, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 ); mytrade. OrderModify(ulong ticket,double price,

double sl,double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,datetime expiration) This function is used to modify an existing pending order. int Stoploss = 400 ; int Takeprofit = 550 ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< OrdersTotal (); j++) { ulong o_ticket = OrderGetTicket (j); if (o_ticket != 0 ) { double SL = mysymbol.Bid() + Stoploss* _Point ; double TP = mysymbol.Bid() - Takeprofit* _Point ; double Oprice = mysymbol.Bid(); mytrade.OrderModify(o_ticket,Oprice,SL,TP, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 ); } } mytrade. OrderDelete(ulong ticket) This function is used to delete a pending order. int o_total= OrdersTotal () ; for ( int j=o_total-1; j>=0; j--) { ulong o_ticket = OrderGetTicket (j); if (o_ticket != 0 ) { mytrade.OrderDelete(o_ticket); } } mytrade. PositionOpen(const string symbol,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double volume, double price,double sl,double tp,const string comment="") This function is used to open a BUY or a SELL position. To use this function, all the required parameters must first of all be prepared and then passed to this function. double Lots = 0.1 ; double SL = mysymbol.Ask() – Stoploss* _Point ; double TP = mysymbol.Ask() + Takeprofit* _Point ; double Oprice = mysymbol.Ask(); mytrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,Lots, Oprice,SL,TP, "Test Buy" ); mytrade. PositionModify(const string symbol,

double sl,double tp) This function is used to modify the StopLoss and/or TakeProfit for an existing open position. To use this function, we must first of all select the position to be modified using the CPositionInfo Class object, use the CSymbolInfo class object to get current BID/ASK price. if (myposition.Select( _Symbol )) { int newStoploss = 250; int newTakeprofit = 500; double SL = mysymbol.Ask() – newStoploss* _Point ; double TP = mysymbol.Ask() + newTakeprofit* _Point ; mytrade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,SL,TP); } mytrade.PositionClose(const string symbol,

ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) This function is used to close an existing open position. if (myposition.Select( _Symbol )) { mytrade.PositionClose( _Symbol ); } mytrade. Buy(double volume,const string symbol=NULL,double price=0.0,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0,const string comment="") This function is used to open a buy trade. It is recommended that you set the volume (or lots ) to trade when using this function. While the tp (take profit) and sl (stop loss) can be set later by modify the opened position, it uses the current Ask price to open the trade. double Lots = 0.1 ; double SL = mysymbol.Ask() – Stoploss* _Point ; double TP = mysymbol.Ask() +Takeprofit* _Point ; double Oprice = mysymbol.Ask(); mytrade.Buy(Lots, NULL ,Oprice,SL,TP,“Buy Trade”); mytrade.Buy(Lots, NULL , 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 ,“Buy Trade”); mytrade. Sell(double volume,const string symbol=NULL,double price=0.0,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0,const string comment="") This function is used to open a Sell trade. It is recommended that you set the volume (or lots ) to trade when using this function. While the tp (take profit) and sl (stop loss) can be set later by modify the opened position, it uses the current Bid price to open the trade. double Lots = 0.1 ; double SL = mysymbol.Bid() + Stoploss* _Point ; double TP = mysymbol.Bid() - Takeprofit* _Point ; double Oprice = mysymbol.Bid(); mytrade.Sell(Lots, NULL ,Oprice,SL,TP,“Sell Trade”); mytrade.Sell(Lots, NULL , 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 ,“Sell Trade”); mytrade.BuyStop(double volume,double price,const string symbol=NULL,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0,

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,datetime expiration=0,const string comment="") This function is used to place a BuyStop pending order. The default Order type time is ORDER_TIME_GTC, and expiration is 0. There is no need to specify these two variables if you have the same order type time in mind. double Lot = 0.1 ; int sprd=mysymbol.Spread(); double bprice =mrate[ 1 ].high + 2 * _Point + sprd* _Point ; double mprice= NormalizeDouble (bprice, _Digits ); double stloss = NormalizeDouble (bprice - STP* _Point , _Digits ); double tprofit = NormalizeDouble (bprice+ TKP* _Point , _Digits ); mytrade.BuyStop(Lot,mprice, _Symbol ,stloss,tprofit); mytrade.S ellStop(double volume,double price,const string symbol=NULL,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,datetime expiration=0,const string comment="") This function is used to place a SellStop Pending order with the set parameters. The default Order type time is ORDER_TIME_GTC, and expiration is 0. There is no need to specify these two variables if you have the same order type time in mind. double Lot = 0.1 ; double sprice=mrate[ 1 ].low- 2 * _Point ; double slprice= NormalizeDouble (sprice, _Digits ); double ssloss= NormalizeDouble (sprice+STP* _Point , _Digits ); double stprofit= NormalizeDouble (sprice-TKP* _Point , _Digits ); mytrade.SellStop(Lot,slprice, _Symbol ,ssloss,stprofit); mytrade.BuyLimit(double volume,double price,const string symbol=NULL,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,datetime expiration=0,const string comment="") This function is used to place a BuyLimit order with the set parameters. Usage: double Lot = 0.1 ; int sprd=mysymbol.Spread(); double bprice = mrate[ 1 ].open - 5 * _Point + sprd* _Point ; double mprice= NormalizeDouble (bprice, _Digits ); mytrade.BuyLimit(Lot,mprice, _Symbol ); mytrade. SellLimit (double volume,double price,const string symbol=NULL,double sl=0.0,double tp=0.0, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,datetime expiration=0,const string comment="") This function is used to place a Sell Limit order with the set parameters. double Lot = 0.1 ; double sprice = mrate[ 1 ].open + 5 * _Point ; double slprice= NormalizeDouble (sprice, _Digits ); mytrade.SellLimit(Lot,slprice, _Symbol ); TRADE RESULT FUNCTIONS

