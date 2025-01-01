DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCPositionInfoPriceOpen 

PriceOpen

Erhält den Eröffnungspreis einer Position.

double  PriceOpen() const

Rückgabewert

Der Eröffnungspreis einer Position.

Hinweis

Die Position muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Symbol) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.