TimeMsc
Erhält Eröffnungszeit der Position in Millisekunden seit 01.01.1970.
ulong TimeMsc() const
Rückgabewert
Eröffnungszeit der Position in Millisekunden seit 01.01.1970.
Hinweis
Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.