Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 27): Creating a Price Action Crab Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 26), we developed a Pin Bar Averaging system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized pin bar candlestick patterns to initiate trades and manage multiple positions through an averaging strategy, complete with a dynamic dashboard for real-time oversight. In Part 27, we create a Crab Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish Crab harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, enhanced by visual chart objects like triangles and trendlines for clear pattern representation. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a sophisticated MQL5 strategy for harmonic pattern trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Crab Harmonic Pattern Framework

The Crab pattern is a harmonic trading formation defined by five key swing points—X, A, B, C, and D—and exists in two forms: a bullish pattern and a bearish pattern. In a bullish Crab, the structure forms a low-high-low-high-low sequence where point X is a swing low, point A a swing high, point B a swing low (retracing 0.618 of XA), point C a swing high (extending 0.382 to 0.886 of AB), and point D a swing low (extending 1.618 of XA, positioned below X). Conversely, a bearish Crab forms a high-low-high-low-high sequence, with point X as a swing high, point A a swing low, point B a swing high, point C a swing low, and point D a swing high (extending 1.618 of XA, positioned above X). Below are the visualized pattern types.

Bullish Crab Harmonic Pattern:

Bearish Crab Harmonic Pattern:

To identify the patterns, below is our structured approach:

Defining the XA Leg: The initial impulsive move from point X to point A establishes the pattern's foundation, determining the direction (downward for bullish, upward for bearish) and serving as the reference for Fibonacci calculations.

The initial impulsive move from point X to point A establishes the pattern's foundation, determining the direction (downward for bullish, upward for bearish) and serving as the reference for Fibonacci calculations. Establishing the AB Leg: Point B should retrace approximately 0.618 of the XA leg, confirming a correction without reversing the initial move too aggressively.

Point B should retrace approximately 0.618 of the XA leg, confirming a correction without reversing the initial move too aggressively. Analyzing the BC Leg: This leg should extend between 0.382 and 0.886 of the AB leg, creating a sharp counter-move that sets up the final extension.

This leg should extend between 0.382 and 0.886 of the AB leg, creating a sharp counter-move that sets up the final extension. Setting the CD Leg: The final leg should extend 1.618 of the XA leg, marking the potential reversal zone at point D, where the pattern completes and a trade signal is generated.

By applying these geometric and Fibonacci-based criteria, our trading system will systematically detect valid Crab patterns in price data. Once identified, the system will visualize the formation on the chart with triangles, trend lines, labels for points X, A, B, C, and D, and dotted lines for entry and take-profit levels. This setup will enable automated execution of trades at the D point with calculated stop loss and multi-level take profits, leveraging the pattern’s high-probability reversal nature for effective market entries. Let’s proceed to the implementation!





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Forex Algo-Trader, Allan" #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property description "This EA trades based on Crab Strategy" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int PivotLeft = 5 ; input int PivotRight = 5 ; input double Tolerance = 0.10 ; input double LotSize = 0.01 ; input bool AllowTrading = true ; struct Pivot { datetime time; double price; bool isHigh; }; Pivot pivots[]; int g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; datetime g_lockedPatternX = 0 ;

We begin the implementation of the Crab Pattern by including the "<Trade\Trade.mqh>" library and instantiating "obj_Trade" as a CTrade object to facilitate order management, such as sending buy and sell requests. Then, we proceed to define input parameters for user customization: "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" at 5 bars each to specify the lookback for identifying swing pivots, "Tolerance" at 0.10 for Fibonacci deviation allowance, "LotSize" at 0.01 for trade volume, and "AllowTrading" as true to enable automated execution.

