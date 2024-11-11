DoEasy.服务功能（第 2 部分）：孕线形态

目录

概念

我们继续开发基于时间序列数据形成的形态。在形态系列的第一篇文章中，我们创建了一个用于搜索和显示各种形态的工具包，并创建了从价格行为形态中搜索 Pin Bar 形态的功能。在本文中，我们将继续开发和完善在价格图表上搜索各种形态的功能，并创建价格行为 "Inside Bar" 形态搜索。

如果 "针形柱"（Pin Bar）形态是一个单柱形态，并通过一个柱形的比例进行搜索，那么 "孕线"（Inside Bar）就是一个由两个柱形组成的双柱形态 - 母柱形（左侧柱形）和界定柱形（右侧柱形）：





在寻找这种形态时，仅仅比较一个柱的比例是不够的。在这里，我们需要比较附近的两个柱形。此外，这种形态可以排成一排，然后母柱将是所有相互嵌套的形态的母柱，并且是最左边的一条，而会有许多定义条 - 每个嵌套形态的每个右柱。最右边的柱形将是整个嵌套形态的最后一个定义柱形。为了搜索此类结构，我们将实现一个通用功能，并在形态属性集中增加一个属性 - 母柱的开启时间。根据柱条和定义柱的开启时间差，我们可以确定整个嵌套形态所包含的柱数。这对于在图表上绘制图案标签非常有用。换句话说，除了可以在图表上用一个简单的点来标记每个形态外，我们还可以通过在形态中包含的柱形周围画一个框架来直观地指示形态。因此，我们可以在图表上选择不同的形态显示方法。

此外，今天创建的功能将有助于我们创建其他形态类型。





改进库类

在开始执行下一个形态的代码之前，让我们先完成现成的文件和库类。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 中，将 "位图" 对象类型添加到库对象类型列表中：

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GGLARE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER,

OBJ_BITMAP 类型的对象可以附加一个bmp 资源，并在其上绘制各种基本元素。这种对象与柱的时间和价格挂钩。我们将用它们来勾勒出带有框架的形态柱。



除了形态对象会存储形成形态的柱形的时间外，我们还将在库的柱形对象中添加在其上发现的形态类型。由于形态类型是位标志，一个变量中可以存储多种不同类型的形态。然后，从这个变量的值中，我们可以随时提取出柱形上所有形态的类型和名称。

当从用户程序中搜索要处理的形态时，这样做非常方便：我们获取一个柱形对象，检查在其上找到的形态类型，然后处理那些标记被写入变量的模式。

在柱形对象的整数属性中再添加一个属性，将柱形对象的整数属性从 13 个增加到 14 个：

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 )

在使用时间序列列表搜索形态并在柱形上找到形态时，我们会将找到的形态类型添加到柱形对象中的这个变量中。根据搜索不同类型形态的结果，可以在一个柱形中记录所发现的不同类型形态的标志。

在可能的柱形对象排序条件列表中添加按柱形上的形态类型排序：

#define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_PATTERN_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, };





以前，在形态类型列表中为 Harami 形态指定的值为 0。这并不完全正确。如果 0 表示柱形上没有形态则更好。

让我们来解决这个问题，并添加一个宏替换，显示库中可供搜索的形态总数：

enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { PATTERN_TYPE_NONE = 0x0 , PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x1 , PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x2 , PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x4 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x8 , PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x10 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x20 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x40 , PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x80 , PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x100 , PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x200 , PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x400 , PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x800 , PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x1000 , PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x2000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x4000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x8000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x10000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x20000 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x40000 , PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x80000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x100000 , PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x200000 , PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x400000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x800000 , PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x1000000 , }; #define PATTERNS_TOTAL ( 26 )





在形态的整数属性列表中添加一个新属性，存储母柱的时间，并将形态整数属性的数量从 9 个增加到 10 个：

enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0 , PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, PATTERN_PROP_ID, PATTERN_PROP_TIME, PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME, PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 )





在可能的形态排序条件列表中添加新属性排序：

#define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0 , SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, SORT_BY_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME, SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, };





在图形元素类型列表中添加新类型（位图对象）：

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, };

这是一种与价格/时间坐标绑定的新型图库图形对象，允许您以与图库图形用户界面元素相同的方式在其上绘图。因此，它被列入了这个列表。除了在价格图表上勾画形态柱形外，我们可能还会将其用于满足库的其他需求。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 库文件中 ，添加新库消息的索引：

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_FOUND, MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_TIME, MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_PRICE, };

及与新增索引相对应的消息：

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3260 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3260 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Не найдено","Not found"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal"}, {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},

...

{ "Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи" , "Ratio of candle body to full candle size" }, { "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size" }, { "Типы паттернов на баре" , "Types of patterns on the bar" },

...

{ "Код" , "Code" }, { "Время определяющего бара" , "Time of the defining bar" }, { "Время \"материнского\" бара" , "Time open of the mother bar" }, { "Идентификатор паттерна" , "Pattern ID" }, { "Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном" , "Pattern Control object ID" },

...



{ "Расширенный стандартный графический объект" , "Extended standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" },

...

