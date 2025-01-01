DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Kommentar der Position.

string  Comment() const

Rückgabewert

Kommentar zur Position.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.