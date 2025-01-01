DokumentationKategorien
Erhält das Volumen der Position.

double  Volume() const

Rückgabewert

Das Volumen der Position.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.