mytrade. ResultRetcode() This function is used to get the result code for a trade operation. int return_code = mytrade.ResultRetcode(); mytrade. ResultRetcodeDescription() This function is used to get the full description or interpretation of the returned code of a trade operation. string ret_message = ResultRetcodeDescription(); Alert ("Error code - " , mytrade.ResultRetcode() , "Error message - ", ret_message); mytrade. ResultDeal() This function is used to get the deal ticket for the open position. long dl_ticket = mytrade.ResultDeal(); mytrade. ResultOrder() This function is used to get the order ticket for the opened position. long o_ticket = mytrade.ResultOrder(); mytrade. ResultVolume() This function is used to get the volume (Lots) of order for the opened position. double o_volume = mytrade.ResultVolume(); mytrade. ResultPrice() This function is used to get the deal price for the opened position. double r_price = mytrade.ResultPrice(); mytrade. ResultBid() This function is used to get the current market BID price (re-quote price). double rq_bid = mytrade.ResultBid; mytrade. ResultAsk() This function is used to get the current market ASK price (re-quote price). double rq_ask = mytrade.ResultAsk; mytrade. PrintRequest () / mytrade. PrintResult() These two functions can be used to print, to the Journal Tab, the trade request parameters and the result parameters respectively. mytrade.PrintRequest(); mytrade.PrintResult(); TRADE REQUEST FUNCTIONS

mytrade. RequestAction () This function is used to obtain the Trade Operation type for the last Trade request that has just been sent. if (mytrade.RequestAction() == TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ) { } else if (mytrade.RequestAction() == TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { } mytrade.RequestMagic() This function is used to obtain the Expert Magic number that was used in the last request. ulong mag_no = mytrade. RequestMagic(); mytrade. RequestOrder()

This function is used to obtain the order ticket that was used in the last request. This relates mainly to modification of pending orders. ulong po_ticket = mytrade.RequestOrder(); mytrade. RequestSymbol() This function is used to obtain the symbol or currency pair that was used in the last request. string symb = mytrade.RequestSymbol(); mytrade. RequestVolume() This function is used to obtain the volume of trade (in lots) placed in the last request. double Lot = mytrade.RequestVolume(); mytrade. RequestPrice() This function is used to obtain the order price used in the last request. double oprice = mytrade.RequestPrice(); mytrade. RequestStopLimit() This function is used to obtain the Stop Loss price used in the last request. double limitprice = mytrade.RequestStopLimit(); mytrade. RequestSL() This function is used to obtain the Stop Loss price used in the last request. double sloss = mytrade.RequestSL(); mytrade. RequestTP() This function is used to obtain the Take Profit price used in the last request. double tprofit = mytrade.RequestTP(); mytrade. RequestDeviation () This function is used to obtain the Deviation used in the last request. ulong dev = mytrade.RequestDeviation(); mytrade. RequestType() This function is used to obtain the type of order that was placed in the last request. if (mytrade.RequestType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { } mytrade. RequestTypeDescription() This function is used to get the description of the type of order placed in the last request. Print ( "The type of order placed in the last request is :" , mytrade.RequestTypeDescription()); mytrade. RequestActionDescription() This function is used to get the description of the request action used in the last request. Print ( "The request action used in the last request is :" , mytrade.RequestTypeDescription()); mytrade. RequestTypeFillingDescription() This function is used to get the type of order filling policy used in the last request. Print ( "The type of order filling policy used", " in the last request is :" , RequestTypeFillingDescription());

The Trade Class Request functions are very useful when identifying errors associated with placing of orders. There are times when we get some error messages when placing an order and it becomes a bit confusing when we can not immediately identify what went wrong. By using the Trade Class request functions, we can be able to identify what we did wrong by printing our some of the request parameters that was sent to the trade server. An example of such usage will be similar as the code below:

if (mytrade.Buy(Lot, _Symbol ,mprice,stloss,tprofit)) { Alert ( "A Buy order at price:" , mytrade.ResultPrice() , ", vol:" ,mytrade.ResultVolume(), " has been successfully placed with deal Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultDeal(), "!!" ); mytrade.PrintResult(); } else { Alert ( "The Buy order request at vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); mytrade.PrintRequest(); return ; }

In the above code, we have tried to be able to identify some of the the parameters sent in our request in case there was an error. For example, if we did not specify the correct Stop Loss price, we may get Invalid Stops error and by printing out the value of the Stop Loss using the mytrade.RequestSL(), we will be able to know what the problem is with our specified Stop Loss price.

Having taken time to show how each of the classes can be used, it is now time to put into practice some of the functionalities we have described.



Please note that all the functionalities we are going to use in the Expert Advisor has already been described above, it will be a good idea to always refer to the descriptions once you see any of the functions in the codes we are going to write.





2. Using the Trade Classes' functionalities



In order to demonstrate how to use these trade classes' functionalities, we are going to write an Expert Advisor that will perform the following tasks.

It will check for a Buy or Sell condition, and if the condition is met, it will place a Buy or Sell order depending on the condition that was met.

