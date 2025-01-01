DokumentationKategorien
Vergleicht die aktuellen Einstellungen mit gespeicherten.

bool  CheckState()

Rückgabewert

Gibt true zurück, wenn die Parameter der Position seit dem letzten Aufruf der Methode StoreState() geändert haben, andernfalls false.