Next, we define the "Pivot" structure with "time" (datetime), "price" (double), and "isHigh" (bool) to store swing points, declare "pivots" as an array of "Pivot", and initialize globals "g_patternFormationBar" as -1 to track pattern formation bars and "g_lockedPatternX" as 0 to lock the X pivot time for confirmation, setting up the foundation for pattern identification. For visualization, we can have functions to draw lines, labels, and triangles.

void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, datetime t3, double p3, color cl, int width, bool fill, bool back) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2, t3, p3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); } } void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime t1, double p1, datetime t2, double p2, color cl, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p1, t2, p2)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); } } void DrawDottedLine( string name, datetime t1, double p, datetime t2, color lineColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , t1, p, t2, p)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } } void DrawTextEx( string name, string text, datetime t, double p, color cl, int fontsize, bool isHigh) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , t, p)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , cl); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); if (isHigh) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_TOP ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); } }

Here, we implement visualization functions for the program to draw chart objects that represent the Crab harmonic pattern and its trade levels. First, we create the "DrawTriangle" function, which uses ObjectCreate to draw a filled triangle (OBJ_TRIANGLE) with three points defined by times ("t1", "t2", "t3") and prices ("p1", "p2", "p3"), setting OBJPROP_COLOR to the specified color, "OBJPROP_STYLE" to "STYLE_SOLID", "OBJPROP_WIDTH" to the given width, "OBJPROP_FILL" to enable or disable filling, and "OBJPROP_BACK" to set background or foreground placement with the ObjectSetInteger function.

Then, we proceed to implement the "DrawTrendLine" function, which creates a trend line ("OBJ_TREND") between two points using "ObjectCreate", configuring "OBJPROP_COLOR", "OBJPROP_STYLE" (solid, dotted, etc.), and OBJPROP_WIDTH with "ObjectSetInteger" for customizable line appearance. Next, we develop the "DrawDottedLine" function, which draws a horizontal dotted line (OBJ_TREND) at a specified price from "t1" to "t2" and uses the same logic. Last, we implement the "DrawTextEx" function, which creates a text label (OBJ_TEXT) at coordinates ("t", "p") with the object creation function and uses the same format as previous functions, ensuring a clear visual representation of the Crab pattern and trade levels on the chart. We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and try to find pivot points that we can use later on for pattern identification. Here is the logic we use to achieve that.

void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); int barsCount = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); int start = PivotLeft; int end = barsCount - PivotRight; for ( int i = end - 1 ; i >= start; i--) { bool isPivotHigh = true ; bool isPivotLow = true ; double currentHigh = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , i); double currentLow = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , i); for ( int j = i - PivotLeft; j <= i + PivotRight; j++) { if (j < 0 || j >= barsCount) continue ; if (j == i) continue ; if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > currentHigh) isPivotHigh = false ; if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < currentLow) isPivotLow = false ; } if (isPivotHigh || isPivotLow) { Pivot p; p.time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); p.price = isPivotHigh ? currentHigh : currentLow; p.isHigh = isPivotHigh; int size = ArraySize (pivots); ArrayResize (pivots, size + 1 ); pivots[size] = p; } } }

We proceed to implement the initial logic of the OnTick event handler for our program to detect swing pivots, forming the basis for identifying Crab harmonic patterns. First, we check for a new bar by comparing "lastBarTime" (static, initialized to 0) with "currentBarTime" from iTime at shift 1 to avoid using the current incomplete bar for the current symbol and period, exiting if unchanged, and updating "lastBarTime" if a new bar is detected. Then, we proceed to clear the "pivots" array with ArrayResize to ensure a fresh analysis. Next, we retrieve the total bar count with Bars, set the pivot detection range from "start" (equal to "PivotLeft") to "end" (total bars minus "PivotRight"), and iterate through bars from "end - 1" to "start".

For each bar, we assume it’s a swing high ("isPivotHigh" true) and low ("isPivotLow" true), get its high and low prices with iHigh and "iLow", and check surrounding bars within "PivotLeft" and "PivotRight" using "iHigh" and iLow to invalidate the pivot if any neighboring bar has a higher high or lower low. Last, if the bar remains a valid pivot (high or low), we create a "Pivot" structure, set its "time" with "iTime", "price" to the high or low based on "isPivotHigh", and "isHigh" flag, then append it to the "pivots" array with "ArrayResize" and store it. When we print the array, we have the following outcome.