If a position has been opened and the trade continues to go in our direction, we will modify the take profit or stop loss of the position. However, if the trade is going against us and our profit target has not been hit, we will close the position.

Our EA will be used to trade on the daily chart on any of the following currencies – GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, etc.

2.1 Writing the Expert Advisor

To begin, start a new MQL5 document and select Expert Advisor (template) and click the Next button:





Figure 1. Starting a new MQL5 document

Type the name for the Expert Advisor and click the Finish button. We will define the input parameters manually later.





Figure 2. Naming the Expert Advisor



The created new document should look similar like below.





Just immediately after the #property version line, we will include all the Trade classes we are going to use.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>

Next we will define our input parameters:

input int StopLoss= 100 ; input int TakeProfit= 240 ; input int ADX_Period= 15 ; input int MA_Period= 15 ; input ulong EA_Magic= 99977 ; input double Adx_Min= 24.0 ; input double Lot= 0.1 ; input ulong dev= 100 ; input long Trail_point= 32 ; input int Min_Bars = 20 ; input double TradePct = 25 ;

We will also specify other parameters that will be used in this Expert Advisor code:

int adxHandle; int maHandle; double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; double maVal[]; double p_close; int STP, TKP; double TPC;

Let us now create an object of each of the classes we have included:

CTrade mytrade; CPositionInfo myposition; CAccountInfo myaccount; CSymbolInfo mysymbol;

The next thing we want to do now, is to define some functions we are going to use to make our work very easy.



Once we have defined these functions, we will just be calling them within necessary sections in the OnInit() and OnTick() functions.

2.1.1 The checkTrading function

This function is going to be used to perform all initial checks to see if our Expert Advisor can trade or not. If this function returns true, our EA will proceed, otherwise the EA will not perform any trade.

bool checkTrading() { bool can_trade = false; if (myaccount.TradeAllowed() && myaccount.TradeExpert() && mysymbol.IsSynchronized()) { int mbars = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (mbars >Min_Bars) { can_trade = true; } } return (can_trade); }

We declared a bool data type can_trade and make it false. We used the object of the CAccountInfo class to check if trade is allowed and also if Expert Advisors are allowed to trade on this account. We also use an object of the CSymbolInfo class to check if the terminal is synchronized with the trade server.



Once these three conditions are satisfied, we then check if the total number of current bars is greater than the minimum required bars for our EA to trade. If this function returns true, then our EA will perform trade activities, otherwise, our EA will not engage in any trade activity until the conditions in this function is satisfied.



As you have seen, we have decided to include all the necessary trade check activities in this function, using the necessary objects of the standard trade class libraries.

2.1.2 The ConfirmMargin function

bool ConfirmMargin( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE otype, double price) { bool confirm = false; double lot_price = myaccount.MarginCheck( _Symbol ,otype,Lot,price); double act_f_mag = myaccount.FreeMargin(); if ( MathFloor (act_f_mag*TPC)> MathFloor (lot_price)) { confirm =true; } return (confirm); }

We use the object of the CAccountInfo class to confirm if there is enough margin to place a trade based on the setting that we will only use a certain percentage of our account free margin to place an order.



If the required percentage of the account free margin is greater that the margin required for the order, then this function returns true, otherwise, it returns false. By this, we only want to place an order if the function returns true. This function takes the order type as input parameter.

2.1.3 The checkBuy function

bool checkBuy() { bool dobuy = false ; if ((maVal[ 0 ]>maVal[ 1 ]) && (maVal[ 1 ]>maVal[ 2 ]) &&(p_close > maVal[ 1 ])) { if ((adxVal[ 1 ]>Adx_Min)&& (plsDI[ 1 ]>minDI[ 1 ])) { dobuy = true ; } } return (dobuy); }

We have decided to wrap up the conditions for opening a buy trade in this function. We did not use any of the Class object functionalities here. We are checking for condition where the values of the Moving Average indicator is increasing upwards and the close price of the previous bar is higher than the value of Moving average at that point.



We also want a situation where the value of ADX indicator is greater than the required minimum set in the input parameters and the value of positive DI of ADX indicator is greater than the negative DI value. Once these conditions are met, then we will want our EA to open a BUY order.

2.1.4 The checkSell function

bool checkSell() { bool dosell = false ; if ((maVal[ 0 ]<maVal[ 1 ]) && (maVal[ 1 ]<maVal[ 2 ]) &&(p_close < maVal[ 1 ])) { if ((adxVal[ 1 ]>Adx_Min)&& (minDI[ 1 ]>plsDI[ 1 ])) { dosell = true ; } } return (dosell); }

This function checks exactly the opposite of the CheckBuy function. Also we did not use any of the class objects in this function. This function checks for a condition where the values of the Moving Average indicator is decreasing downwards and the close price of the previous bar is lower than the value of Moving average at that point.



We also want a situation where the value of ADX indicator is greater than the required minimum set in the input parameters and the value of negative DI of ADX indicator is greater than the positive DI value. Once these conditions are met, then we will want our EA to open a SELL order.

The checkClosePos function

bool checkClosePos( string ptype, double Closeprice) { bool mark = false ; if (ptype== "BUY" ) { if (Closeprice < maVal[ 1 ]) { mark = true ; } } if (ptype== "SELL" ) { if (Closeprice > maVal[ 1 ]) { mark = true ; } } return (mark); }

This function is used to check if the present open position can be closed. This function is used to monitor the if the close price of the previous bar is higher or lower than the value of the Moving Average indicator at that point (depending on the direction of the trade).