{ "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, { "Описание графического элемента" , "Description of the graphic element" }, { "Заголовок подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip header" }, { "Текст подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip title" }, { "Не удалось установить значение времени Bitmap-объекту" , "Failed to set time value to Bitmap object" }, { "Не удалось установить значение цены Bitmap-объекту" , "Failed to set price value to Bitmap object" }, };





通常需要检查传递给函数和方法的交易品种和图表周期值的有效性。为避免代码重复，请在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh中执行返回正确交易品种名称和图表周期的函数：

string CorrectSymbol( const string symbol) { return (symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CorrectTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return (timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); }

如果传递的图表周期为NULL值、空字符串、0 或PERIOD_CURRENT，函数将返回当前交易品种或时间框架。在其他任何情况下，它们都会返回传递给函数的值。因此，我们将逐步用这些函数替换库中所有需要对传递给方法的值的有效性进行类似检查的代码。



我们还将在此添加返回形态说明的函数：

string PatternTypeDescription( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { switch (type) { case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI); case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS); case PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE); case PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS); case PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER); case PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER); case PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN); case PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS); case PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL); case PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE); } }

根据传递给函数的形态类型，将返回相应的文本描述。





返回 ulong 变量中形态的数量和列表的函数：

int ListPatternsInVar( const ulong var , ulong &array[]) { int size= 0 ; ulong x= 1 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<PATTERNS_TOTAL;i++) { x=(i> 1 ? x* 2 : 1 ); ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type=(ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)x; bool res=( var & type)==type; if (res) { size++; ArrayResize(array,size,PATTERNS_TOTAL- 1 ); array[size- 1 ]=type; } } return size; }

该函数获取包含形态标志的变量和一个数组，从该变量中提取的形态类型将写入数组。由于每个标志的大小是前一个标志的两倍，因此很容易根据循环索引的值形成循环中的标志值，然后在变量值中查找是否存在这样的标志。如果将该标记写入变量，则形态类型将写入数组，数组先前增加 1，以写入新的形态类型。在按形态类型循环结束时，以标志形式写入变量的所有形态都将被输入数组，然后可在程序中使用。





向日志发送 ulong 变量中形态类型描述的函数：



void PatternsInVarDescriptionPrint( const ulong var , const bool dash= false ) { ulong array[]; int total=ListPatternsInVar( var ,array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) Print((dash ? " - " : "" ),PatternTypeDescription((ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i])); }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。





返回对 ulong 变量中形态类型描述的函数：



string PatternsInVarDescription( const ulong var , const bool dash= false ) { ulong array[]; int total=ListPatternsInVar( var ,array); string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) txt+=((dash ? " - " : "" )+PatternTypeDescription((ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i]))+(i<total- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; }

所有这些函数都可以从程序的任何地方访问，用户可以轻松访问在一个柱形上检测到的形态列表。柱属性中现在有一个变量，用于存储找到的形态的标志。根据该属性的值并使用函数，我们可以随时提取柱形上的所有类型的形态，并在程序中进行处理。这就是我们在测试 EA 中要做的事情。





MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 文件中的图形元素对象类是创建更复杂图形用户界面元素的基础，但该类中的一些变量是派生类无法访问的。让我们把这些变量和方法从私有部分移到受保护部分：



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element_main; CGCnvElement *m_element_base; CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; color m_array_colors_bg[]; color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; bool m_gradient_v; bool m_gradient_c; int m_init_relative_x; int m_init_relative_y; color m_array_colors_bg_init[]; int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y;

...

long m_long_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; protected : void Initialize( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string descript, const bool movable, const bool activity); private :





在处理文本的方法部分，编写两个访问私有类属性设置的方法：



void SetTextLastX( const int x) { this .m_text_x=x; } void SetTextLastY( const int y) { this .m_text_y=y; }

这些方法在继承类的构造函数中非常有用，因为将这些变量放在类的受保护部分会对其他类造成更大的修改。目前，我们将使用这些方法，而无需重命名变量。

到目前为止，我们使用的对象都是基于OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL - "图形标签" 对象：





您还可以从 ENUM_BASE_CORNER 枚举中选择位图锚定角。

这些对象的屏幕坐标以像素为单位，适用于创建图形控件。

但是，如果我们需要将这样一个对象与价格/时间坐标绑定，同时在对象内部使用与在画布上完全相同的绘制可能性，那么 OBJ_BITMAP 图形对象就能帮上忙了：





这是完全相同的图形对象，它可以使用光栅图像文件或动态创建的资源作为图像，并在其中进行渲染。

CCanvas 类方法允许创建位图对象。因此，我们只需在图形元素类的基础上稍加修改，创建一个绘图对象类。







位图图形元素类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ 库文件夹中，创建 CGCnvBitmap 类的新文件 GCnvBitmap.mqh。

该类应从图形元素类派生，其文件应包含在创建类的文件中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" class CGCnvBitmap : public CGCnvElement { }





在类的主体中，我们只需要一些私有变量和处理这些变量的方法、一个创建对象的虚拟方法以及构造函数和析构函数。其他一切都已在父类中实现：

class CGCnvBitmap : public CGCnvElement { private : datetime m_time; double m_price; protected : CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h); public : virtual bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= false , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvBitmap() { this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; } ~CGCnvBitmap() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); } bool SetTime( const datetime time); bool SetPrice( const double price); bool SetTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price); datetime Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } };





所有构造函数都是父类构造函数的副本，初始化时使用父类的默认构造函数：

CGCnvBitmap::CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= false , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetTextAnchor( 0 ); this .SetTextLastX( 0 ); this .SetTextLastY( 0 ); this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, 0 , 0 ,w,h,redraw)) { this .Initialize(element_type,element_id,element_num, 0 , 0 ,w,h,descript,movable,activity); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); this .SetTimePrice(time,price); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvBitmap::CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetTextAnchor( 0 ); this .SetTextLastX( 0 ); this .SetTextLastY( 0 ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; this .m_shadow= false ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, 0 , 0 ,w,h, false )) { this .Initialize(element_type, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,w,h,descript, false , false ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); this .SetTimePrice(time,price); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }

在这里，我们使用父类的默认构造函数，因为所有对象参数都是在该构造函数中设置并创建的。为了不在构造函数中重新定义参数，也为了不删除和重新创建一个新类型的对象，我们在这些构造函数中使用父对象的默认构造函数来完成所有这些工作。