With the data, we can extract the pivot points, and if we have enough pivots, we can analyze and detect the patterns. Here is the logic we implement to achieve that.

int pivotCount = ArraySize (pivots); if (pivotCount < 5 ) { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; return ; } Pivot X = pivots[pivotCount - 5 ]; Pivot A = pivots[pivotCount - 4 ]; Pivot B = pivots[pivotCount - 3 ]; Pivot C = pivots[pivotCount - 2 ]; Pivot D = pivots[pivotCount - 1 ]; bool patternFound = false ; if (X.isHigh && !A.isHigh && B.isHigh && !C.isHigh && D.isHigh) { double diff = X.price - A.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price + 0.618 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double AB = B.price - A.price; double BC = B.price - C.price; if (BC >= 0.382 * AB && BC <= 0.886 * AB) { double extension = D.price - A.price; if ( MathAbs (extension - 1.618 * diff) <= Tolerance * diff && D.price > X.price) { patternFound = true ; } } } } } if (!X.isHigh && A.isHigh && !B.isHigh && C.isHigh && !D.isHigh) { double diff = A.price - X.price; if (diff > 0 ) { double idealB = A.price - 0.618 * diff; if ( MathAbs (B.price - idealB) <= Tolerance * diff) { double AB = A.price - B.price; double BC = C.price - B.price; if (BC >= 0.382 * AB && BC <= 0.886 * AB) { double extension = A.price - D.price; if ( MathAbs (extension - 1.618 * diff) <= Tolerance * diff && D.price < X.price) { patternFound = true ; } } } } }

To identify the patterns, we use Fibonacci-based criteria. First, we retrieve the total number of pivots with "ArraySize(pivots)" and store it in "pivotCount", exiting with "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX" reset to -1 and 0, respectively if fewer than 5 pivots are found, as the Crab pattern requires X, A, B, C, and D points. Then, we proceed to extract the last five pivots from the "pivots" array, assigning "X" (earliest), "A", "B", "C", and "D" (latest) to represent the pattern’s structure.

Next, we check for a bearish Crab pattern by verifying the sequence (X high, A low, B high, C low, D high), calculating the XA leg difference ("X.price - A.price"), ensuring it’s positive, computing the ideal B point as "A.price + 0.618 * diff", and confirming B is within "Tolerance * diff" using MathAbs; we then validate the BC leg (0.382 to 0.886 of AB) and the AD extension (1.618 of XA with D above X), setting "patternFound" to true if all conditions are met. Last, we check for a bullish Crab pattern (X low, A high, B low, C high, D low), calculating XA as "A.price - X.price", ensuring it’s positive, verifying B at 0.618 retracement, BC within 0.382 to 0.886 of AB, and AD at 1.618 of XA with D below X, setting "patternFound" to true if valid. If the pattern is found, we can proceed to visualize it on the chart.

string patternType = "" ; if (patternFound) { if (D.price > X.price) patternType = "Bearish" ; else if (D.price < X.price) patternType = "Bullish" ; } if (patternFound) { Print (patternType, " Crab pattern detected at " , TimeToString (D.time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); string signalPrefix = "CR_" + IntegerToString (X.time); color triangleColor = (patternType == "Bullish" ) ? clrBlue : clrRed ; DrawTriangle(signalPrefix + "_Triangle1" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); DrawTriangle(signalPrefix + "_Triangle2" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, triangleColor, 2 , true , true ); }

To classify and visualize the detected patterns on the chart, we initialize "patternType" as an empty string to store whether the pattern is bullish or bearish. Then, if "patternFound" is true, we determine the pattern type by comparing "D.price" to "X.price": setting "patternType" to "Bearish" if D is above X (indicating a sell signal) or "Bullish" if D is below X (indicating a buy signal). Next, when a valid Crab pattern is confirmed, we log the detection with Print, outputting the "patternType" and the time of the D pivot using "TimeToString" formatted with date, minutes, and seconds.