If any of the condition is met, this function returns true and then we will expect our EA to close the position. This function has two input parameters, the type of order (this time the name – BUY or SELL) and the close price of the previous bar.

2.1.6 The ClosePosition function

bool ClosePosition( string ptype, double clp) { bool marker=false; if (myposition.Select( _Symbol )==true) { if (myposition.Magic()==EA_Magic && myposition. Symbol ()== _Symbol ) { if (checkClosePos(ptype,clp)==true) { if (mytrade.PositionClose( _Symbol )) { Alert ( "An opened position has been successfully closed!!" ); marker=true; } else { Alert ( "The position close request could not be completed - error: " , mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } } } return (marker); }

This is the function that actually uses the above function (checkclosepos). It makes use of the objects of the CPositionInfo and the CTrade classes. This function uses the object of the CPositionInfo class to check the available open positions for the position that was opened by our EA and for the current symbol. If any position is found, it checks if it can be closed using the checkclosepos function.



If the checkclosepos function returns true, this function uses the object of the CTrade class to close the position and displays the results for the position close operation. If the position was closed successfully, this function returns true, otherwise, it returns false.



The function takes two input parameters (the position name , BUY or SELL and the previous bar close price). These parameters were actually passed to the checkclosepos function which uses them.

2.1.7 The CheckModify function

bool CheckModify( string otype, double cprc) { bool check= false ; if (otype== "BUY" ) { if ((maVal[ 2 ]<maVal[ 1 ]) && (maVal[ 1 ]<maVal[ 0 ]) && (cprc>maVal[ 1 ]) && (adxVal[ 1 ]>Adx_Min)) { check= true ; } } else if (otype== "SELL" ) { if ((maVal[ 2 ]>maVal[ 1 ]) && (maVal[ 1 ]>maVal[ 0 ]) && (cprc<maVal[ 1 ]) && (adxVal[ 1 ]>Adx_Min)) { check= true ; } } return (check); }

This function is used to check for a condition that confirms if an opened position can be modified or not. It uses the order type name and the previous bar close price as input parameters.



What this function does is to check if the Moving average is still increasing upwards and the previous bar close price is still higher than the Moving average value at that point and the value of ADX is also greater that the required minimum (for a BUY position) while it checks if the Moving average is still decreasing downwards and the close price of the previous bar is lower that the value of moving average at that point (for a SELL position). Depending on the type of position we have, if any of the condition is met, the EA will consider modifying the position.



The function takes tow input parameters (the position name, BUY or SELL, and the previous bar close price).

2.1.8 The Modify function

void Modify( string ptype, double stpl, double tkpf) { double ntp,nsl,pbid,pask; long tsp=Trail_point; if ( _Digits == 5 || _Digits == 3 ) tsp=tsp* 10 ; long stplevel= mysymbol.StopsLevel(); if (tsp<stplevel) tsp=stplevel; if (ptype== "BUY" ) { pbid=mysymbol.Bid(); if (tkpf-pbid<=stplevel* _Point ) { ntp = pbid + tsp* _Point ; nsl = pbid - tsp* _Point ; } else { ntp = tkpf; nsl = pbid - tsp* _Point ; } } else { pask=mysymbol.Ask(); if (pask-tkpf<=stplevel* _Point ) { ntp = pask - tsp* _Point ; nsl = pask + tsp* _Point ; } else { ntp = tkpf; nsl = pask + tsp* _Point ; } } if (mytrade.PositionModify( _Symbol ,nsl,ntp)) { Alert ( "An opened position has been successfully modified!!" ); return ; } else { Alert ( "The position modify request could not be completed - error: " , mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

This function makes use of the above function (checkmodify) to do its job. It uses the objects of the CSymbolInfo and CTrade classes. First of all, we declared four double data types to hold the new take profit, stop loss, bid price and ask price. Then we declared a new long data type tsp to hold the Trail_point value set at the input parameters section.

The trail point value (tsp) was then adjusted for 5 and 3 digit prices. We then used the CSymbolInfo object to get the stops level and make sure that the trail point we want to add is not less than the required stop level. If it is less than stops level, then we will use the stops level value.

Depending on the position type, we use the CSymbolInfo class object to get the current BID or ASK price as the case may be. If the difference between the current BID or ASK price and the initial take profit price is less or equal to the stops level, we decide to adjust both the stop loss and take profit prices otherwise, we only adjust the stop loss value.

We then use the CTrade class object to modify the Stop loss and the take profit for the position. Based on the trade result return code, a success or failure message is also displayed.

We have finished defining some user defined functions that will make our job easier. Let us now go ahead to the EA codes section.

2.1.9 The OnInit Section

mysymbol.Name( _Symbol ); mytrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(EA_Magic); mytrade.SetDeviationInPoints(dev); adxHandle= iADX ( NULL , 0 ,ADX_Period); maHandle= iMA ( _Symbol , Period (),MA_Period, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (adxHandle< 0 || maHandle< 0 ) { Alert ( "Error Creating Handles for MA, ADX indicators - error: " , GetLastError (), "!!" ); return ( 1 ); } STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if ( _Digits == 5 || _Digits == 3 ) { STP = STP* 10 ; TKP = TKP* 10 ; } TPC = TradePct; TPC = TPC/ 100 ;

We decide to set the current symbol for the CSymbolInfo class object. We also set the Expert Advisor magic number and the deviation (in points) using the CTrade class object. After this we decide to get the handles for our indicators and display an error if getting of handles failed.