创建图形位图对象的虚拟方法：

bool CGCnvBitmap::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmap((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id),wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } int err=:: GetLastError (); int code=(err== 0 ? (w< 1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH : h< 1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT : ERR_OBJECT_ERROR ) : err); string subj=(w< 1 ? "Width=" +( string )w+ ". " : h< 1 ? "Height=" +( string )h+ ". " : "" ); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE+subj,code, true ); return false ; }

在这里，与父类的相同方法不同，该方法用于创建 CCanvas 类的 CreateBitmap() 方法，而不是 CreateBitmapLabel() 方法。这是该方法与父类方法的唯一区别。





为位图对象设置价格和时间坐标的方法：

bool CGCnvBitmap::SetTime( const datetime time) { string name= this .NameObj(); if (name== NULL || name== "" ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s%s. %s %s" ,DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_TIME),CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } this .m_time=time; return true ; } bool CGCnvBitmap::SetPrice( const double price) { string name= this .NameObj(); if (name== NULL || name== "" ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetDouble ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s%s. %s %s" ,DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_PRICE),CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } this .m_price=price; return true ; } bool CGCnvBitmap::SetTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price) { if (! this .SetTime(time)) return false ; return this .SetPrice(price); }

false

true

简而言之：如果无法在图形对象中设置属性，我们会在日志中显示相关信息并返回当属性成功设置到对象时，新值将写入类变量并返回





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GraphElmControl.mqh 文件中的图形元素管理类中，声明创建位图对象的方法：

class CGraphElmControl : public CObject { private : int m_type; int m_type_node; void SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj( const long chart_id, const string name); public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetTypeNode( const int type_node) { this .m_type_node=type_node; } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr);





我们在类主体之外编写其实现：

CGCnvBitmap *CGraphElmControl::CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { CGCnvBitmap *obj= new CGCnvBitmap(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, NULL , NULL ,obj_id, 0 ,chart_id,wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr, 200 ); return obj; }

该方法将创建一个 CDCnvBitmap 类的新对象，参数传递给它，画布不透明度等于 200，并返回指向所创建对象的指针。





现在，在 CBaseObj 库的基础对象类中，即在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh 文件中，编写用于创建位图对象的方法：

CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,name,x,y,w,h); } CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,chart_id,wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr); } CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,:: ChartID (),wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr);} CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,time,price,w,h,clr); }

创建绘图对象的三种方法：(1) 在指定子窗口中的指定图表上创建；(2) 在指定子窗口中的当前图表上创建；(3) 在主窗口中的当前图表上创建。这些方法只是简单地返回调用创建 CGraphElmControl 类位图对象的方法的结果，该方法使用了上述指定的参数。



现在，我们可以从任何库对象中创建一个绘图对象，从而进行可视化设计。顺便提一下，以前我们已经可以从任何库对象中创建一些图形基本元素和图形用户界面元素。现在，一个位图对象已被添加到列表中。

图形表单对象的类继承自图形元素类。因此，图形元素文件与表单对象类文件相关联。由于我们现在有了另一个从图形元素继承而来的类 - 位图对象类，为了以最佳方式将所有这些类相互连接起来，我们将把位图对象类文件连接到窗体对象类文件。由于该类是从图形元素派生出来的，因此这两个类都可以在表单对象类中使用。



MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 表单对象类文件接收位图对象类文件，而不是图形元素文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvBitmap.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement {

现在，元素对象和位图对象都可以在表单对象中使用。因此，在其他需要使用元素对象的文件中，这两个对象都可以使用。





将找到的对象输入到柱形对象中。

为此，在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh 柱形对象类文件的公共部分中，编写向柱形属性添加新模式类型的方法：

CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); void AddPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern_type) { this .m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE] |=pattern_type; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const ; CBar(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR; } CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const string source); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

该方法接收形态类型，其值（位掩码）被添加到 BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE 属性值中。通过使用逻辑 "或" 操作符，我们可以为变量添加不同的类型，而不会覆盖变量值。因此，一个变量中可以存储多个不同类型的形态。





在柱形属性描述部分 声明在传递的数组中返回形态列表的方法的方法，以及向日志输出柱形形态列表的方法：



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); int GetPatternsList( ulong &array[]); void PatternTypeDescriptionPrint( const bool dash= false ); };





在设置柱形对象参数的方法中，将柱形的形态类型设置为不存在（变量值为零）：

void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE, 0 ); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); this .m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode( this .m_type); }





在类主体之外，编写返回所传递数组中形态列表的方法：

int CBar::GetPatternsList( ulong &array[]) { return ListPatternsInVar( this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE),array); }

数组被传递给该方法，并返回执行上述 ListPatternsInVar() 函数的结果。在这种情况下，柱形上所有形态的列表会被放入由链接传递给该方法的数组中。





在日志中显示对柱形描述的方法：



void CBar::PatternTypeDescriptionPrint( const bool dash= false ) { ulong patt= this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE); :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE), ": " ,(patt> 0 ? "" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY))); if (patt> 0 ) :: Print (PatternsInVarDescription(patt,dash)); }

在此之前，我们编写了 PatternsInVarDescription() 函数，该函数返回一个字符串，其中包含变量中所有标记的形态的描述。在此，我们将存储 BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE 柱形属性的变量值发送到该函数，并将从函数接收到的字符串打印到日志中。





在返回柱形整数属性描述的方法中，添加返回 BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE 属性值描述：

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_FOUND) : "

