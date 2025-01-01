Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoPriceOpen TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PriceOpen Erhält den Eröffnungspreis einer Position. double PriceOpen() const Rückgabewert Der Eröffnungspreis einer Position. Hinweis Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden. Volume StopLoss