Selection and navigation utility in MQL5 and MQL4: Adding data to charts

We have already done quite a lot in the previous articles (Selection and navigation utility in MQL5 and MQL4: Adding auto search for patterns and displaying detected symbols, Selection and navigation utility in MQL5 and MQL4: Adding "homework" tabs and saving graphical objects, Developing the symbol selection and navigation utility in MQL5 and MQL4). But this is still not enough for high-quality intraday trading. In this article, we will add the new functionality allowing us to find suitable market entry/exit points.

Each functionality item will be described in a separate section. First, we will consider its objective. Then we will analyze a function or a code in case you want to implement the same functionality in your projects.

The following function allows you to sort such symbols:

Many intraday trading gurus recommend trading stocks with their today's trend being the same as yesterday's one. Simply put, if the stock price rose yesterday, then it should rise today as well meaning you should trade only Long this day and vice versa.

Yesterday's Low and High are displayed as bright horizontal lines, while the day before yesterday's ones are displayed as moss green lines:

The following function is used to display Low and High of a selected day:

Therefore, these levels should not be neglected.

When trading intraday, yesterday's and the day before yesterday's Highs and Lows are often used as support and resistance levels. The price often falls, hits the yesterday's or the day before yesterday's High and rebounds. According to my experience, in 70% of cases, the price does not break such Highs/Lows.

Input: Display yesterday's low and high and Display the day before yesterday's low and high Area: Chart settings

The similar functionality already exists in MetaTrader. Moreover, you can see not only the beginning of the last session, but the beginning of each session in general. To do this, check the "Show period separators" box in the chart properties. In real practice and on certain timeframes, this functionality is redundant and makes the chart cluttered and uncomfortable for analysis. For example:

On the chart, this looks like a vertical red line:

On lower timeframes, like M5, it may be difficult to define the start of the current session, for example, in order to see at a glance whether a stock is growing or falling today. So we will add a setting allowing us to see a bar the current trading day on a symbol has begun from.

Start of a trading session is a time when stock markets open (if we are talking about stocks), for example, 4:30 p.m. for the American stock market, and 10:00 a.m. for the European and Russian ones. In case of Forex, let's regard midnight as a start of a trading session.





Display the nearest round prices

Input: Display the nearest round prices (period < 1 day)

Area: Chart settings

Round prices are yet another natural support/resistance levels. These are the prices that end in .00 or .50. Many traders seek trading opportunities only near the round levels.

.25 and .75. levels may also be considered round but they are less reliable, therefore we will not track them not to clutter the chart.



The following function is used to display round prices:

void showRoundPrice( long currChart){ string name= ChartSymbol (currChart); int tmpPrice; MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); if ( CopyRates (name, PERIOD_D1 , 0 , 1 , rates)== 1 ){ switch (( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_DIGITS )){ case 0 : break ; case 2 : case 3 : case 5 : tmpPrice=( int ) rates[ 0 ].close; ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_round_line_00_0" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , ( double ) tmpPrice- 1 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_0" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrCadetBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_0" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_0" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_0" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_round_line_05_0" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , ( double ) tmpPrice- 0.5 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_0" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrCadetBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_0" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_0" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_0" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_round_line_00_1" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , ( double ) tmpPrice ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_1" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrCadetBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_1" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_1" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_1" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_round_line_05_1" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , ( double ) tmpPrice+ 0.5 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_1" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrCadetBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_1" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_1" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_1" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_round_line_00_2" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , ( double ) tmpPrice+ 1 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_2" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrCadetBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_2" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_2" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_00_2" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_round_line_05_2" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , ( double ) tmpPrice+ 1.5 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_2" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrCadetBlue ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_2" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DASH ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_2" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_round_line_05_2" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); break ; } } }

On the chart, round levels are shown with dashed horizontal lines:











Display hour closing

Input parameter: Display hour closing (period < 1hour)

Area: Chart settings

Continuing the subject of natural support/resistance levels, we can also mention hour closing levels. It is believed that the hour closing price can also be a support/resistance level on smaller timeframes, although I have never noticed that in real trading. Nevertheless, let's implement the ability to display this parameter at least for the last four hours.



The function for highlighting hour closing on the chart:



void showCloseHour( long currChart){ MqlDateTime tmpTime; int tmpOffset= 0 ; MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); if ( CopyRates ( ChartSymbol (currChart), PERIOD_M30 , 0 , 9 , rates)> 0 ){ tmpOffset= 0 ; TimeToStruct (rates[tmpOffset].time, tmpTime); if (tmpTime.min!= 0 ){ tmpOffset++; } ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_hour_0" , OBJ_VLINE , 0 , rates[tmpOffset].time, 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_0" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_0" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_0" , OBJPROP_RAY , true ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_0" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_0" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); tmpOffset++; TimeToStruct (rates[tmpOffset].time, tmpTime); if (tmpTime.min!= 0 ){ tmpOffset++; } ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_hour_1" , OBJ_VLINE , 0 , rates[tmpOffset].time, 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_1" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_1" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_1" , OBJPROP_RAY , true ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_1" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_1" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); tmpOffset++; TimeToStruct (rates[tmpOffset].time, tmpTime); if (tmpTime.min!= 0 ){ tmpOffset++; } ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_hour_2" , OBJ_VLINE , 0 , rates[tmpOffset].time, 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_2" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_2" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_2" , OBJPROP_RAY , true ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_2" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_2" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); tmpOffset++; TimeToStruct (rates[tmpOffset].time, tmpTime); if (tmpTime.min!= 0 ){ tmpOffset++; } ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_hour_3" , OBJ_VLINE , 0 , rates[tmpOffset].time, 0 ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_3" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_3" , OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_3" , OBJPROP_RAY , true ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_3" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrYellow ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_hour_3" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); } }

On the chart, the closure of the last four hours is displayed as vertical yellow lines:











Display the maximum and minimum price for a year

Input: Display max/min price for a year

Area: Chart settings

Maximum and minimum prices for a year are also quite popular among traders. Display them on the chart as well.