" +PatternsInVarDescription( this .GetProperty(property), true )) ) : "" ); }





让我们对文件 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\Pattern.mqh 进行改进。

由于我们将把指向柱形对象的指针放在形态对象上，而柱形对象是在形态对象上找到的，因此我们需要在形态对象类文件中包含柱形对象类文件。该形态有一个基础柱和一个 "母" 柱。对于基础柱形，我们将使用指向柱形对象（形态所在的柱形）的指针。对于 "母" 柱，我们将创建 MqlRates 结构，柱形数据将存储在其中。这样，我们就能始终获得形态 "覆盖" 的所有柱形数据。顺便说一下，如果形态是单柱，那么母柱和基柱就是同一个单柱。我们将使用在此创建的位图对象来 "勾勒" 图案。我们将在抽象模式对象类的受保护部分声明指向类对象的指针。为了能够计算出覆盖形态柱形所需的尺寸，我们需要知道图表的尺寸和参数。声明变量，用于存储计算位图对象大小所需的图表参数。



#include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Bar.mqh" class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private : CBar *m_bar_pattern; MqlRates m_mother_bar_prop; long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected : CForm *m_form; CGCnvBitmap *m_bitmap; int m_digits; ulong m_symbol_code; string m_name_graph_obj; double m_price; color m_color_bullish; color m_color_bearish; color m_color_bidirect; color m_color; color m_color_panel_bullish; color m_color_panel_bearish; color m_color_panel_bidirect; int m_bars_formation; bool m_draw_dots; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_height_px; double m_chart_price_max; double m_chart_price_min; public :





在类的公有部分，添加用于设置和返回新属性和指针的方法：

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CPattern *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CForm *GetForm( void ) { return this .m_form;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const ; CPattern(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected : CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates); public : ~CPattern( void ); ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } double BarPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } void SetPatternBar(CBar *bar) { this .m_bar_pattern=bar; } void SetMotherBarData( MqlRates &data); void SetMotherBarOpen( const double open) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.open=open; } void SetMotherBarHigh( const double high) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.high=high; } void SetMotherBarLow( const double low) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.low=low; } void SetMotherBarClose( const double close) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.close=close; } void SetBarsInNestedFormations( const int bars) { this .m_bars_formation=bars; } CBar *PatternBar( void ) const { return this .m_bar_pattern; } datetime MotherBarTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME); } double MotherBarOpen( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.open; } double MotherBarHigh( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.high; } double MotherBarLow( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.low; } double MotherBarClose( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.close; } int BarsInNestedFormations( void ) const { return this .m_bars_formation; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } string DirectDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( void ); protected : void SetColorBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_bidirect=clr; } bool CreateInfoPanel( void ); virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ){} int GetBitmapWidth( void ); int GetBitmapHeight( void ); public : bool DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ); void SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ); void SetDrawAsDots( const bool flag) { this .m_draw_dots=flag; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); virtual void Draw( const bool redraw); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ); void HideInfoPanel( void ); bool BitmapSetWidth( const int width); bool BitmapSetHeight( const int height); bool BitmapResize( const int w, const int h); void SetChartScale( const int scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels( const int height) { this .m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartPriceMax( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_min=price; } int ChartScale( void ) const { return this .m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_height_px; } double ChartPriceMax( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_min; } };





在抽象形态类构造函数中，替换双向图案标签颜色，并设置图像对象指针（NULL）、点绘制标志（true）和嵌套形态数量的默认值 为 1（无嵌套形态）：

CPattern::CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_symbol_code= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); ulong code=( ulong )rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+ this .m_symbol_code; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_name_graph_obj=:: StringFormat ( "%s_p%lu" , this .m_name_program,code); this .m_color_bullish= clrBlue ; this .m_color_bearish= clrRed ; this .m_color_bidirect= clrMediumSeaGreen ; if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bullish; this .m_price=rates.low; } else if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bearish; this .m_price=rates.high; } else { this .m_color= this .m_color_bidirect; this .m_price=(rates.open+rates.close)/ 2 ; } this .m_color_panel_bullish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bearish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bidirect= clrLightGray ; this .m_form= NULL ; this .m_bitmap= NULL ; this .m_draw_dots= true ; this .m_bars_formation= 1 ; }





在类的析构函数中，删除位图对象：

CPattern::~CPattern( void ) { if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) delete this .m_form; if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) delete this .m_bitmap; this .DeleteGraphObj(); }





在返回整数模式属性描述的方法中，添加显示模式母柱的开启时间：

string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





实现设置 "母" 柱数据的方法：

void CPattern::SetMotherBarData( MqlRates &data) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.open=data.open; this .m_mother_bar_prop.high=data.high; this .m_mother_bar_prop.low=data.low; this .m_mother_bar_prop.close=data.close; this .m_mother_bar_prop.time=data.time; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME,data.time); }

该方法接收柱形结构，并将必要的结构字段设置为 m_mother_bar_prop 类成员变量结构的相应结构字段。此外，通过的柱形结构中的时间会被写入母柱的时间属性 - 该值存在于对象属性中，应正确填写。

在图表上显示信息面板的方法接收输入时，需要重新绘制图表 。如果变量值设置为 true，图表将重新绘制 ：

void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) if (! this .CreateInfoPanel()) return ; int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=(x+ this .m_form.Width() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+ this .m_form.Height()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : y); if ( this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this .m_form.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

这样做的目的是，当鼠标光标悬停在有形态的柱形上时，带有形态描述的面板就会立即出现。如果该柱形上有多个形态，那么在图表上显示所有信息面板时，该变量的值都应设置为 false，只有最后一个形态的值设置为 true。在这种情况下，只有在显示最后一个面板（而不是每个面板）后才会重新绘制图表。



由于在图表上显示图案有两种方式 - 点和位图对象，因此让我们最终确定在图表上显示形态图标的方法：

void CPattern::Show( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) this .m_bitmap.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

如果我们使用点，那么就像之前一样打开图形对象的可见性。如果我们使用位图对象，则调用其 Show() 方法（如果存在）。因此，如果设置了重绘标记，就会更新图表。

同样，改进隐藏图表上形态图标的方法：

void CPattern::Hide( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) this .m_bitmap.Hide(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }





计算位图对象宽度的方法：

int CPattern::GetBitmapWidth( void ) { int px= int ( 1 << this .m_chart_scale); int num_bars=:: Bars ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .MotherBarTime(), this .Time()); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars=( int ) this .Candles(); return (px*num_bars* 2 )-px+ 1 ; }

根据图表比例，我们以像素为单位计算柱形的宽度。然后，我们以柱数为单位获取形态的宽度，再根据这两个值计算并返回形态对象所需的宽度。





计算绘图对象高度的方法：

int CPattern::GetBitmapHeight( void ) { double chart_price_range= this .m_chart_price_max- this .m_chart_price_min; double patt_price_range= this .MotherBarHigh()- this .MotherBarLow(); return ( int ) ceil (patt_price_range* this .m_chart_height_px/chart_price_range)+ 8 ; }

在这里，我们可以得到从图表最高价到最低价的图表价格范围，以及从高位母柱到低位母柱的形态价格范围。然后以像素为单位计算一个范围与另一个范围的比率，并返回得到的位图对象高度，在此基础上增加 8 个像素 - 顶部 4 个，底部 4 个。

在 "Pin Bar" 形态构造函数中，设置嵌套形态的数量等于形态柱的值(1)：

CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Pin Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 1 ); this .m_bars_formation=( int ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }





现在，让我们为新的 "Inside Bar" 价格行为形态创建类。



"孕线"形态类

在编写抽象模式和 "Pin Bar" 形态类的同一文件中创建新的 Inside Bar 形态类。基本上，我们只需要编写（覆盖）形态的一些虚拟方法和属性值。该类应从抽象模式对象类派生：

class CPatternInsideBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); void CreateBitmapView( void ); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); } virtual void Draw( const bool redraw); CPatternInsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };





在类构造函数中，设置形态名称、形态柱数（等于 2）以及嵌套构造的柱数（等于 2）- 无嵌套构造：

CPatternInsideBar::CPatternInsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Inside Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 2 ); this .m_bars_formation=( int ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }





定义信息面板外观的虚拟方法：

void CPatternInsideBar::CreateInfoPanelView( void ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return ; color clr[ 2 ]={ this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bidirect,- 5 ), this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bidirect, 15 )}; this .m_form.SetBackgroundColor( this .m_color_panel_bidirect, true ); this .m_form.SetBorderColor( clrGray , true ); string name=:: StringFormat ( "Inside Bar (%lu bars)" , int ( this .Time()- this .MotherBarTime())/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe())+ 1 ); string param= this .DirectDescription(); int x= 3 ; int y= 20 ; int w= 4 +(:: fmax ( 20 + this .m_form.TextWidth(name),:: fmax (x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(param),x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))))); int h= 2 +( 20 + this .m_form.TextHeight( this .DirectDescription())+ this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))); this .m_form.SetWidth(w); this .m_form.SetHeight(h); int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY()); this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy); this .m_form.Erase(clr, 200 , true , false ); this .m_form.DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .m_form.Width(), this .m_form.Height(), 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , this .m_form.BorderColor(), 200 ); this .m_form.DrawIconInfo( 1 , 1 , 200 ); this .m_form.Text( 20 , 3 ,name, clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.DrawLine( 1 , 18 , this .m_form.Width()- 1 , 18 , clrDarkGray , 250 ); y= 20 ; this .m_form.Text(x,y,param, clrBlack , 200 ); y+= this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time())); this .m_form.Text(x,y,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.Update( true ); }

对于每种形态，我们都将创建自己的虚拟方法来创建信息面板的外观，因为每种形态都有自己的一组重要参数，这些参数可以显示在面板上，以便对形态进行更直观的描述。





在图表上绘制形态图标的方法：

void CPatternInsideBar::Draw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { CPattern::Draw(redraw); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) { if (! this .CreateBitmap()) return ; } this .Show(redraw); }

方法的逻辑在注释中有所描述。父类方法在图表上创建并绘制形态标签（点）。因此，如果设置了绘制点的标志，就会使用父类方法绘制点。

否则，将创建位图对象并显示在图表上。





创建位图对象的方法：



bool CPatternInsideBar::CreateBitmap( void ) { if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) return true ; datetime time= this .MotherBarTime(); double price=( this .MotherBarHigh()+ this .MotherBarLow())/ 2 ; int w= this .GetBitmapWidth(); int h= this .GetBitmapHeight(); this .m_bitmap= this .CreateBitmap( this .ID(), this .GetChartID(), 0 , this .Name(),time,price,w,h, this .m_color_bidirect); if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return false ; :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); :: ObjectSetString ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); this .CreateBitmapView(); return true ; }





创建位图对象外观的方法：

void CPatternInsideBar::CreateBitmapView( void ) { this .m_bitmap.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); int x= this .m_bitmap.Width()/ 2 - int ( 1 << this .m_chart_scale)/ 2 ; this .m_bitmap.DrawRectangleFill(x, 0 , this .m_bitmap.Width()- 1 , this .m_bitmap.Height()- 1 , this .m_color_bidirect, 80 ); this .m_bitmap.DrawRectangle(x, 0 , this .m_bitmap.Width()- 1 , this .m_bitmap.Height()- 1 , clrGray ); this .m_bitmap.Update( false ); }

在此，用透明色填充画布，计算勾勒形态柱的矩形的初始 X 坐标。然后，以计算出的 X 坐标为起点，用双向形态设置的颜色和 80 的不透明度填充矩形区域，并用灰色矩形勾勒出填充区域的轮廓。完成后，更新资源，无需重新绘制图表。