Next, we decide to adjust the stop loss and take profit for 3 and 5 digit prices and we also convert the percentage free account margin to use for trade into percentage.



2.1.10 The OnDeinit Section

IndicatorRelease (adxHandle); IndicatorRelease (maHandle);

Here we decide to release all the indicator handles.

2.1.11. The OnTick Section

if (checkTrading() == false) { Alert ( "EA cannot trade because certain trade requirements are not meant" ); return ; } MqlRates mrate[]; ArraySetAsSeries (mrate,true); ArraySetAsSeries (adxVal,true); ArraySetAsSeries (maVal,true); ArraySetAsSeries (minDI,true); ArraySetAsSeries (plsDI,true);

The first thing we do here is to check and be sure if our EA should trade or not. If the checktrade function returns false, EA will wait for the next tick and make the check again.

After this we declared a MQL5 MqlRates Structure to get the prices of each bar and then we use the ArraySetAsSeries function to set all the required arrays.

if (!mysymbol.RefreshRates()) { Alert ( "Error getting the latest price quote - error:" , GetLastError (), "!!" ); return ; } if ( CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , 3 ,mrate)< 0 ) { Alert ( "Error copying rates/history data - error:" , GetLastError (), "!!" ); return ; } static datetime Prev_time; datetime Bar_time[ 1 ]; Bar_time[ 0 ] = mrate[ 0 ].time; if (Prev_time==Bar_time[ 0 ]) { return ; } Prev_time = Bar_time[ 0 ];

We use the CSymbolInfo class object to get the current price quotes and then copy the current bar prices to the mrates array. Immediately after this we decide to check for the presence of a new bar.

If we have a new bar, then our EA will proceed to check if a BUY or SELL condition has been met, otherwise it will wait until we have a new bar.

if ( CopyBuffer (adxHandle, 0 , 0 , 3 ,adxVal)< 3 || CopyBuffer (adxHandle, 1 , 0 , 3 ,plsDI)< 3 || CopyBuffer (adxHandle, 2 , 0 , 3 ,minDI)< 3 ) { Alert ( "Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:" , GetLastError (), "!!" ); return ; } if ( CopyBuffer (maHandle, 0 , 0 , 3 ,maVal)< 3 ) { Alert ( "Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:" , GetLastError ()); return ; } p_close=mrate[ 1 ].close;

Here, we used the CopyBuffer functions to get the buffers of our indicators into arrays and if error occurs in the process, it will be displayed. The previous bar close price was copied.

bool Buy_opened = false , Sell_opened= false ; if (myposition.Select(_Symbol) == true ) { if (myposition.Type()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { Buy_opened = true ; double buysl = myposition.StopLoss(); double buytp = myposition.TakeProfit(); if (ClosePosition( "BUY" ,p_close)== true ) { Buy_opened = false ; return ; } else { if (CheckModify( "BUY" ,p_close)== true ) { Modify( "BUY" ,buysl,buytp); return ; } } } else if (myposition.Type() == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { Sell_opened = true ; double sellsl = myposition.StopLoss(); double selltp = myposition.TakeProfit(); if (ClosePosition( "SELL" ,p_close)== true ) { Sell_opened = false ; return ; } else { if (CheckModify( "SELL" ,p_close)== true ) { Modify( "SELL" ,sellsl,selltp); return ; } } } }

We use the CPositionInfo class object to select and check if we have an open position for the current symbol. If a position exists, and it is a BUY, we set Buy_opened to be true and then use the CPositionInfo class object to get the stop loss and take profit of the position. Using a function we had defined earlier, ClosePosition, we checked if the position can be close. If the function returns true, then the position has been closed, so we set Buy_opened to false we the initial BUY position has just been closed. The EA will now wait for a new tick.

However, if the function returns false, then the position has not been closed. It is now time to check if we can modify the position. This we achieved by using the function CheckModify which we had earlier defined. If the function returns true, then it means the position can be modified, so we use the Modify function to modify the position.

If, on the other hand, a position exists and it is a SELL, we set Sell_opened to be true and use the CPositionInfo class object to get the stop loss and take profit of the position. We repeated the same step as we did for the BUY position in order to see if the position can be closed or modified.

if (checkBuy()==true) { if (Buy_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Buy position!!!" ); return ; } double mprice= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Ask(), _Digits ); double stloss = NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Ask() - STP* _Point , _Digits ); double tprofit = NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Ask()+ TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (ConfirmMargin( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,mprice)==false) { Alert ( "You do not have enough money to place this trade based on your setting" ); return ; } if (mytrade.Buy(Lot, _Symbol ,mprice,stloss,tprofit)) { Alert ( "A Buy order has been successfully placed with deal Ticket#:" , mytrade.ResultDeal(), "!!" ); } else { Alert ( "The Buy order request at vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Or we can use the PositionOpen function

if (checkBuy()==true) { if (Buy_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Buy position!!!" ); return ; } double mprice= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Ask(), _Digits ); double stloss = NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Ask() - STP* _Point , _Digits ); double tprofit = NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Ask()+ TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (ConfirmMargin( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,mprice)==false) { Alert ( "You do not have enough money to place this trade based on your setting" ); return ; } if (mytrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,Lot,mprice,stloss,tprofit)) { Alert ( "A Buy order has been successfully placed with deal Ticket#:" , mytrade.ResultDeal(), "!!" ); } else { Alert ( "The Buy order request at vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Here, we use the function checkbuy to check for a buy setup and if it returns true, then our BUY trade conditions have been met. If we already have a BUY position, we don't want to place a new order. We then used the CSymbolInfo class object to get the current ASK price and calculated the Stop loss and Take profit as required.



