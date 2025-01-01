Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoSelect TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Select Wählt eine Position aus, um mit ihr weiter zu arbeiten. bool Select( const string symbol // Symbol ) Parameter symbol [in] Das Symbol um Position auszuwählen. InfoString SelectByIndex