每个搜索到的形态及其参数都由形态管理类对象控制和处理。当权限被设置为搜索具有指定类型和指定形态搜索参数的形态时，就会创建一个这样的对象。在同一个类中，我们需要读取图表窗口的属性 - 这样就可以在创建控件对象时只读取一次，然后将读取的图表参数写入创建的形态对象。需要使用图表属性来确保每个单独形态的信息面板在显示时不会超出图表边缘。如果每次创建新的形态对象时都读取图表参数，将非常耗费资源，毕竟一个时间序列中有许多形态。此外，如果只需读取一次参数，然后在每个创建的形态中使用，为什么要每次都读取相同的参数呢？在创建勾勒形态柱的位图对象时，我们还需要图表参数。同样，每次都阅读相同的图表尺寸也不是最佳选择。因此，我们只有在创建形态控制对象时才会读取它们。但这里有一个细微差别：在改变图表尺寸时，所有先前读取的数据仍与已接收的数据相同。它们需要再次从图表中获取，并记录在每个形态的属性中。我们将在后续文章中完成这一点。

形态控制对象类位于 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh 中。我们将对其进行必要的修改：

class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; double m_point; bool m_used; bool m_drawing; bool m_draw_dots; ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; protected : double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; ulong m_object_id; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; CPattern m_pattern_instance; ulong m_symbol_code; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_height_px; double m_chart_price_max; double m_chart_price_min; virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size , MqlRates &mother_bar_data ) const { return WRONG_VALUE ; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL ; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return 0 ; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ) { return NULL ; } virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ) { return 0 ; } void SetBarData(CBar *bar, MqlRates &rates) const { if (bar== NULL ) return ; rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); rates.time=bar.Time(); } public : CPatternControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } void SetDrawing( const bool flag) { this .m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing( void ) const { return this .m_drawing; } void SetDrawingAsDots( const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDots( void ) const { return this .m_draw_dots; } void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } virtual ulong ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return this .m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } double Point ( void ) const { return this .m_point; } ulong SymbolCode( void ) const { return this .m_symbol_code; } void SetChartScale( const int scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels( const int height) { this .m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartPriceMax( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_min=price; } int ChartScale( void ) const { return this .m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_height_px; } double ChartPriceMax( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_min; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList( const uint min_body_size ); void DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ); protected : CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };

大多数方法无需介绍 - 其目的已在注释中说明，这些方法只设置或返回类对象的相应参数。现在，我们将把 MqlRates 结构的链接传递给形态搜索方法，并在其中设置母柱的数据。要设置这些数据，需要编写 SetBarData() 方法，该方法接收指向柱形对象的指针和指向 MqlRates 类型变量的链接。变量字段包含柱形对象的相应属性。CreateAndRefreshPatternList() 方法将接收最小烛体尺寸。随后，我将在形态控制对象中添加对该值的设置。该值将传递给形态搜索和更新方法。重点是在搜索形态时跳过尺寸小于该值的柱形。目前，我们将在此处传递 0，从而禁用该过滤器。





在类构造函数中，计算图表数据并将其写入新类变量：

CPatternControl::CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size( 60 ),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_used( true ),m_drawing( true ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this .m_type_pattern=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_point=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_list_series=list_series; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+= this .m_symbol.GetChar(i); this .m_chart_scale=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_SCALE ); this .m_chart_height_px=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_chart_price_max=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ); this .m_chart_price_min=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ); }





对搜索形态并将找到的形态添加到所有形态列表中的方法进行必要的改进：

int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList( const uint min_body_size ) { if (! this .m_used) return 0 ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); datetime time_open= 0 ; if (!:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ,time_open)) return 0 ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; MqlRates pattern_mother_bar_data={}; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction= this .FindPattern(bar.Time() ,min_body_size,pattern_mother_bar_data ); if (direction== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ulong code= this .GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); this .m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); int index= this .m_list_all_patterns.Search(& this .m_pattern_instance); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { CPattern *pattern= this .CreatePattern(direction, this .m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if (! this .m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue ; } bar.AddPattern(pattern.TypePattern()); pattern.SetPatternBar(bar); pattern.SetMotherBarData(pattern_mother_bar_data); pattern.SetChartHeightInPixels( this .m_chart_height_px); pattern.SetChartScale( this .m_chart_scale); pattern.SetChartPriceMax( this .m_chart_price_max); pattern.SetChartPriceMin( this .m_chart_price_min); if ( this .m_drawing) pattern.Draw( false ); } } this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }

现在，该方法接收到所需形态柱体的最小尺寸。将大小和母柱结构链接传递给形态搜索方法，母柱结构包含柱参数。如果找到了形态，则将找到的形态类型写入找到形态的柱形对象。同时，在柱形上找到的形态对象会接收柱形指针、母柱数据和图表数据。







设置将形态图标绘制为点的标志的方法：

void CPatternControl::SetDrawingAsDots( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { this .m_draw_dots=flag; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetDrawAsDots(flag); if (!flag) obj.DeleteGraphObj(); else obj.Draw( false ); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中详细说明。在这里，我们可以获得由该控制对象管理的形态列表。在每个形态对象中，我们都要输入用点绘制的标志。如果标志重置，我们就需要删除之前绘制的点，如果标志设置，我们就应该绘制它。在处理列表中所有形态的循环结束时，如果向该方法传递了重绘标记，图表将被重绘。







接下来，我们需要修改 Pin Bar 形态控制类。在形态搜索方法中添加 MqlRates 变量，以设置母柱数据：

class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size , MqlRates &mother_bar_data ) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };





在以指定方向创建形态的方法中，向 MqlRates 变量添加写入柱形数据：

CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; this .SetBarData(bar,rates); CPatternPinBar *obj= new CPatternPinBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,direction); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

