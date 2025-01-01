Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoSymbol TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Symbol Erhält den Namen des Symbols der Position. string Symbol() const Rückgabewert Der Name des Symbols der Position. Hinweis Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden. Profit Comment