Discussing the article: "DoEasy. Service functions (Part 2): Inside Bar pattern"
Congratulations Artyom on your new interesting article. Keep up the good work.
Great read, though I didn't get through all the letters)
During the test I failed to open any orders, but the patterns are displayed.
Waiting for continuation
//--- Возвращаем факт того, что бар справа полностью находится внутри размеров бара слева return(bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low())
Classically, one of the borders of the inner bar can coincide with the corresponding border of the previous bar (but not both at once), i.e. the size of the inner bar remains smaller than the previous one:
Classically, one of the borders of the inner bar can coincide with the corresponding border of the previous bar (but not both at once), i.e. the size of the inner bar remains smaller than the previous one:
It can't. It will be a different pattern.....
TBH - two (three or more) consecutive bars with the same maximum.
The difference between the maximums of adjacent bars should not exceed 3 points. The nature of the set-up is bilateral. Breakdown of the maximum is a strong signal of trend continuation.
TBL - two (three or more) consecutive bars with the same minimum.
The difference between the minimums of adjacent bars should not exceed 3 points. The nature of the set-up is bilateral. A breakdown of the minimum is a strong signal of the trend continuation.
And this is an internal bar
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Check out the new article: DoEasy. Service functions (Part 2): Inside Bar pattern.
In this article, we will continue to look at price patterns in the DoEasy library. We will also create the Inside Bar pattern class of the Price Action formations.
We continue to develop patterns formed based on timeseries data. In the first article on the pattern series, we have created a toolkit for searching and displaying various patterns, and created functionality for searching for the Pin Bar pattern from the Price Action formations. In this article, we will continue to develop and refine the functionality for searching for various patterns on price charts and create the search for Price Action's "Inside Bar" patterns.
If the Pin Bar pattern is a one-bar formation and is searched by the proportions of one bar, then the Inside Bar is a two-bar formation consisting of two bars - the mother bar (bar on the left) and the defining bar (bar on the right):
Author: Artyom Trishkin