之前，我们在这里逐个输入数据元素。现在，SetBarData() 方法中执行了这种逐元素输入的操作，虽然方法相同，但代码更短。





在搜索形态的方法中，将输入数据添加到发现图案的母柱数据中：

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bullish!= NULL && list_bullish.Total()> 0 ) { CBar *bar=list.At(list_bullish.Total()- 1 ); if (bar!= NULL ) { this .SetBarData(bar,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; } } CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bearish!= NULL && list_bearish.Total()> 0 ) { CBar *bar=list.At(list_bearish.Total()- 1 ); if (bar!= NULL ) { this .SetBarData(bar,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; } } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

由于 Pin Bar 是单柱形，因此母柱也是该形态的基础柱。







创建管理 Inside Bar 形态的类。该形态的结构是严格定义的，没有其他参数，只是基础柱（右侧）应完全位于母柱（左侧）的内部。没有其他参数。因此，任何 Inside Bar 形态都是一个时间序列上的唯一形态，而 Pin Bar 形态则不同，我们可以设置搜索参数，而且一个时间序列上可以有多个带有不同参数的 Pin Bar 形态。每种形态都有自己的控制对象。考虑到上述情况，对于 Inside Bar（孕线）形态，每个时间序列将始终只创建一个控制对象。

在 "Pin Bar" 控制类之后的同一文件中输入管理 "Inside Bar" 的新类：

class CPatternControlInsideBar : public CPatternControl { private : bool CheckInsideBar( const CBar *bar1, const CBar *bar0) const { if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; return (bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list, MqlRates &rates) const { bool res= false ; if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i> 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i- 1 ); if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; if (CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { this .SetBarData(bar1,rates); res= true ; } else break ; } return res; } protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

该类实际上是上一篇关于库形态的文章中提到的 Pin Bar 形态控制类的复制品。在类的构造函数中，将所有形态搜索条件设置为零，因为在这里不会用到它们。对象 ID 始终为 0，因为这是一个时间序列中的唯一对象：

ulong CPatternControlInsideBar::CreateObjectID( void ) { return 0 ; }





主要的形态搜索方法有：比较相邻两个柱形是否存在形态的方法和搜索母柱的方法：

bool CheckInsideBar( const CBar *bar1, const CBar *bar0) const { if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; return (bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list, MqlRates &rates) const { bool res= false ; if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i> 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i- 1 ); if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; if (CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { this .SetBarData(bar1,rates); res= true ; } else break ; } return res; }

形态搜索方法只是比较附近两个柱形的大小，然后返回右边柱形完全位于左边柱形内的标志。

在搜索母柱的方法中，我们在柱列表中循环搜索形态，如果找到形态，则将柱数据写入 MqlRates 变量，然后继续搜索下一对柱形。在循环的每次迭代中，搜索一直持续到遇到形态为止，母柱的数据会被写入每个连续柱的变量中。这样，我们就能找到所有嵌套形态，并最终从整个序列最左边的柱中获得母柱数据。





以指定方向创建形态的方法：

CPattern *CPatternControlInsideBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; this .SetBarData(bar,rates); CPatternInsideBar *obj= new CPatternInsideBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

该方法只需创建一个 Inside Bar 形态类的新对象，并返回创建新对象的结果。在用于创建新对象的字符串下面的所有内容，仍然是对已在类构造函数中赋值的对象属性进行无用的 0 赋值。但现在这些都保留。之后，可能还需要使用一些参数来识别形态。如果没有，那我就直接删除多余的代码。





搜索形态的方法：

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlInsideBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); CBar *bar_patt=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (bar_patt== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar_prev=list.At(i); if (bar_prev== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (! this .CheckInsideBar(bar_prev,bar_patt)) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (! this .FindMotherBar(list,mother_bar_data)) SetBarData(bar_prev,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

方法的逻辑在注释中有所描述。当前柱形的开启时间会传递给该方法。获取除当前柱形之外的所有柱形列表（我们不在零柱上查找形态）。在基于结果柱形列表的循环中，每隔两个附近的柱形检查它们是否符合形态标准。如果它们之间的关系是一种形态，我们就会寻找嵌套形态，即在额外的循环中寻找相邻的形态，直到找到为止。这样，我们就能找到整条相邻的形态链，其中最左边的柱形 - 它的左边柱形 - 将成为整条嵌套形态链的母柱。该柱、其时间和价格都被写入被发现形态的属性中。在图表上显示嵌套形态时，这些数据将使我们有机会完全框定整个嵌套形态链，这将在测试 EA 中可见。





返回对象管理的形态列表的方法：



CArrayObj *CPatternControlInsideBar::GetListPatterns( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, this .Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL, this . Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID(),EQUAL); }





在形态管理类中，调整返回 Inside Bar 形态控制对象的方法：

CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.TypePattern()==PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) return obj; } return NULL ; }

在此之前，该方法返回 NULL，因为该方法返回的对象类尚未创建。





让我们调整一下方法，该方法会设置使用 "Inside Bar" 形态的标记，并在控制对象不存在的情况下创建一个控制对象：

void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { CPatternControlInsideBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= new CPatternControlInsideBar( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( 0 ); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( 0 ); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( 0 ); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList( 0 ); } }

此前，由于上面提到的原因，该方法是空的。方法逻辑已在代码中注释，无需额外解释。





让我们来编写设置标记的方法，以绘制带点的形态：

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CPatternControlInsideBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetDrawingAsDots(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControlPinBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetDrawingAsDots(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { }

这些方法只针对两种形态编写。对于其余的形态，我们只需在编写新的形态对象类时填写模板。





写出返回点画标志的方法：



bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); }

输入是为返回绘制带点的 Pin Bar 形态的方法而实现的，因为所有处理形态的方法都有它们。其余方法目前返回的是不带任何参数的点绘制标志。如果某些形态需要参数，我们稍后将把它们写入此类方法中。







现在，需要为位于同一文件中的时间序列类编写完全相同的方法：

void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); }

...