We also use the ConfirmMargin function to check if the the percentage of the account allowed for placing an order is greater than the required margin for placing this order. If the function returns true, then we go ahead and place the trade otherwise, we will not place the trade.

Using the CTrade class object, we placed our order and used the same calls object to get the trade operation return code. Based on the result of the trade, a message is displayed.

if (checkSell()==true) { if (Sell_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Sell position!!!" ); return ; } double sprice= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Bid(), _Digits ); double ssloss= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Bid()+STP* _Point , _Digits ); double stprofit= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Bid()-TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (ConfirmMargin( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,sprice)==false) { Alert ( "You do not have enough money to place this trade based on your setting" ); return ; } if (mytrade.Sell(Lot, _Symbol ,sprice,ssloss,stprofit)) { Alert ( "A Sell order has been successfully placed with deal Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultDeal(), "!!" ); } else { Alert ( "The Sell order request at Vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Or we can also used the PositionOpen fucntion:

if (checkSell()==true) { if (Sell_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Sell position!!!" ); return ; } double sprice= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Bid(), _Digits ); double ssloss= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Bid()+STP* _Point , _Digits ); double stprofit= NormalizeDouble (mysymbol.Bid()-TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (ConfirmMargin( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,sprice)==false) { Alert ( "You do not have enough money to place this trade based on your setting" ); return ; } if (mytrade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,Lot,sprice,ssloss,stprofit)) { Alert ( "A Sell order has been successfully placed with deal Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultDeal(), "!!" ); } else { Alert ( "The Sell order request at Vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Just as we did for the BUY, we used the Checksell function to check for a sell setup. If it returns true and we do not have an already open sell position, we used the ConfirmMargin function to check if we have enough money to open the order. If ConfirmMargin returns true, the CTrade class object is used to place the order and based on the response from the trade server, the result of the trade is displayed using the CTrade class object functions.

So far we have looked at how we can use the Trade class libraries in writing an Expert Advisor. The next thing is to test our Expert Advisor with the strategy tester and see its performance.



Compile the EA code and then load it in the Strategy Tester.

Figure 3. Expert Advisor compile report

On the GBPUSD Daily chart using the default settings: Take Profit - 270, Stop Loss - 100 and Trails Point (TP/SL) - 32, we have the following results:

Figure 4. Expert Advisor test report - GBPUSD daily chart



Figure 5. Expert Advisor test graph result - GBPUSD daily chart

Figure 6. Expert Advisor test report shows modification of open positions - GBPUSD daily chart





Figure 7. Expert Advisor test chart report for GBPUSD daily chart

You are free to test the EA on any other symbol daily chart with different settings of the Take profit, Stop loss and the Trail point setting and see what you get.



However, you should understand that this Expert Advisor has been written for test purposes only...

Let us now see how we can use the other classes (COrderInfo, CHistoryOrderInfo, and CDealInfo) to get order/deal details.

2.2 Opening/Deleting a Pending Order

In this example, we will write a simple Expert Advisor which will place a pending order (BuyStop or SellStop) when we have a buy or Sell setup conditions met respectively.

2.2.1 Include The Required Classes

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh>

We have included the four classes we will be using in this simple Expert Advisor. They have been explained in the examples above.



I will not explain every section of this Expert Advisor as it is similar to the one explained above, however, I will go through the essential part of the Expert Advisor that explains what we want to discuss in this section.



The only thing that is different is that we have decided to declare MqlRates mrate[] on a global scope.

MqlRates mrate[];

Once we have included the classes, we must also remember to create objects of each class:

CTrade mytrade; CPositionInfo myposition; CSymbolInfo mysymbol; COrderInfo myorder;

The CheckBuy() and CheckSell() functions is the same as in the Expert Advisor explained before.

What we want to do here is to place a BUYSTOP order when we have a buy setup and a SELLSTOP order when we have a sell setup.



Let us now go through some of the funсtions we have created to make things easy for us.

2.2.2 The CountOrders function

int CountOrders() { int mark= 0 ; for ( int i= OrdersTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (myorder.Select( OrderGetTicket (i))) { if (myorder.Magic()==EA_Magic && myorder. Symbol ()== _Symbol ) mark++; } } return (mark); }

This function is used to get the total pending orders available at a point in time.



We used the object of our class COrderInfo to check the details of order if it is successfully selected with the myorder.Select() function.



If the Magic return by our class object and the symbol returned is what we are looking for, then the order was placed by our Expert Advisor, so it is counted and stored in the variable mark.

2.2.3 The DeletePending function

bool DeletePending() { bool marker=false; for ( int i= OrdersTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (myorder.Select( OrderGetTicket (i))) { if (myorder.Magic()==EA_Magic && myorder. Symbol ()== _Symbol ) { if (myorder.TimeSetup()<mrate[ 2 ].time) { if (mytrade.OrderDelete(myorder.Ticket())) { Alert ( "A pending order with ticket #" , myorder.Ticket(), " has been successfully deleted!!" ); marker=true; } else { Alert ( "The pending order # " ,myorder.Ticket(), " delete request could not be completed - error: " ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } } } } return (marker); }

Just like the countorder function, this function also makes use of the COrderInfo class functions to get the order properties. The function checks for any pending order that has was setup three bars before (the pending order setup time is less than mrate[2].time) and has not yet been triggered.