Last, we create a unique identifier "signalPrefix" as "CR_" concatenated with "X.time" converted to a string, set "triangleColor" to blue for bullish or red for bearish patterns, and call "DrawTriangle" twice to visualize the pattern: first for the XAB triangle (connecting X, A, B) and then for the BCD triangle (connecting B, C, D), using "signalPrefix" with suffixes "_Triangle1" and "_Triangle2", the respective pivot times and prices, "triangleColor", a width of 2, and enabling fill and background display, ensuring clear identification and visual representation of detected Crab patterns for trading decisions. Here is the milestone we have.

From the image, we can see that we can map and visualize the detected pattern correctly. We now need to continue mapping the trendlines to fully make it visible within boundaries and add a label to it for easier identification of the levels.

DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix + "_TL_XA" , X.time, X.price, A.time, A.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix + "_TL_AB" , A.time, A.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix + "_TL_BC" , B.time, B.price, C.time, C.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix + "_TL_CD" , C.time, C.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix + "_TL_XB" , X.time, X.price, B.time, B.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(signalPrefix + "_TL_BD" , B.time, B.price, D.time, D.price, clrBlack , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); double point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); double offset = 15 * point; double textY_X = X.isHigh ? X.price + offset : X.price - offset; double textY_A = A.isHigh ? A.price + offset : A.price - offset; double textY_B = B.isHigh ? B.price + offset : B.price - offset; double textY_C = C.isHigh ? C.price + offset : C.price - offset; double textY_D = D.isHigh ? D.price + offset : D.price - offset; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_Text_X" , "X" , X.time, textY_X, clrBlack , 11 , X.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_Text_A" , "A" , A.time, textY_A, clrBlack , 11 , A.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_Text_B" , "B" , B.time, textY_B, clrBlack , 11 , B.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_Text_C" , "C" , C.time, textY_C, clrBlack , 11 , C.isHigh); DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_Text_D" , "D" , D.time, textY_D, clrBlack , 11 , D.isHigh); datetime centralTime = (X.time + B.time) / 2 ; double centralPrice = D.price; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , signalPrefix + "_Text_Center" , OBJ_TEXT , 0 , centralTime, centralPrice)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix + "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_TEXT , patternType == "Bullish" ? "Bullish Crab" : "Bearish Crab" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix + "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix + "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 11 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , signalPrefix + "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , signalPrefix + "_Text_Center" , OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); }

To depict the pattern structure, we continue to add lines and labels. First, we draw six trend lines using "DrawTrendLine" with the unique "signalPrefix" to connect key pivot points: XA, AB, BC, CD, XB, and BD, each with endpoints defined by their respective pivot times and prices (e.g., "X.time", "X.price"), using "clrBlack" for color, a width of 2, and STYLE_SOLID for a solid line style, outlining the XABCD structure and supporting legs. Then, we proceed to calculate a label offset by retrieving the symbol’s point size with "SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)" and multiplying by 15, determining Y-coordinates for pivot labels ("textY_X", "textY_A", "textY_B", "textY_C", "textY_D") by adding or subtracting the offset based on whether each pivot is a swing high ("isHigh" true) or low, ensuring labels appear above highs and below lows.

Next, we use "DrawTextEx" to create text labels for pivots X, A, B, C, and D, each with "signalPrefix" and suffixes like "_Text_X", displaying the respective letter, positioned at the pivot time and adjusted Y-coordinate, using "clrBlack", font size 11, and the pivot’s "isHigh" status for anchoring. Last, we calculate a central label position at "centralTime" as the midpoint of "X.time" and "B.time" and "centralPrice" at "D.price", creating a text object with ObjectCreate named "signalPrefix + '_Text_Center'", setting OBJPROP_TEXT to "Bullish Crab" or "Bearish Crab" based on "patternType", and configuring "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "clrBlack", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE" to 11, "OBJPROP_FONT" to "Arial Bold", and "OBJPROP_ALIGN" to "ALIGN_CENTER" with ObjectSetString and "ObjectSetInteger". This ensures a comprehensive visual representation of the Crab pattern’s structure and type on the chart. When we run the program, here is a visualization of what we get.

