DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoTimeMsc 

TimeMsc

Pozisyon açılış zamanını 01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden alır.

ulong  TimeMsc() const

Dönüş değeri

01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden Pozisyon açılış zamanı.

Not

Pozisyon, önceden Select (sembol kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemiyle seçiliş olmalıdır.