If any order falls into that category, the CTrade class function OrderDelete is used to delete the order. This function returns true on success and false if otherwise.

The above two functions are used immediately after a new bar is formed, before checking for a new trade setup. We want to be sure we don't have more than three pending orders placed at every point in time. To do this we use the following code:

if (CountOrders()> 3 ) { DeletePending(); return ; }

2.2.4 Placing a Pending Order

if (checkBuy()==true) { Alert ( "Total Pending Orders now is :" ,CountOrders(), "!!" ); if (Buy_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Buy position!!!" ); return ; } int sprd=mysymbol.Spread(); double bprice =mrate[ 1 ].high + 10 * _Point + sprd* _Point ; double mprice= NormalizeDouble (bprice, _Digits ); double stloss = NormalizeDouble (bprice - STP* _Point , _Digits ); double tprofit = NormalizeDouble (bprice+ TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (mytrade.BuyStop(Lot,mprice, _Symbol ,stloss,tprofit)) { Alert ( "A BuyStop order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultOrder(), "!!" ); return ; } else { Alert ( "The BuyStop order request at vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Or we can also use the OrderOpen function to place the BUYSTOP order

if (checkBuy()==true) { Alert ( "Total Pending Orders now is :" ,CountOrders(), "!!" ); if (Buy_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Buy position!!!" ); return ; } int sprd=mysymbol.Spread(); double bprice =mrate[ 1 ].high + 10 * _Point + sprd* _Point ; double mprice= NormalizeDouble (bprice, _Digits ); double stloss = NormalizeDouble (bprice - STP* _Point , _Digits ); double tprofit = NormalizeDouble (bprice+ TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (mytrade.OrderOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,Lot, 0.0 ,bprice,stloss,tprofit, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 )) { Alert ( "A BuyStop order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultOrder(), "!!" ); return ; } else { Alert ( "The BuyStop order request at vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

In placing our BUYSTOP order, the open price is the Bar 1 High + 2pip + spread.

Remember that the price displayed on the chart is the BID price and in placing long/buy orders you need the ASK price, that is why we decide to add the spread to the Bar 1 High such that what we now have is the corresponding Ask price + 2pip. The stop loss and Take profit has already been defined in the input parameters.

Once we have prepared all the necessary parameters, we use the CTrade class function BuyStop or OrderOpen to place our order. The Order Type here is ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP (Buy Stop order). We use the same price for the limit price but this is not a BuyLimit order. We also set the order validity time to ORDER_TIME_GTC which means orders remains valid until it is cancelled.



If you use ORDER_TIME_GTC or ORDER_TIME_DAY, there is no need to specify expiration time, that is why we set the expiration time to 0.

if (checkSell()==true) { Alert ( "Total Pending Orders now is :" ,CountOrders(), "!!" ); if (Sell_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Sell position!!!" ); return ; } double sprice=mrate[ 1 ].low- 10 * _Point ; double slprice= NormalizeDouble (sprice, _Digits ); double ssloss= NormalizeDouble (sprice+STP* _Point , _Digits ); double stprofit= NormalizeDouble (sprice-TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (mytrade.SellStop(Lot,slprice, _Symbol ,ssloss,stprofit)) { Alert ( "A SellStop order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultOrder(), "!!" ); return ; } else { Alert ( "The SellStop order request at Vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Or we can also use the OrderOpen function to place the order:

if (checkSell()==true) { Alert ( "Total Pending Orders now is :" ,CountOrders(), "!!" ); if (Sell_opened) { Alert ( "We already have a Sell position!!!" ); return ; } double sprice=mrate[ 1 ].low- 10 * _Point ; double slprice= NormalizeDouble (sprice, _Digits ); double ssloss= NormalizeDouble (sprice+STP* _Point , _Digits ); double stprofit= NormalizeDouble (sprice-TKP* _Point , _Digits ); if (mytrade.OrderOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,Lot, 0.0 ,slprice,ssloss,stprofit, ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 )) { Alert ( "A SellStop order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:" ,mytrade.ResultOrder(), "!!" ); return ; } else { Alert ( "The SellStop order request at Vol:" ,mytrade.RequestVolume(), ", sl:" , mytrade.RequestSL(), ", tp:" ,mytrade.RequestTP(), ", price:" , mytrade.RequestPrice(), " could not be completed -error:" ,mytrade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); return ; } }

Just like the BuyStop order, the open price is Bar 1 low + 2pip. Here we don't need to add spread, since, ordinarily, we need the BID price to place a short/sell orders.



We also use the same OrderOpen function or the SellStop function to place the SellStop Order. The order type here is ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP (Sell Stop order).



Below are the results of our simple Expert Advisor.





Figure 8. The test report for the pending order EA

Figure 9 - The graph report for the EA

Figure 10. The Chart report for the EA

2.3 Getting Order/Deal Details

In this example, we will show how we can get the details of an order once it has been triggered.



At this stage, it is no more a pending order because it has been triggered and transformed into a deal.