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(flag,redraw); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails() : false ); }





同样的方法也需要写入交易品种时间序列类的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh文件中：

在公有部分声明以下方法：

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);





在类主体之外实现所声明的方法：

void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(flag,redraw); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails() : false ); }





在后续文章中，我们将跟踪图表参数，以重置用于绘制形态图标的时间序列对象中的图表属性。在终端中打开的所有图表的所有属性都包含在图表库的图表集合中。为了从所有交易品种的时间序列集合中访问该集合的数据，我们需要将图表集合的指针传递给时间序列集合。

为此，\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh 交易品种时间序列集合文件接收图表集合文件。同时，在私有部分声明指向图表集合的指针：

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "ChartObjCollection.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_all_patterns; CChartObjCollection *m_charts; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :





在类的公有部分声明新方法，即处理时间序列形态的方法：

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);





在类主体的末尾，实现初始化方法，将传递给该方法的指针赋值给上面声明的图表集合指针：

void DrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void OnInit (CChartObjCollection *charts) { this .m_charts=charts; } CTimeSeriesCollection( void ); };





在类主体之外实现已声明的方法，以处理时间序列形态：

void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(timeframe,flag,redraw); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(timeframe) : false ); }

在上一篇文章中，我创建了类似的方法，并对其进行了更详细的介绍。基本上，一切都很简单：我们获取指向所需的交易品种时间序列的指针，并返回所获取的时间序列上的同名方法的结果。反过来，也可以通过完全相同的方法获得所需的图表周期的时间序列指针。从时间序列模式控制对象中调用必要的控制方法，该方法返回指针，再从上述时间序列中调用指针 - 如此循环往复，直到得到所需的结果。就相同代码的数量而言，这种设计是嵌套式的，很不方便。稍后，我将尝试以不同的方式访问必要的对象，从而缩短它。

同样的事情也需要在 \MT5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 中的 CEngine 库主类中完成。



在所有形态处理方法中，替换相同或相似的输入字符串

CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe);

使用下面的方法：



CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe));

在这里，我们用文章开头的调整这些参数的函数替换了方法参数中传递的交易品种和图表周期。





在涉及形态处理方法的章节中，实现新的方法来处理作为点的图案绘制标记：

void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false , const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); }

这些方法会调用上述时间序列集合类的相应方法。





在同一部分中，执行隐藏所有形态信息面板的方法，但位于指定柱形时间的形态除外：

void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne( const ulong pattern_code, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptBarTime( const datetime bar_time, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_TIME,bar_time,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); }

在这里，我们只从所有形态列表中获取未出现在指定开启时间柱形上的形态。然后，在循环中，我们使用生成的列表获取下一个形态对象的指针，并隐藏其信息面板。在周期结束时，如果设置了重绘标志，则重绘图表。





在将指向所有必要集合的指针传递给交易类和集合类的方法中添加传递到图表集合的指针：

bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description); void CollectionOnInit( void ) { this .m_trading. OnInit ( this .GetAccountCurrent(), this .m_symbols.GetObject(), this .m_market.GetObject(), this .m_history.GetObject(), this .m_events.GetObject()); this .m_buffers. OnInit ( this .m_time_series.GetObject(), this .m_indicators.GetObject()); this .m_time_series. OnInit ( this .GetChartObjCollection()); } void SetSpreadMultiplier( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier(value,symbol); }





在 DoEasy 库事件处理程序中，创建一个用于处理图表收集事件的空挡：

else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr= this .GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { } else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) {

随后，我将在这里添加处理程序，用于调整图表大小，将新值传递给时间序列集合，并从中传递给模式对象。

现在一切准备就绪，可以测试结果了。





测试

要执行测试，让我们使用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到新创建的 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part135\ 文件夹中，命名为 TestDoEasy135.mq5。

在输入列表中添加变量，设置绘制带点形态的标志：

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0 ; sinput bool InpDrawPatternsAsDots= true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

如果为 "true"，则所有找到的形态都会在图表上画成点。如果为 "false"，则将使用位图对象绘制 "Inside Bar" 形态 - 形态柱形将用彩色矩形勾勒。





在 EA 的 OnInit() 处理函数中，配置形态的搜索和显示：

engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ); engine.SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpDrawPatternsAsDots); engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





在 EA 的 OnChartEvent() 处理函数中，执行代码块以显示模式信息面板：

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if (chart== NULL ) return ; int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if (wnd_num== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; if (wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast( PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_time); if (bar!= NULL && price>=bar.Low() && price<=bar.High()) { ulong array[]={}; int total=bar.GetPatternsList(array); if (total> 0 ) { bar.PatternTypeDescriptionPrint( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type=(ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i]; CPattern *pattern=engine.GetPattern( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_time,type); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; pattern.PrintShort( true ); int x=wnd.XFromTimePrice(); int y=wnd.YFromTimePrice(); engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptBarTime(bar_time); static int shift= 0 ; int cy=y+shift*i; pattern.ShowInfoPanel(x,cy); CForm *form=pattern.GetForm(); if (form!= NULL ) shift=form.Height()+ 1 ; } } } } }

代码的逻辑已在注释中说明。我们需要获取鼠标光标所在柱形的开启时间。根据开启时间，我们获得柱形对象，并从中 "提取" 出检测到的形态列表。

然后，我们只需在屏幕上显示每个找到的形态的信息面板。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





正如我们所看到的，一切正常。将形态绘制成图像容易出现延迟。我稍后再处理这个问题。

我们可以看到嵌套形态大致位于屏幕中央。当我们悬停光标并显示信息面板时，就会显示形态链中包含的柱形总数。

在屏幕右侧，一根横杠上会形成两种形态 - Pin Bar 和 Inside Bar。两种图案的信息面板一上一下显示。





接下来做什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续开发时间序列形态。



所有创建的文件都附在文章之后，可下载用于自学和测试。





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