From the image, we can see that we have added the edges and the labels to the pattern, making it more revealing and illustrative. What we need to do next is determine the trade levels for the pattern.

datetime lineStart = D.time; datetime lineEnd = D.time + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * 2 ; double entryPriceLevel, TP1Level, TP2Level, TP3Level, tradeDiff; if (patternType == "Bullish" ) { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = TP3Level - entryPriceLevel; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel + tradeDiff / 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel + 2 * tradeDiff / 3 ; } else { entryPriceLevel = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); TP3Level = C.price; tradeDiff = entryPriceLevel - TP3Level; TP1Level = entryPriceLevel - tradeDiff / 3 ; TP2Level = entryPriceLevel - 2 * tradeDiff / 3 ; } DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix + "_EntryLine" , lineStart, entryPriceLevel, lineEnd, clrMagenta ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix + "_TP1Line" , lineStart, TP1Level, lineEnd, clrForestGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix + "_TP2Line" , lineStart, TP2Level, lineEnd, clrGreen ); DrawDottedLine(signalPrefix + "_TP3Line" , lineStart, TP3Level, lineEnd, clrDarkGreen ); datetime labelTime = lineEnd + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) / 2 ; string entryLabel = patternType == "Bullish" ? "BUY (" : "SELL (" ; entryLabel += DoubleToString (entryPriceLevel, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_EntryLabel" , entryLabel, labelTime, entryPriceLevel, clrMagenta , 11 , true ); string tp1Label = "TP1 (" + DoubleToString (TP1Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_TP1Label" , tp1Label, labelTime, TP1Level, clrForestGreen , 11 , true ); string tp2Label = "TP2 (" + DoubleToString (TP2Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_TP2Label" , tp2Label, labelTime, TP2Level, clrGreen , 11 , true ); string tp3Label = "TP3 (" + DoubleToString (TP3Level, _Digits ) + ")" ; DrawTextEx(signalPrefix + "_TP3Label" , tp3Label, labelTime, TP3Level, clrDarkGreen , 11 , true );

Here, we continue defining and visualizing trade levels for the detected pattern. First, we set "lineStart" to the D pivot’s time ("D.time") and "lineEnd" to two periods ahead using "PeriodSeconds(_Period) * 2", and declare variables "entryPriceLevel", "TP1Level", "TP2Level", "TP3Level", and "tradeDiff" for trade calculations. Then, for a bullish pattern ("patternType == 'Bullish'"), we set "entryPriceLevel" to the current ask price with SymbolInfoDouble, "TP3Level" to the C pivot’s price, calculate "tradeDiff" as "TP3Level - entryPriceLevel", and compute "TP1Level" and "TP2Level" as one-third and two-thirds of "tradeDiff" added to "entryPriceLevel"; for a bearish pattern, we use the bid price, set "TP3Level" to C’s price, calculate "tradeDiff" as "entryPriceLevel - TP3Level", and compute "TP1Level" and "TP2Level" by subtracting one-third and two-thirds of the trade difference.

Next, we draw four dotted horizontal lines using "DrawDottedLine": an entry line at "entryPriceLevel" in magenta, and take-profit lines at "TP1Level" (forest green), "TP2Level" (green), and "TP3Level" (dark green), spanning from "lineStart" to "lineEnd". Last, we set "labelTime" to "lineEnd" plus half a period, create label texts with prices formatted via DoubleToString (e.g., "BUY (price)" or "SELL (price)" for entry, "TP1 (price)", etc.), and use "DrawTextEx" to draw these labels at "labelTime" with corresponding colors, font size 11, and anchored above the price levels. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish pattern:

Bullish pattern:

From the images, we can see that we have correctly mapped the trade levels. What we need to do now is initiate the actual trade positions, and that is all.