The following function is used to display extreme prices within a year:

void showMaxPrice( long currChart){ MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); if ( CopyRates ( ChartSymbol (currChart), PERIOD_MN1 , 0 , 12 , rates)== 12 ){ double maxPrice= 0 ; double minPrice= 0 ; for ( int j= 0 ; j< 12 ; j++){ if ( maxPrice== 0 || maxPrice<rates[j].high ){ maxPrice=rates[j].high; } if ( minPrice== 0 || minPrice>rates[j].low ){ minPrice=rates[j].low; } } ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_maxprice_line" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , maxPrice); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_maxprice_line" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrMagenta ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_maxprice_line" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_maxprice_line" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ObjectCreate (currChart, exprefix+ "_minprice_line" , OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , minPrice); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_minprice_line" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrMagenta ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_minprice_line" , OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (currChart,exprefix+ "_minprice_line" , OBJPROP_BACK , true ); } }

The maximum and minimum prices for the last 12 months are displayed as purple horizontal lines:











Display the spread when opening a chart

Input: Display the spread when opening a chart

Area: Chart settings

If you use small stop losses, the current symbol spread is one of the decisive factors for entering a trade. Therefore, it is important to know it at the time of opening a chart. So, let's add more data to our charts.

Keep in mind that we display the spread only at the moment a chart was opened. It may change in a matter of moments. The spread level is not displayed in real time. It is only used to evaluate the current spread range on a symbol.



The following small function returns the spread:

string getmespread_symbol( string symname){ double curSpread= SymbolInfoDouble (symname, SYMBOL_ASK )- SymbolInfoDouble (symname, SYMBOL_BID ); return "Spread: " +( string ) DoubleToString (curSpread, ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symname, SYMBOL_DIGITS ))+ " " + SymbolInfoString (symname, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT )+ " (" + DoubleToString (curSpread/ SymbolInfoDouble (symname, SYMBOL_POINT ), 0 )+ " p)" ; }

The spread is displayed in comments to an open chart among other additional data:







Apply a template with a name to a chart

Input: Apply a template with a name to a chart

Area: Chart settings

In MetaTrader, templates are used to quickly apply preferred settings, EAs and, more importantly, indicators with preferred parameters to a chart.

However, "quickly" is a loose concept. To apply a template to a chart, select Templates/"Template name" in the chart's context menu. But what if an indicator, for example, Moving Average, is important for you in making a decision, and you want to see it on every chart you open, while working with hundreds of instruments per day. Do you really have to click on each of them?

It would be much easier to automatically apply a specific template with a set of indicators to each opened chart. So let's implement this feature.



To apply a template to the chart, use the ChartApplyTemplate command that works both in MQL5 and MQL4:



ChartApplyTemplate (curChartID[ ArraySize (curChartID)- 1 ], allApplyTemplate+ ".tpl" );





Display Gerchik's ATR

Input: Display Gerchik's ATR

Area: Chart settings

ATR, which is an average daily symbol movement within a certain period, is an important parameter when determining the symbol's action range. It is used for different purposes.

For example, it helps to decide on whether it is worth entering in a trade during intraday trading. If you want to capture a 100-point movement, while the symbol's average range within a day is 50 points, your chances are small and it is better not to enter in a trade.

It is also considered that if a symbol has already passed more than 80% of its daily ATR in one direction, then it makes no sense to make deals in the same direction, and you can work only in the opposite direction.

Gerchik's ATR is different from conventional ATR in that only abnormal bars are taken into account. Abnormal bars are the ones that are 2 times bigger or 0.3 smaller than the average ones.

ATR is usually calculated for 5 or 3 days.



The following function displays Gerchik's ATR:

string getmeatr_symbol( string symname){ string msg= "" ; MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); double atr= 0 ; double pre_atr= 0 ; int curDigits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symname, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string currencyS= SymbolInfoString (symname, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); int count= 0 ; int copied= CopyRates (symname, PERIOD_D1 , 0 , 8 , rates); if (copied> 1 ){ for ( int j= 1 ; j<copied; j++){ pre_atr+=rates[j].high-rates[j].low; } pre_atr/=(copied- 1 ); } if (pre_atr> 0 ){ for ( int j= 1 ; j<copied; j++){ if ( rates[j].high-rates[j].low > pre_atr* 2 ) continue ; if ( rates[j].high-rates[j].low < pre_atr* 0.3 ) continue ; if ( ++count > 5 ){ break ; } atr+=rates[j].high-rates[j].low; } if ( count > 5 ){ count= 5 ; } atr= NormalizeDouble (atr/count, curDigits ); } if (atr> 0 ){ StringAdd (msg, "ATR: " +( string ) DoubleToString (atr, curDigits)+ " " +currencyS+ ", today: " + DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high-rates[ 0 ].low, curDigits)+ " " +currencyS+ " (" +( string ) ( int ) (((rates[ 0 ].high-rates[ 0 ].low)/atr)* 100 ) + "%)" ); } return msg; }

The utility displays ATR in a chart comment, like the spread described in the previous section. ATR can be seen in the previous screenshot.





Display directions for guiding symbols