TimeMsc

Erhält Eröffnungszeit der Position in Millisekunden seit 01.01.1970.

ulong  TimeMsc() const

Rückgabewert

Eröffnungszeit der Position in Millisekunden seit 01.01.1970.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.