To fully understand this procedure, let us look at a journal detail from one of our trades:





Figure 11. Order processing procedure

Step 1: A pending order is placed waiting for conditions to be met (Pending order)

Step 2: Condition is met, pending order is triggered, it becomes a deal (Pending order now in history)

Step 3: Deal is performed and we have a position opened. (Deal is now in history)

2.3.1 Obtaining Order Properties (History)

#include <Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.mqh> CHistoryOrderInfo myhistory; void OnStart () { int buystop= 0 ; int sellstop= 0 ; int buylimit= 0 ; int selllimit= 0 ; int buystoplimit= 0 ; int sellstoplimit= 0 ; int buy= 0 ; int sell= 0 ; int s_started= 0 ; int s_placed= 0 ; int s_cancelled= 0 ; int s_partial= 0 ; int s_filled= 0 ; int s_rejected= 0 ; int s_expired= 0 ; ulong o_ticket; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { for ( int j= HistoryOrdersTotal (); j> 0 ; j--) { o_ticket= HistoryOrderGetTicket (j); if (o_ticket> 0 ) { myhistory.Ticket(o_ticket); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Ticket is: " ,myhistory.Ticket(), " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Setup Time is: " , TimeToString (myhistory.TimeSetup()), " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Open Price is: " ,myhistory.PriceOpen(), " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Symbol is: " ,myhistory. Symbol () , " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Type is: " , myhistory.Type() , " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Type Description is: " ,myhistory.TypeDescription(), " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Magic is: " ,myhistory.Magic(), " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Time Done is: " ,myhistory.TimeDone(), " !" ); Print ( "Order index " ,j, " Order Initial Volume is: " ,myhistory.VolumeInitial(), " !" ); if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) buystop++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) sellstop++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) buy++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) sell++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) buylimit++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) selllimit++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) buystoplimit++; if (myhistory.Type() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) sellstoplimit++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_STARTED ) s_started++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_PLACED ) s_placed++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ) s_cancelled++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_PARTIAL ) s_partial++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_FILLED ) s_filled++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_REJECTED ) s_rejected++; if (myhistory.State() == ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ) s_expired++; } } } Print ( "Buy Stop Pending Orders : " ,buystop); Print ( "Sell Stop Pending Orders: " ,sellstop); Print ( "Buy Orders : " ,buy); Print ( "Sell Orders: " ,sell); Print ( "Total Orders in History is :" , HistoryOrdersTotal (), " !" ); Print ( "Orders type summary" ); Print ( "Market Buy Orders: " ,buy); Print ( "Market Sell Orders: " ,sell); Print ( "Pending Buy Stop: " ,buystop); Print ( "Pending Sell Stop: " ,sellstop); Print ( "Pending Buy Limit: " ,buylimit); Print ( "Pending Sell Limit: " ,selllimit); Print ( "Pending Buy Stop Limit: " ,buystoplimit); Print ( "Pending Sell Stop Limit: " ,sellstoplimit); Print ( "Total orders:" , HistoryOrdersTotal (), " !" ); Print ( "Orders state summary" ); Print ( "Checked, but not yet accepted by broker: " ,s_started); Print ( "Accepted: " ,s_placed); Print ( "Canceled by client: " ,s_cancelled); Print ( "Partially executed: " ,s_partial); Print ( "Fully executed: " ,s_filled); Print ( "Rejected: " ,s_rejected); Print ( "Expired: " ,s_expired); }

This is just a simple script that shows how to obtain the details of orders in our History records. We included the CHistoryOrderInfo class and created an object of the class.



We now use the object to get the details of the orders.

Figure 12. History order script result

2.3.2 Obtaining Deal Properties (History)

#include <Trade\DealInfo.mqh> CDealInfo mydeal; void OnStart () { int buy= 0 ; int sell= 0 ; int deal_in= 0 ; int deal_out= 0 ; ulong d_ticket; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { for ( int j= HistoryDealsTotal (); j> 0 ; j--) { if (d_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (j)) { mydeal.Ticket(d_ticket); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Ticket is: " , mydeal.Ticket() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Execution Time is: " , TimeToString (mydeal.Time()) , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Price is: " , mydeal.Price() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Symbol is: " , mydeal. Symbol () , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Type Description is: " , mydeal.TypeDescription() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Magic is: " , mydeal.Magic() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Time is: " , mydeal.Time() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Initial Volume is: " , mydeal.Volume() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Entry Type Description is: " , mydeal.EntryDescription() , " !" ); Print ( "Deal index " , j , " Deal Profit is: " , mydeal.Profit() , " !" ); if (mydeal.Entry() == DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) deal_in++; if (mydeal.Entry() == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) deal_out++; if (mydeal.Type() == DEAL_TYPE_BUY ) buy++; if (mydeal.Type() == DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) sell++; } } } Print ( "Total Deals in History is :" , HistoryDealsTotal (), " !" ); Print ( "Total Deal Entry IN is : " , deal_in); Print ( "Total Deal Entry OUT is: " , deal_out); Print ( "Total Buy Deal is : " , buy); Print ( "Total Sell Deal is: " , sell); }

This is also a simple script that shows how to obtain the details of our deals records.

Figure 13. The history deal script result





Conclusion



In this article, we have been able to look at the main functions of the Standard Trade Class libraries and have demonstrated how some of these functionalities can be used in writing Expert Advisors which implements position modifying, pending order placing and deletion and verifying of Margin before placing a trade.



We have also demonstrated how they can be used to obtain order and deal details. There are some of these functions we did not use in the course of writing our Expert Advisor, depending on the type of trading strategy you employ, you may use more or less than we have used in this example.



It will be a good idea to revise the description section for the various functions and see how you can make use of them in writing your own Expert Advisor.



The Standard class libraries are meant to make life easier for both traders and developers, so make sure you use them.