int currentBarIndex = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; if (g_patternFormationBar == - 1 ) { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern detected on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation on next bar." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar) { Print ( "Pattern is repainting; still on locked formation bar " , currentBarIndex, ". No trade yet." ); return ; } if (currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar) { if (g_lockedPatternX == X.time) { Print ( "Confirmed pattern (locked on bar " , g_patternFormationBar, "). Opening trade on bar " , currentBarIndex, "." ); g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; if (AllowTrading && ! PositionSelect ( _Symbol )) { double entryPriceTrade = 0 , stopLoss = 0 , takeProfit = 0 ; point = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_POINT ); bool tradeResult = false ; if (patternType == "Bullish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double diffTrade = TP2Level - entryPriceTrade; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade - diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Crab Signal" ); if (tradeResult) { Print ( "Buy order opened successfully." ); } else { Print ( "Buy order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else if (patternType == "Bearish" ) { entryPriceTrade = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double diffTrade = entryPriceTrade - TP2Level; stopLoss = entryPriceTrade + diffTrade * 3 ; takeProfit = TP2Level; tradeResult = obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPriceTrade, stopLoss, takeProfit, "Crab Signal" ); if (tradeResult) { Print ( "Sell order opened successfully." ); } else { Print ( "Sell order failed: " , obj_Trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } } else { Print ( "A position is already open for " , _Symbol , ". No new trade executed." ); } } else { g_patternFormationBar = currentBarIndex; g_lockedPatternX = X.time; Print ( "Pattern has changed; updating lock on bar " , currentBarIndex, ". Waiting for confirmation." ); return ; } } } else { g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; }

First, we retrieve the current bar index with "Bars(_Symbol, _Period) - 1" and store it in "currentBarIndex". Then, if no pattern is locked ("g_patternFormationBar == -1"), we set "g_patternFormationBar" to "currentBarIndex", lock the X pivot time in "g_lockedPatternX" with "X.time", log the detection indicating a wait for confirmation, and exit. Next, if still on the formation bar ("currentBarIndex == g_patternFormationBar"), we log that the pattern is repainting and exit to avoid premature trading.

Last, if a new bar has formed ("currentBarIndex > g_patternFormationBar") and the X pivot matches "g_lockedPatternX", we confirm the pattern, log it, update "g_patternFormationBar", and check if trading is allowed with "AllowTrading" and no open positions exist via PositionSelect; for a bullish pattern, we set "entryPriceTrade" to the ask price, calculate "diffTrade" as "TP2Level - entryPriceTrade", set "stopLoss" three times this distance below, set "takeProfit" to "TP2Level", and execute a buy with "obj_Trade.Buy" using "LotSize" and "Crab Signal" comment, logging success or failure; for a bearish pattern, we use the bid price, set "stopLoss" three times above, and execute a sell with "obj_Trade.Sell"; if trading is disallowed or a position exists, we log no trade; if the pattern changes, we update the lock and wait; if no pattern is found, we reset "g_patternFormationBar" and "g_lockedPatternX", ensuring confirmed Crab patterns trigger trades with precise risk management. Lastly, we just need to delete the patterns from the chart when we remove the program.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "CR_" ); ArrayResize (pivots, 0 ); g_patternFormationBar = - 1 ; g_lockedPatternX = 0 ; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the OnDeinit event handler to ensure proper cleanup when the EA is removed from the chart. First, we remove all chart objects with the "CR_" prefix using ObjectsDeleteAll to clear visual elements like triangles, trendlines, and labels associated with Crab patterns. Then, we proceed to resize the "pivots" array to 0 with ArrayResize to clear stored pivot data. Next, we reset "g_patternFormationBar" to -1 and "g_lockedPatternX" to 0 to clear pattern tracking variables. Last, we call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring it reflects the removal of all objects and data. This ensures a clean exit, freeing resources and preventing residual elements. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Bearish signal:

Bullish signal:

From the image, we can see that we plot the harmonic pattern and are still able to trade it accordingly once it is confirmed, hence achieving our objective of identifying, plotting, and trading the pattern. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a Crab Pattern system in MQL5, leveraging price action to identify bullish and bearish Crab harmonic patterns with precise Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with calculated entry, stop loss, and multi-level take-profit points, visualized through dynamic chart objects like triangles and trendlines.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

By leveraging the concepts and implementation presented, you can adapt this Crab pattern system to your trading style, enhancing your algorithmic strategies. Happy trading!