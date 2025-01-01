DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoSymbol 

Symbol

Erhält den Namen des Symbols der Position.

string  Symbol() const

Rückgabewert

Der Name des Symbols der Position.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.